30 Things From Walmart That'll Help You Look At Your Tiny Space In A Whole New Light

We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

1. dining set with two stools so petite and perfect for your small apartment dining needs. *Chef's kiss*.

high top table with two stools

2. pullout sofa bed that will come in handy when your bestie needs to crash after one too many Aperol Spritzes at dinner. Plus, it's always nice to have an extra sleeping option that can be tucked away when not in use in case the occasional visitor comes to stay over.

grey pullout couch

3. An adorable velvet accent chair with a matching ottoman that'll complete your fancy aesthetic. The best part? This ottoman fits perfectly under the chair, in case you don't need a spot to rest your feet anymore.

pink velvet accent chair with matching ottoman

4. wooden side table to place next to your couch or bed and hold a TV remote, cute lil' plant, or your favorite book.

bamboo wooden side table

5. sterling silver mini fridge when you're not necessarily a chef but need a small spot to place your leftovers or favorite drinks...ahem...not me looking in the mirror. Reviewers also love it for their tiny cooking spaces!

sterling silver mini fridge next to a desk

6. slim countertop dining set that'll keep your space open and airy, even if you don't have a lot of room. Take it from me — my tiny studio can barely accommodate a place to eat, so I'm immediately hitting "ADD TO CART."

wooden tall counter table with two stools

7. mini TV stand you can fit easily in the corner or against the wall — perfect for studio apartments or small living rooms because these days, space is truly a luxury.

four shelved TV stand

8. small table with a glass top so versatile, it can serve as a perfect breakfast and coffee spot while you prep food in the mornings. Petite and compact, it's a perfect addition to your cozy home.

small foldable circular table outside

9. leaning ladder shelf that's compact but can still hold decor, frames, plants, or anything else you'd like to display.

ladder wall shelf

10. set of two storage baskets with table tops and a modern design to keep your space feeling fresh, sleek, and organized. It'll be great to have an easy-to-reach spot for your cozy pillows and blankets.

the two caged storage baskets with table top lids

11. retro saucer chair to make you feel like you're back in your teenage bedroom but with an adult spin. It's foldable, light, and easy to open.

teal saucer foldable saucer chair

12. set of stackable stools so useful for hosting game night or having dinner parties. Everyone has a spot to sit, plus they can easily be stored away if you're short on living room space.

set of four stools next to kitchen counter

13. standing lamp that can sit comfortably in the corner while you read your favorite rom-com novel at the end of a long day. It provides ample light and may I add, can match any aesthetic.

standing lamp with circular shade

14. counter table with a built-in glass rack and tons of slots for wine bottles. Hosting a wine night? Covered. Having your bestie come over for a last-minute dinner after work? Also covered. Just add your favorite stools and you'll be good to go.

table with underneath wine racks and glass holder

15. small foldable table to use when you want to change up your WFH spot and cozy up on the couch. Now you can comfortably type and answer emails without bending your neck too much.

small foldable table next to couch

16. 3-in-1 TV stand, dresser, and desk because, well, need we say more? Probably not, but I will anyway because this set is too impressive to not freak out about. The design? Inspired. The assembly? Simple and straightforward. The price? TOP TIER.

white dresser, TV stand and desk combo

17. unique spinning mirror that also serves as a jewelry holder! Open up the mirror door and organize all your earrings, necklaces, bracelets, etc. Idk about you, but I absolutely LOVE a multi-use product that is a space saver.

white standing mirror in bedroom

18. set of four foldable wooden chairs so helpful for when you have your extended family visiting and you weren't expecting them!

set of open three open foldable wooden chairs

19. comfy and cute beanbag chair large enough to order just two and substitute for an actual couch. It's cheaper, cuter, and you can move it around the apartment so much easier, changing the vibe every so often.

black beanbag chair

20. gray tufted storage ottoman to match any vibe and decor that you already have in your apartment. Add this for even more comfort as you laze with your legs up on a Sunday evening.

grey tufted and matching accent chair

21. black oak side shelf that'll house all of your books or even your extra blankets and towels while you're updating your home for a new season.

black four-tiered side shelf

22. foldable square table great for late nights with the crew. It'll hold a smorgasbord of your favorite baked goods that you made for everyone or just be your go-to dinner seating spot. Solid price for endless possibilities!

foldable square table

23. and have a comfortable spot to sit! seashell-shaped accent chair so gorgeous, it'll probably be the center of the space. Add a unique touch to your living spacehave a comfortable spot to sit!

seashell shaped accent table with black legs

24. lift-top coffee table we're sure you've probably seen all over because of its practicality and unique functionality during these WFH days. Instead of having to choose between a coffee table OR a dining table, choose this baby and watch your space save itself.

black lift-top coffee table

25. daybed that includes an underneath trundle, so you never have to worry about where any visitors will stay, cause it'll already be set up for you.

twin sized trundle bed rolling under the bed

26. garment rack so helpful if you don't have enough closets in your small apartment. Voila, now you have one more.

garment rack full of clothes and shoes/bags

27. set of three clear nesting tables because they can be cushioned into each other when one isn't in use while the others serve as sleek and modern decor.

three clear nesting tables

28. side table that serves as a speaker AND a charger AND a table. Umm yes hello, is this the future?

side table with built in table-top charger

29. shelf with an included hamper aka the perfect spot to put all your skincare, extra towels, or toiletries.

metal shelves with included hamper

30. mid-century style bed frame and headboard compact enough to easily fit in a small space while also doing its job to add a hint of updated airiness, truly making your home feel REAL adult. AND for a decent price!

dark blue velvet headboard and bed frame in bedroom

Need ingredients for all your new recipes? Shop each recipe directly through the app, or check out Walmart’s grocery selection to get veggies, meat, seafood, and more delivered right to your door.

illustrated app banner