Take 30% Off These Already-Affordable Bicycles From Brooklyn Bike Co.—Today Through Cyber Monday

This Black Friday 2023, Brooklyn Bike Co. is gearing up for a sale that promises significant savings on its already-affordable bicycles. Now through Cyber Monday, all Brooklyn bicycles will be discounted by a whopping 30 percent, knocking some of its bike prices down by hundreds of dollars. You can nab a reliable commuter, cruiser, or hybrid for as low as $420, just in time for the gift-giving season.

Brooklyn Bike Co. keeps things cheap by using proprietary components which we find perfectly capable and reliable, especially given their value. All of its bikes are paired with decent Shimano hubs—some internally geared—and mounting points for a custom, versatile ride. Another budget-friendly treat: Brooklyn Bike Co. offers free shipping and expert assembly on all bikes.

Additionally, Brooklyn Bike Co. is giving out a free USB light set with a Bicycling-exclusive coupon with every bike purchased. To claim the Uptown USB Bike Light set for free, simply add the lights to your cart along with your bike purchase, and use code BICYCLINGVIP at checkout.



Some of our favorite affordable bicycles are made by Brooklyn Bike Co., with a few models topping our best commuter and best cruiser lists due to their straightforward design, solid components, and cushy saddles. If you’re having trouble figuring out what to grab, look below to see what we think is worth buying. And hurry—this 30-percent-off sale only lasts through the end of Cyber Monday.

Lorimer

Brooklyn touts the Lorimer as a “versatile commuter bike that’s just as ideal for running errands as it is for working up a sweat on city streets.” We loved it we reviewed it a few years ago and deemed it “the bike that bikes used to be, for a price that most of us can afford.”

It’s a solid commuter with a wide, squishy saddle, integrated Shimano EZ Fire Plus shifters and brake levers, and reliable Brooklyn Bicycle Co.-branded parts. It’s cool, reliable, and as great as a barebones aluminum-framed commuter can get. It comes in soft ivory and matte denim.

Shop Now Lorimer brooklynbicycleco.com $490.00

Roebling

Lorimer not your size? The Roebling is a lankier version that’s just as reliable and stylish, though it’s only available in black. Get almost $180 off with the Black Friday discount.

Shop Now Roebling brooklynbicycleco.com $419.99

Brighton 7-Speed Cruiser

The Brighton 7 is a trusty aluminum cruiser with one cushy saddle. In fact, every person who took our test model for a spin had the same first impression: “This is the most comfortable bike I’ve ever been on.”

It has a relaxed geometry that lets riders stretch out, plus soft grips, barefoot-friendly pedals, and smooth-rolling balloon tires. It’s also loaded with mounts for racks and bags, plus it comes with a bottle-cage mount, and internally routed cables.

We think Brooklyn’s Brighton is one of the best beach cruisers out. Grab it in coral, black, ivy, or blue at $180 off.

Shop Now Brighton 7-Speed Cruiser brooklynbicycleco.com $419.99

Franklin 3-Speed

Looking for a step-thru? The Franklin is a sturdy steel framed 3-speed with relaxed geometry, several mounting points, fenders, puncture-resistant tires, and an internally geared hub—a Shimano Nexus. Grab one in ivory or gloss black in sizes S/M or L at $180 off retail.

Shop Now Franklin 3-Speed brooklynbicycleco.com $419.99

Driggs 3-Speed

The Driggs has a unique double top-tube design bound to turn heads and, more obviously, hold a large tube bag. This stylish commuter comes with a rear rack already installed, plus fenders to keep clean. It’s also got a Shimano Nexus Revo, a center-mount kickstand, and vegan leather handgrips and saddle.

Buy one in army green, matte black, and denim blue at a deep discount today.

Shop Now Driggs 3-Speed brooklynbicycleco.com $526.00

