31 Butler's Pantry Ideas for a Beautiful, Functional Space

Done right, these hardworking pantries are ideal for storage, food prep, and messy kitchen tasks.

Werner Straube

Once a luxury of the wealthy, butler's pantries are making a comeback in modern homes. These tucked-away, albeit highly functional spaces are now recognized for their everyday efficiency in storing everything from food to small appliances. They're also an ideal entertaining space, as they typically offer additional sink, counter, and prep space outside of the bustling kitchen.

Big or small, these hardworking spaces have huge potential. We're sharing our favorite butler's pantry ideas to help make this small space your favorite room in the house.

Modern Butler's Pantry

Jean Allsopp

Whether it's a simple task sink or a space large enough to serve as a catering station, butler's pantries are a luxury that have made a resurgence in home design. To create a modern butler's pantry, consider your storage needs: Here, glass-front doors house dishes and cocktail glasses, while a wine fridge makes entertaining easy.

Built-In Storage

Tria Giovan

Floor-to-ceiling cabinet flank open shelving on one side of this cool grey butler's pantry. Opposite, a narrow strip of butcher block countertop adds prep-space functionality. The glass cabintry front reflect light from the single window, lending an openness to the room.

Butler's Pantry with Wallpaper

Erin Kunkel

Whether you're a wallpaper aficionado or tend to shy away from the commitment, a pantry is the perfect location for a papered accent wall. Here, a muted damask wallpaper adds texture to the space while complimenting the lower, powder blue cabinetry. Additionally, by keeping the wall unobstructed, it draws the eye up and lends an airy, spacious feel to the walk-in.

Glam Butler's Pantry Idea

Erin Kunkel

A butler's pantry presents a unique opportunity to go bold in a small space. Here, a blue lacquer paint compliments a glossy backspace in a monochrome hue. Chrome hardware adds to the polished look. Finally, the red-tinted countertop adds warmth to and welcome contrast to the cool palette.

Butler's Pantry with Ladder

Edmund Barr

Rather than shuffling a step stool here and there, a rolling, built-in ladder makes everything accessible. In addition to shelves, a row of open drawers takes the guesswork out of grabbing snacks and pantry essentials.

Skip the Pantry Door

Laurey Glenn

While doors may be traditional features of butler's pantries, there are exceptions to this rule. In small spaces, for example, you can skip the door in favor of a seamless look that brings the adjacent spaces together.

Add a Sink

Lisa Romerein

While butler's pantries are idyllic for storage and prep, they can double as equally smart utilitarian spaces. In any case, even the smallest of sinks is an addition worth considering. Whether rinsing stems or frosting-covered spatulas, a sink will eliminate a mad, dripping dash from the pantry to the kitchen.

Galley-Style Butler's Pantry

Werner Straube

This galley-style butler's pantry offers plenty of serving space. Below the white marble countertop, cabinets and drawers offer storage while a wine refrigerator stands stocked, ready for guests. Upper cabinets are set back from lower cabinets, breakfront style, so as not to hinder the workspace. Deep enough to hold glasses, the cabinets showcase frosted glass doors with wire inserts. The backsplash tile showcases a caramel and white motif.

Cottage Style

Jean Allsopp

Cottage details bring casual style to this U-shape butler's pantry. Finishes include a moss green glaze on cabinets, tongue-and-groove wainscoting on walls, and a stone countertop. Upper cabinets are open, stocked with all-white serving pieces and table matters. Far cabinets with windowpane glass fronts hold stemware. A small window brings in natural light brightening the small nook.

Butler's Pantry with Wet Bar

John Gruen

This butler's pantry, while small, is richly appointed with an under-counter refrigerator and hardwood countertops and backsplash. A gooseneck faucet conserves space. Upper cabinets are hand-finished to match the patina of the zinc bar sink. Wallpaper makes a whimsical impact with oversize drawings of fruits and vegetables while small touches, such as the Greek key molding and copper and glass knobs, add fine detail.

Dress It Up

Werner Straube

The purpose of a butler's pantry is task-driven, but that doesn't mean it can't be fun, too. In this space, a mercury glass backdrop makes this space feel as glamorous as it is functional. Warm brass accents, including a library sconce, make it ideal for morning coffee or cocktail hour.

Add Open Shelving

Jon Jensen

Ample storage and a functional workspace meld in this sun-lit pantry. Floor-to-ceiling open shelves are smartly organized with hosting essentials on one side and food staples on the other. A low counter counter for appliances makes it easy to whip up a cake on a whim without lugging the mixer out to the main kitchen.

Combine Classic and Modern

Nathan Schroder

Give a nod to traditional butler's pantries with a hint of warm wood and metal grate cabinets. Copper pots, crocks and stacks of antique dishes add to the room's charm, while the matte black paint gives the space a moody, modern appeal.

Hallway Butler's Pantry

Jeff Herr

If you don't have an entire room for a butler's pantry, you can fake one with a simple row of hallway cabinets. An alcove tucked off the kitchen and or dining room is the perfect landing spot for additional cabinetry and counter space. It's an ideal spot for a makeshift bar, too.

