These 31 Funny Tweets Had Me Cackling All Week Long, And I'm 97.777% Certain They Will For You, Too

Welcome back, y'all! March is right around the corner but we still have time to reflect on all the funny tweets from this cold February week. So, let's get right into 'em:

1.

when twins arent identical i’m like ok then what was the point of all that https://t.co/Ppl35CNwpZ — B 🦋 (@isabellayonce) February 12, 2024

Twitter: @isabellayonce

2.

My parents have been married 60 years. My mom told me she has been giving my dad the same Valentine’s Day card for TWENTY years. And the beauty is he has no idea. He reads it in its entirety every year. And then she puts it back in a drawer for next year. Freaking genius. — Lady Lawya (@Parkerlawyer) February 13, 2024

Twitter: @Parkerlawyer

3.

4.

this fucking convo between my coworker who quit and my boss is killing me bc bro quit with a breakup text and my boss responded like a serial killer pic.twitter.com/htPEm9983j — Ivy🌱 (@brzie_) February 15, 2024

Twitter: @brzie_

5.

My mom had a seizure yesterday and just asked me “do you think i burned calories from all the shaking” HELLO — annabelle :3 (@oomfabelle) February 12, 2024

Twitter: @oomfabelle

6.

7.

OH BOY is she in for some surprises pic.twitter.com/7H3gIVZDea — Joe Holder (@JoeHolder_) February 16, 2024

Twitter: @JoeHolder_

8.

Covered the dang dog like it’s an enchilada https://t.co/E23H5ph3Ow — dillard (@dillythebish) February 16, 2024

Twitter: @dillythebish

9.

10.

When my ex randomly decided to become a rapper, my therapist laughed and said, “So you’re dating Tariq from Abbot Elementary.” pic.twitter.com/SXGhUR0CAB — 👽brittny pierre🪩 (@sleep2dream) February 16, 2024

Warner Bros. Pictures / Via Twitter: @sleep2dream

11.

not surprised men think 54 seconds is a long time https://t.co/umabKeYPEE — that blonde from nashville, esq. (@thehaileemurphy) February 12, 2024

CBS / Via Twitter: @thehaileemurphy

12.

13.

It’s kinda crazy that now we’re old enough for my friends to be holding the serious roles lmao like girl how you the director of marketing you mad grown — Sade (@_munchkinn) February 13, 2024

Twitter: @_munchkinn

14.

contemplating the occasion upon which this would be an appropriate card to give someone pic.twitter.com/gY4ZPzZhzj — emile zola sour candies (@wagyucube) February 13, 2024

Twitter: @wagyucube

15.

I’d rather die than buzz an employee to give me deodorant pic.twitter.com/AgFzPbhJLA — comfy (@ihatethiskid) February 13, 2024

Twitter: @ihatethiskid

16.

Never seen a more perfect picture of scaring the hoes https://t.co/wTqe2GGA59 — 2023 National Champions (@Miserable_PhD) February 19, 2024

Jordan Pettitt - WPA Pool/Getty Images / Via Twitter: @Miserable_PhD

17.

The black eyed peas used to casually walk around like this https://t.co/pfnV89wDbB — MIMI ZIMA 🇵🇸😷 (@MIMI_ZIMA) February 15, 2024

Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/WireImage / Via Twitter: @MIMI_ZIMA

18.

once again it is 4pm, too early for a beer, too late for a coffee, and so i find myself roaming the streets desperate to spend $8 on a mysterious third beverage — erin chack (@ErinChack) February 19, 2024

Twitter: @ErinChack

19.

The true measure of wealth is not your private equity portfolio, it’s this: pic.twitter.com/UWzvjXxJcj — WookieeIndex (@WookieeIndex) February 13, 2024

Twitter: @WookieeIndex

20.

jason is giving yoo hoo big summer blowout pic.twitter.com/9YzpgBML0A — lauren⸆⸉ 💕 miami(Florida!!!) n3 (@folklaurens) February 14, 2024

Twitter: @folklaurens

21.

Punxsutawney Phil, YOU ARE LIKE PAPA pic.twitter.com/U0xferLJTs — erin 🐿 (@erincuo18) February 13, 2024

Twitter: @erincuo18

22.

Twitter: @drunkyotes

23.

Twitter: @MatttGFX

24.

Me in the womb wasting time instead of saving money and buying land pic.twitter.com/A9Rl35ogVF — chebetonsteroids (@Iam_ronoh) February 15, 2024

Twitter: @Iam_ronoh

25.

Twitter: @OTD2point0

26.

Twitter: @EverythingOOC

27.

This tree looks like it's sneaking out of the woods. 😁 pic.twitter.com/2uuzylpAHL — Karen Knight (@KarenKn12866337) February 18, 2024

Twitter: @KarenKn12866337

28.

Anyway here’s the text my grandpa sent when my great grandma died pic.twitter.com/ETnU9cnXUh — grace (@gracefurby) February 18, 2024

Twitter: @gracefurby

29.

babe wake up someone’s 9/11 just dropped pic.twitter.com/9iOcejah7e — gon (@chinesegon) February 18, 2024

Twitter: @chinesegon

30.

raven baxter at 7am on a monday morning at school pic.twitter.com/GUI8inyUJc — manicpixiememequeen (@mpmemequeen) February 19, 2024

Monica Schipper/Getty Images / Via Twitter: @mpmemequeen

31.

Me: I hate country music Beyoncé: *drops two country songs*Me: pic.twitter.com/5VSJb0zLg3 — 💍Prostitution Whore💍 (@Pr0sttti0nWh0re) February 12, 2024

Disney / Via Twitter: @Pr0sttti0nWh0re

If you liked these tweets, don't forget to follow the creators! And if you're looking for more, feel free to scroll through our most recent roundups:

30 Funny Tweets From The Week To Keep You Laughing And Smiling Through Valentine’s Day

If You Don't Let Out A Little Laugh At These 30 Funny Tweets From The Week, I Will Personally Come Heckle You In Your Sleep For Being A Lame Sourpuss