30 Things From Walmart That'll Help You Look At Your Tiny Space In A Whole New Light

2.A pullout sofa bed that will come in handy when your bestie needs to crash after one too many Aperol Spritzes at dinner. Plus, it's always nice to have an extra sleeping option that can be tucked away when not in use in case the occasional visitor comes to stay over.
3.An adorable velvet accent chair with a matching ottoman that'll complete your fancy aesthetic. The best part? This ottoman fits perfectly under the chair, in case you don't need a spot to rest your feet anymore.
4.A wooden side table to place next to your couch or bed and hold a TV remote, cute lil' plant, or your favorite book.
5.A sterling silver mini fridge when you're not necessarily a chef but need a small spot to place your leftovers or favorite drinks...ahem...not me looking in the mirror. Reviewers also love it for their tiny cooking spaces!
6.A slim countertop dining set that'll keep your space open and airy, even if you don't have a lot of room. Take it from me — my tiny studio can barely accommodate a place to eat, so I'm immediately hitting "ADD TO CART."
7.A mini TV stand you can fit easily in the corner or against the wall — perfect for studio apartments or small living rooms because these days, space is truly a luxury.
8.A small table with a glass top so versatile, it can serve as a perfect breakfast and coffee spot while you prep food in the mornings. Petite and compact, it's a perfect addition to your cozy home.
9.A leaning ladder shelf that's compact but can still hold decor, frames, plants, or anything else you'd like to display.
10.A set of two storage baskets with table tops and a modern design to keep your space feeling fresh, sleek, and organized. It'll be great to have an easy-to-reach spot for your cozy pillows and blankets.
11.A retro saucer chair to make you feel like you're back in your teenage bedroom but with an adult spin. It's foldable, light, and easy to open.
12.A set of stackable stools so useful for hosting game night or having dinner parties. Everyone has a spot to sit, plus they can easily be stored away if you're short on living room space.
13.A standing lamp that can sit comfortably in the corner while you read your favorite rom-com novel at the end of a long day. It provides ample light and may I add, can match any aesthetic.
14.A counter table with a built-in glass rack and tons of slots for wine bottles. Hosting a wine night? Covered. Having your bestie come over for a last-minute dinner after work? Also covered. Just add your favorite stools and you'll be good to go.
15.A small foldable table to use when you want to change up your WFH spot and cozy up on the couch. Now you can comfortably type and answer emails without bending your neck too much.
16.A 3-in-1 TV stand, dresser, and desk because, well, need we say more? Probably not, but I will anyway because this set is too impressive to not freak out about. The design? Inspired. The assembly? Simple and straightforward. The price? TOP TIER.
17.A unique spinning mirror that also serves as a jewelry holder! Open up the mirror door and organize all your earrings, necklaces, bracelets, etc. Idk about you, but I absolutely LOVE a multi-use product that is a space saver.
19.A comfy and cute beanbag chair large enough to order just two and substitute for an actual couch. It's cheaper, cuter, and you can move it around the apartment so much easier, changing the vibe every so often.
20.A gray tufted storage ottoman to match any vibe and decor that you already have in your apartment. Add this for even more comfort as you laze with your legs up on a Sunday evening.
21.A black oak side shelf that'll house all of your books or even your extra blankets and towels while you're updating your home for a new season.
22.A foldable square table great for late nights with the crew. It'll hold a smorgasbord of your favorite baked goods that you made for everyone or just be your go-to dinner seating spot. Solid price for endless possibilities!
23.A seashell-shaped accent chair so gorgeous, it'll probably be the center of the space. Add a unique touch to your living space and have a comfortable spot to sit!
24.A lift-top coffee table we're sure you've probably seen all over because of its practicality and unique functionality during these WFH days. Instead of having to choose between a coffee table OR a dining table, choose this baby and watch your space save itself.
25.A daybed that includes an underneath trundle, so you never have to worry about where any visitors will stay, cause it'll already be set up for you.
26.A garment rack so helpful if you don't have enough closets in your small apartment. Voila, now you have one more.
30.A mid-century style bed frame and headboard compact enough to easily fit in a small space while also doing its job to add a hint of updated airiness, truly making your home feel REAL adult. AND for a decent price!
