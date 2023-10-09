The 30 Very Best Amazon October Prime Day Furniture Deals Happening Now—Up to 62% Off

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Including deals on picks from top brands like Ashley Furniture, Walker Edison, Hillsdale, Zinus, and more.

Amazon’s October Prime Day is nearly here, and along with this two-day event comes all the home and kitchen deals you’d ever want, including wow-worthy discounts on popular furniture. But you don’t even have to wait any longer. In fact, these discounts are ready to shop right this second.

Amazon is dropping tons of top-tier furniture pieces on sale one day before the shopping extravaganza even starts. Read: You can get in on big savings before anyone else. There are currently Prime Day deals on dining furniture sets, living room pieces, and patio furniture essentials — all up to 62% off.

Best Amazon Prime Furniture Deals Overall

Prices on several shopper-favorite pieces from big named brands are steeply marked down ahead of fall Prime Day. In fact, you’ll find many picks from brands you know and love, including Ashley Furniture, Walker Edison, Sauder, Hillsdale, Zinus, Christopher Knight Home, and more. And the discounted selection is filled with items ranging from compact poufs to large outdoor dining table sets, and everything in between starting at just $31. But to score additional exclusive discounts, don’t forget to sign up for a free 30-day trial of Prime.

Ashley Furniture Rokane Dining Table and Chair Set

With the holidays right around the corner, it might be time to upgrade your dining area with this stylish Ashley Furniture set that’s currently $295 off. The dining table set has a relaxed, rustic appearance ideal for both everyday meals and Thanksgiving dinners. It’s made with wood materials, has a plush cushioned seat, and sits six. You can also snap it up in a lightened up version that’s also on sale (just not as much).

Ashley Furniture Havalance Lift Top Storage Coffee Table

Those who love a multifaceted furniture piece need to check out this nifty farmhouse-style coffee table. In addition to its fun appearance, the table has a functional lift-top design that pops the tabletop up and over, revealing two hidden storage compartments underneath. That way you can stow away knick knacks like remote controllers or pens. And with the top extended, shoppers confirm they use it as a work-from-home station or a dining table.

Safavieh Deacon 4-Piece Outdoor Patio Set

Right now is also a great time to invest in outdoor patio furniture while the weather is still warm and pleasant. This polished outdoor conversation set is one to consider while it’s 51% off at Amazon. You’ll get a loveseat, two chairs, and a little coffee table to hold drinks or appetizers. You could say it’s a great hosting essential for gamedays, holiday celebrations, and beyond. The set is made with acacia wood, which can withstand weathering like rain and sun, so feel free to leave it out all season long.



Best Prime Dining Furniture Deals

Whether you’re shopping for furniture to complete an existing set or need an entire dining revamp, these Prime Day deals will get you started. Dining table and chair sets from Walker Edison and Ashley Furniture are part of the list with prices starting at just $61. Plus, you can score traditional dining sets, countertop-height picks, and even ultra-compact kitchen options marked down for a limited time.

Best Prime Living Room Furniture Deals

There are also so many furniture deals for the living room with discounts on popular sofas, tables, and more. In fact, this popular accent chair that comes in 16 fun colors and styles is currently 52% off and this Zinus tufted couch that’s also available in a loveseat is almost $500 off. More sales include this rustic Walker Edison TV stand that’s on sale and has a hidden coupon as well as the brand’s coffee table that comes with rattan storage baskets to hide away the mess.

Best Prime Patio Furniture Deals

Outdoor furniture pieces perfect for relaxing and eating in the backyard are all on sale, too. Consider two-person bistro sets like this bohemian-style pick or this cute garden option while they start at $142. Larger sets that can accommodate the whole family are also a must-see, like this Walker Edison conversation set or this stylishly relaxed patio set that’s on sale for the lowest price in the past 30 days.

Curious what other Amazon Prime Day deals are on sale before tomorrow’s fun? Browse the rest of the list below for the best discounts happening now.

Bestier Kitchen Baker's Rack

CangLong Upholstered High Back Dining Chair Set

HomePop Classic Swoop Accent Chair

Walker Edison Portsmouth Classic TV Stand

Walker Edison Vincent Outdoor Patio Dining Set

Alpine Corporation Garden Patio Bistro Set