Colorful Butler's Pantry Idea

Astrid Templier

Not all pantries need to be closed off from their neighboring kitchens. A pantry door with a glass window is a chance show off the luxurious little space. Here. a splash of glossy green tile paired with deep green open shelving and simple wainscoting lend an inviting feel to the functional room.

Hidden Butler's Pantry Idea

Emily Followill

A butler's pantry can make a big splash, but its entry doesn't have to. Here, this functional space is disguised by creating faux cabinetry that blends in with the existing kitchen. By pairing the door with identical hardware, no one will know you've got an extra storage space hidden beyond the main kitchen.

Create a Cohesive Look

James Nathan Schroder

This U-shaped pantry doesn't skimp on the counter space. While a surround of lower cabinetry houses small appliances, the upper open shelves are reserved for pantry staples, cake stands, and other accessories in a tonal palette. A sink, plenty of task lighting and even a knife rack add to the room's functionality.

Task-Minded Storage

Tria Giovan

Simple, streamlined cabinets in a matte pewter finish, a plank wood backsplash, a wooden countertop, and stone pavers lend contemporary cottage style to this task area situated along a single wall. The efficiently designed space holds a bar sink, wine fridge, and a rack holding wine glasses above.

French-Inspired Butler's Pantry

Jay Wilde

Fake a French pantry by nixing modern fixtures for turned wood shelving and wire baskets. On one side, a long wood console functions as handy workspace, while the other doubles down on storage. The baskets, with natural-hued canvas inserts, not only disguise storage, but add another layer of warmth and texture.

Carve Out Storage

John Gruen

If you're lucky enough to have space for a butler's pantry, chances are it veers on the smaller side. So, it's essential to be clever when carving out storage. Here, the countertop is the ideal space for an open nook that's convenient and aesthetically pleasing.

Silver Details

Casey Sills

Sunlight filters in to this butler's pantry illuminating polished nickel and silver finishes along with gleaming white cabinetry. Simply styled cabinets and a tongue-and-groove-paneled backsplash puts the attention on drawer hardware and the silver sink.

Pretty Addition

Jon Miller

Modern butler's pantries are often as pretty as they are functional. Natural extensions of the kitchen, the rooms maintain the same level of cabinetry and design, often introducing an additional element for a bit of distinction. Here, a barrel-vault ceiling and gleaming white cabinetry with a thick crown gives pause before segueing into the dining room.

Traditional-Style Butler's Pantry

Ed Gohlich

Traditionally situated in hallways or ancillary spaces, butler's pantries offered overflow areas for food prep and storage. This hallway offers a built-in hutch with ample counter space for service, along with drawers and a plate rack for storage.

Open Shelving for Food Storage

Stacy Zarin Goldberg

Opting for primarily open shelving in a butler's pantry will keep the small space open and airy. To keep the space bright, choose warm white paint and complimentary accents like brass pulls and butcher block countertops.

Traditional Butler's Pantry

Jeff Herr

Pretty details define this white butler's pantry. Diamond shapes on lower cabinets are repeated in crisscross mullions on upper cabinets. Other cabinets are open for display. A wood cornice introduces a feminine curve. A window, situated above the sink, follows traditional placement. Historically, windows were placed over sinks so they could draw out steam generated from hot washes.

Fine Finish

Emily Minton-Redfield

Handsome finishes, such as the dark wood cabinets and sleek backsplash, define this butler's pantry. Lower cabinets offer storage in pullout drawers. Upper glass front cabinets display glassware. A wine refrigerator puts the owner's collection on display. Deep drawers below are suited to dry storage or extra refrigeration. Stone surfaces include granite countertops and a warm gray tile diamond-patterned backsplash.

Simple Storage

Helen Norman

This butler's pantry offers cottage character with its wood-bracketed shelves and clean-line cabinetry. A farmhouse sink offers plenty of room for cleanup while an L-shape countertop provides an area for tasks. Simple appointments include white tableware and a counter stool. A collection of glass cloches suggests that this space may also be used for tending houseplants.

Open Concept Storage

When it comes to butler's pantries, storage is the name of the game. At the same time, you don't want to riffle through drawers and cabinets to find your seasonal pumpkin spice or everyday brown sugar. Choosing open concept shelves, drawers and lower cabinetry will make your cooking and prep easy.

Brighten with Paint

Anthony Masterson

No window? No problem. A coat of warm, sunshine-yellow paint warms up this extended, narrow pantry. While cabinetry makes it easy to stash occasional entertaining wares, open shelving keeps everyday essentials within arm's reach. Counter space doubles as a prep area, as well as a space to stash small appliances, like the toaster and microwave.

Maximize Light

Werner Straube

This U-shape butler's pantry employs smart ideas to brighten and visually expand the dark space. Maximizing the natural light from the skylight, the designer used materials such as stainless-steel cabinets and a mirror backsplash to reflect light around the space. Glass front upper cabinets are wired for spotlights to showcase the contents.

Stand-Alone Butler's Pantry

Gordon Beall

Similar to an early 20th-century Hoosier cabinet, a stand-alone kitchen cabinet touted as a pantry and kitchen in one, this handsome built-in hutch offers plenty of storage and work space in one neat cabinet. Here, a countertop doubles as a buffet or bar during parties. Shelves in varying heights display pretty crockery. Glass paneled doors above store stemware.

