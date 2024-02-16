30 Things People Posted On The Internet This Month So Far That Are Funnier Than They Should Be
We're now halfway through February, and there have already been a handful of hilarious jokes from Twitter this month! There's no way you'll read all of these without chuckling, so enjoy!
And follow the accounts that made you laugh so that your Twitter feed is that much better!
1.
long distance couples be like “i can’t wait” and then wait
— ☔ (@Whotfismick) February 12, 2024
2.
Calling me at 3am for sum 🍑 is DISGUSTING !! Where is yo morals?? Where is yo self respect?? What is your address? Where is yo house? Where do I park? 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭
— Augustin ⋆.˚⭒⋆.˚ (@avggiee) February 8, 2024
3.
i miss him (he was one of the shittiest people i’ve ever met)
— ronald (*˘︶˘*).｡.:*♡✧*。 (@seismically) February 9, 2024
4.
how i feel waking up from a weed coma, mouth dry, phone dead, light on and still kinda high pic.twitter.com/QaF5vlHkLE
— Kash⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@kailakkash) February 10, 2024
Universal Pictures/ Twitter: @kailakkash
5.
Home remodeling is my passion pic.twitter.com/qzyslC5fgB
— zone too thanker 🍉 (@christweetsllc) January 30, 2024
6.
men will turn 30 and still be like “idk what i want :/“ & like u have 5 more years with hair so please figure it out
— gen🥂 (@genmxn) February 13, 2024
7.
A married man just complained to me about how hard dating is for him these days pic.twitter.com/7Hrn6lu68k
— Nader (@NKinRealLife) February 13, 2024
Bravo / Twitter: @NKinRealLife
8.
going to the gym consistently requires so much laundry pic.twitter.com/sEGlJQWN3W
— 𝓚𝓮𝓵𝓵 ♰ (@kellthegal) February 5, 2024
HBO / Twitter: @kellthegal
9.
“tHaNkS fOr YoUr pAyMeNt!”Shut up. I paid that bill against my will.
— krismadarame (@krismadarame) February 1, 2024
10.
saying “who’s this little guy!” when friends introduce me to their boyfriends
— miss worm (@missuswormy) February 5, 2024
11.
when ur card declines in therapy so they bring out the friends u made first week of uni
— ayaan (@ayaankhawn) February 6, 2024
12.
whatever gets her into that therapist’s office https://t.co/rfARxXbwhT
— redacted (@aquariusdays) February 6, 2024
13.
I lied there’s no sex put your clothes back on lets play wordhunt
— Rolls Reus (@D9N9ABI9) February 11, 2024
14.
god forbid i help sell hotdogs on the street https://t.co/CSD4hwSmMW
— raechel 🌟 (@raechelg_) February 10, 2024
15.
“Are you gay?”Me in middle school: pic.twitter.com/MizcgxavI1
— Brian Scally (@Brian_Scally) February 9, 2024
Peacock / Twitter: @Brian_Scally
16.
gays after putting on a pop girls fourth single from a decade ago that failed to chart on billboard pic.twitter.com/u1zSVCzNmj
— jack (@fkajack) February 5, 2024
CBS / Twitter: @fkajack
17.
she was my lab partner in organic chemistry. and she carried us https://t.co/S8eEa503pD
— megan (@chismosavirus) February 8, 2024
18.
You ever think about how peaceful it must be inside the brain of a stupid person?
— chris evans (@notcapnamerica) February 7, 2024
19.
me when they’re grating the parmesan cheese at olive garden pic.twitter.com/mrAxsodfa4
— peri ❄️ (@osnapitzperi) February 4, 2024
MTV / Twitter: @osnapitzperi
20.
beyoncé watching the super bowl and pretending like she didn’t just break the internet pic.twitter.com/BnijUYr3N3
— wiLL (@willfulchaos) February 12, 2024
NBA / Twitter: @willfulchaos
21.
“have you ever watched the godfather?” pic.twitter.com/d9U4H8rKX7
— Brooklyn (@bklynb4by) February 8, 2024
Bravo / Twitter: @bklynb4by
22.
some guy named edible: pic.twitter.com/WKPCxHWsD8
— zae (@itszaeok) February 10, 2024
Wow Presents Plus / Twitter: @itszaeok
23.
my friends needa get it together.. i wanna go to a wedding
— luv (@luvvt23) February 7, 2024
24.
when ur card declines at therapy so they bring out the 19 year old version of u
— trish (@ULTRAGLOSS) February 7, 2024
25.
the freest person in the world is a 34 year old white woman who clocks into work and greets her coworker with “hey chica”
— james (@jms_tny) February 13, 2024
26.
i love when a crush wears off like yes i am free
— 3rd grade spelling bee champion (@thecliquelover) February 8, 2024
27.
going on reddit for me is like going into spencers in the mall. i need to find something very specific but im uncomfortable the whole time and dont want anyone to know im there
— archivist barbie 💌 (@daiquiriheiress) February 5, 2024
28.
I CANT BREATHE THIS IS SO pic.twitter.com/9YxyOoqcvX
— naia ☆.ᐟ (@biforvi) February 2, 2024
29.
boys shorter than 5'9 be cool asf like you know what tinkerbell i kinda fw you
— Isaac (@i_zackito) February 7, 2024
30.
when your card accepts at therapy and they bring out meeeee!!! :3 and then we get to hang out <3<3<3
— Fat Bella Hadid (@jambettestan) February 7, 2024