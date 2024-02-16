30 Things People Posted On The Internet This Month So Far That Are Funnier Than They Should Be

We're now halfway through February, and there have already been a handful of hilarious jokes from Twitter this month! There's no way you'll read all of these without chuckling, so enjoy!

And follow the accounts that made you laugh so that your Twitter feed is that much better!

1.

long distance couples be like “i can’t wait” and then wait — ☔ (@Whotfismick) February 12, 2024

Twitter: @Whotfismick

2.

Calling me at 3am for sum 🍑 is DISGUSTING !! Where is yo morals?? Where is yo self respect?? What is your address? Where is yo house? Where do I park? 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 — Augustin ⋆.˚⭒⋆.˚ (@avggiee) February 8, 2024

Twitter: @avggiee

3.

i miss him (he was one of the shittiest people i’ve ever met) — ronald (*˘︶˘*).｡.:*♡✧*。 (@seismically) February 9, 2024

Twitter: @seismically

4.

how i feel waking up from a weed coma, mouth dry, phone dead, light on and still kinda high pic.twitter.com/QaF5vlHkLE — Kash⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@kailakkash) February 10, 2024

Universal Pictures/ Twitter: @kailakkash

5.

Home remodeling is my passion pic.twitter.com/qzyslC5fgB — zone too thanker 🍉 (@christweetsllc) January 30, 2024

Twitter: @christweetsllc

6.

men will turn 30 and still be like “idk what i want :/“ & like u have 5 more years with hair so please figure it out — gen🥂 (@genmxn) February 13, 2024

Twitter: @genmxn

7.

A married man just complained to me about how hard dating is for him these days pic.twitter.com/7Hrn6lu68k — Nader (@NKinRealLife) February 13, 2024

Bravo / Twitter: @NKinRealLife

8.

going to the gym consistently requires so much laundry pic.twitter.com/sEGlJQWN3W — 𝓚𝓮𝓵𝓵 ♰ (@kellthegal) February 5, 2024

HBO / Twitter: @kellthegal

9.

“tHaNkS fOr YoUr pAyMeNt!”Shut up. I paid that bill against my will. — krismadarame (@krismadarame) February 1, 2024

Twitter: @krismadarame

10.

saying “who’s this little guy!” when friends introduce me to their boyfriends — miss worm (@missuswormy) February 5, 2024

Twitter: @missuswormy

11.

when ur card declines in therapy so they bring out the friends u made first week of uni — ayaan (@ayaankhawn) February 6, 2024

Twitter: @ayaankhawn

12.

whatever gets her into that therapist’s office https://t.co/rfARxXbwhT — redacted (@aquariusdays) February 6, 2024

Twitter: @aquariusdays

13.

I lied there’s no sex put your clothes back on lets play wordhunt — Rolls Reus (@D9N9ABI9) February 11, 2024

Twitter: @D9N9ABI9

14.

god forbid i help sell hotdogs on the street https://t.co/CSD4hwSmMW — raechel 🌟 (@raechelg_) February 10, 2024

Twitter: @raechelg_

15.

“Are you gay?”Me in middle school: pic.twitter.com/MizcgxavI1 — Brian Scally (@Brian_Scally) February 9, 2024

Peacock / Twitter: @Brian_Scally

16.

gays after putting on a pop girls fourth single from a decade ago that failed to chart on billboard pic.twitter.com/u1zSVCzNmj — jack (@fkajack) February 5, 2024

CBS / Twitter: @fkajack

17.

she was my lab partner in organic chemistry. and she carried us https://t.co/S8eEa503pD — megan (@chismosavirus) February 8, 2024

Twitter: @chismosavirus

18.

You ever think about how peaceful it must be inside the brain of a stupid person? — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) February 7, 2024

Twitter: @notcapnamerica

19.

me when they’re grating the parmesan cheese at olive garden pic.twitter.com/mrAxsodfa4 — peri ❄️ (@osnapitzperi) February 4, 2024

MTV / Twitter: @osnapitzperi

20.

beyoncé watching the super bowl and pretending like she didn’t just break the internet pic.twitter.com/BnijUYr3N3 — wiLL (@willfulchaos) February 12, 2024

NBA / Twitter: @willfulchaos

21.

“have you ever watched the godfather?” pic.twitter.com/d9U4H8rKX7 — Brooklyn (@bklynb4by) February 8, 2024

Bravo / Twitter: @bklynb4by

22.

Wow Presents Plus / Twitter: @itszaeok

23.

my friends needa get it together.. i wanna go to a wedding — luv (@luvvt23) February 7, 2024

Twitter: @luvvt23

24.

when ur card declines at therapy so they bring out the 19 year old version of u — trish (@ULTRAGLOSS) February 7, 2024

Twitter: @ULTRAGLOSS

25.

the freest person in the world is a 34 year old white woman who clocks into work and greets her coworker with “hey chica” — james (@jms_tny) February 13, 2024

Twitter: @jms_tny

26.

i love when a crush wears off like yes i am free — 3rd grade spelling bee champion (@thecliquelover) February 8, 2024

Twitter: @thecliquelover

27.

going on reddit for me is like going into spencers in the mall. i need to find something very specific but im uncomfortable the whole time and dont want anyone to know im there — archivist barbie 💌 (@daiquiriheiress) February 5, 2024

Twitter: @daiquiriheiress

28.

I CANT BREATHE THIS IS SO pic.twitter.com/9YxyOoqcvX — naia ☆.ᐟ (@biforvi) February 2, 2024

Twitter: @biforvi

29.

boys shorter than 5'9 be cool asf like you know what tinkerbell i kinda fw you — Isaac (@i_zackito) February 7, 2024

Twitter: @i_zackito

30.

when your card accepts at therapy and they bring out meeeee!!! :3 and then we get to hang out <3<3<3 — Fat Bella Hadid (@jambettestan) February 7, 2024

Twitter: @jambettestan