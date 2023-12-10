31 Infuriating Screenshots Of Bosses Who Were Beyond Entitled And Controlling

1.This boss who told employees they wouldn't be paid for overtime:

2.This boss who didn't pay their employees for several months and then begged them to help with a new assignment:

3.This boss who forced employees to stand their whole shift:

4.This boss who asked an employee to push back their brother's birthday plans:

5.This boss who changed the rules for calling out on weekends:

6.This boss who asked their employee to put down their dog on a day that didn't conflict with work:

7.This boss who had the audacity to post this inappropriate and exclusionary job listing:

8.This boss who asked if their employee's probation officer could visit them at work instead of the employee taking the day off:

9.This boss who threatened to humiliate employees for using their phone:

10.This boss who told customers not to tip the staffers:

11.These bosses who pay their servers $3 per hour and asked customers to tip more:

12.This boss who placed this reminder posted in the admin hall:

Sign says: "NO CRYING. NO WHINING." u/ultraramz355 / Via reddit.com

13.This boss who — I kid you not — made employees use hallway passes:

14.This boss who told employees they had to work on Christmas Eve no matter what:

15.This boss who posted a job listing for a receptionist who would also be an office manager AND a social media manager, for $8.50 an hour:

16.This boss whose daily affirmation was wildly inappropriate:

17.This boss who put a "motivational" Post-it on the office bulletin:

18.This boss who was trying to fill a position but had one outdated requirement:

19.This boss who made employees clock in and out for lunch:

20.This boss who made a new rule telling employees they could not have access to their personal belongings:

21.This boss who told employees that they were being timed for bathroom breaks AND they couldn't use their phones there:

22.This boss who announced that employees would no longer be provided water:

23.This boss who prefers that their assistant have an MBA but will only pay $12.50 an hour:

24.This boss who posted this sign that was very telling of the kind of work environment they created:

25.This boss who literally never let their employees take time off:

26.This boss who put up a sign encouraging employees to do work outside of their job description:

27.This boss who put up a "motivational" poster that was just asking their employees to do more work and tend to their boss in every single way:

28.This boss who asked their employee to paint three murals FOR FREE:

29.This boss who asked employees not to charge their phones at work because it was "stealing electricity":

30.This boss who fired someone and then asked them for help:

31.And lastly, this boss who offered to pay people with sandwiches: