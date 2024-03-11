31 Tweets I'm 99.432% Certain Will Put A Stupid, Silly Little Smile On Your Face

It's a new week which means it's time to reflect on all the funniest moments on Twitter from the past seven days. And last week, there was no shortage of random, silly, and existential tweets. So, let's get right into 'em all:

1.

I haven’t worn a trench coat since a random man in his 60s said to me “what are you looking for detective” 😭😭 — OFFICIALGRACIE (@OfficialGracie) March 10, 2024

2.

(on a first date watching her bowl her ball right into the gutter) hey something just came up i have to leave it was nice meeting you — Chris (@citehchris) March 5, 2024

3.

when coworkers start asking about my weekend plans I feel like I’m talking to cops — first ethical space cowboy (@cowboybecsbop) March 5, 2024

4.

Really good bit i came across at a restaurant yesterday pic.twitter.com/qdFwqb1SNi — cam (@largemotorcycle) March 5, 2024

5.

when your life sucks so bad you consider telling your parents about it — jennifer (@lnhales) March 7, 2024

6.

why would you pay $2000 dollars a month in rent when you could simply live with your parents and the only cost to you would be Daily Emotional Warfare? — Archbishop Murphy (@JuliusIrvington) March 8, 2024

7.

30 years ago they were really buying houses for the price of a used car and then going to college with gym membership money omg i’m so sick — Iyosias (@iloveiyosias) March 10, 2024

8.

The roommate that won’t wash the dishes: https://t.co/CE6NRhb5aw — pris (@pwiscila) March 7, 2024

9.

these celebrity partnerships are getting out of hand pic.twitter.com/yelMte53Wt — Adam (@adamgreattweet) March 5, 2024

10.

Almost done paying off my tacos 😩😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Eoe8HK9h2a — 💓 Nicole Nicole 💓 (@niicole__nicole) March 9, 2024

11.

12.

life getting stressful i had to lego pic.twitter.com/HumRY0Fq8u — omeo 𖤐 (@ihyomeo) March 11, 2024

13.

14.

I don't have a heating pad so whenever i'm on my period i just put my macbook on my stomach and play the sims — ˚₊‧꒰ა ☆ ໒꒱‧₊˚ (@bendergirlfrend) March 9, 2024

15.

Got my first pap smear and they used this? pic.twitter.com/ijMyxNPQmu — chadchad (@thechadx2) March 7, 2024

16.

17.

18.

The downside to living in the bay area is that sometimes your landscaper becomes a crypto millionaire and forgets to mention that he quit pic.twitter.com/TrR3uOTEkr — Chris Bakke (@ChrisJBakke) March 7, 2024

19.

was talking to my dad and he told me when he was 20 he did too many shrooms before work and “called in evil” he said he thought he was evil and couldn’t come into work — dirt girl (@haterofwords2) March 10, 2024

20.

21.

Why does a can of biscuits open like that. Is life not scary enough — Tina Sieben (@wnbawife) March 5, 2024

22.

does AMC check your bags cause i got a cheesecake in this bitch today pic.twitter.com/FEARwb5HkM — lea chin-sang (@bigfatmoosepssy) March 8, 2024

23.

girls shed their ugg boots in the spring the way deer shed their antlers and I think that connection to nature is beautiful — Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (@OKWildlifeDept) March 5, 2024

24.

people call u at 3 am and ask are u sleep. nah im outside on the trampoline — MACEO (@liImaceo) March 9, 2024

25.

i hate when post yap clarity hits and i realize i overshared — ria ⤥⤦ (@h0rnytherapist) March 9, 2024

26.

i mean, gorgeous bathroom, but i think theres one very important bit you’re still missing https://t.co/VXm068WfCk — Lisan adi Gaib (@folieadieux) March 7, 2024

27.

28.

29.

When you’re about to leave and your stomach start doing flips and tricks <<<< pic.twitter.com/qkXi759AKx — Robbiey (@ItsJust_Robbiey) March 10, 2024

30.

Sorry I’m late, boss. I was zooming into photos of the hands of the royal family. — paul tequila updates (@hesafruit) March 10, 2024

31.

the royal family social media manager thinking they did a good job on the Kate Middleton photo editspic.twitter.com/kxjItUTSbG — T (@teewatterss) March 10, 2024

HBO

