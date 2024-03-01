30 names for 2024: Meet the 25 women, 5 young women you need to know in Tallahassee
Drum roll, please. Just in time for Women's History Month, here are this year's honorees for the Tallahassee Democrat's 25 Women You Need to Know award.
On behalf of the Tallahassee Democrat and everyone in our local community, congratulations to the 2024 class of 25 Women You Need to Know and the 5 Young Women to Watch.
Their contributions make Tallahassee a better place to live, work and raise a family.
Soon, through print and at tallahassee.com you can get to know these outstanding women and young women, who are ready to take on the world.
Now in its 18th year, the 25 Women program is the Tallahassee Democrat’s way of honoring women who lead from the front or from behind the scenes.
We'll be rolling out profiles of the 25 Women and 5 Young Women throughout the month of March.
25 Women
Winifred L. Acosta, Assistant United States Attorney
Monique Akanbi, Field Services Director, Society for Human Resource Management
Carrie Boyd, Founder of The Network of Real Estate Investing Women
Anita Bushnyakova, Chief Financial Officer/Director of Finance and Operations of Kids Incorporated of the Big Bend
Hetal Desai, Administrative Law Judge, Division of Administrative Hearings
Morgan Evers, Founder, FINACIOUS
Carla Juarez Farley, Manager in Corporate Communications at IEM
Joanne Gallahger, CEO/Founder, SOAR
Kimberly D. Hankerson, Assistant Vice President for University Advancement at FAMU
Delshuana Jackson, Principal, Bond Elementary School
Ashley Leland, Intake counselor with Oasis Center for Women and Girls
Karen Miller, CEO at Tallahassee Lenders Consortium
Chelsea Johnson Muir, Teacher/Coach Godby High School
Teresa Palmer Nix, Owner, Catering With Care, LLC
Dr. Temple Robinson, Chief Executive Officer, Bond Community Health Center
Mary Stafford, Vice President, Senior Business Development Officer at Prime Meridian Bank
Dr. Selika Stackhouse Sampson, Director of Continuing Education at Florida A&M University, College of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences
Shannon C. Smith, Associate Managing Director, The Moore Agency
Dr. Calandra Stringer, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs at Tallahassee Community College
Josafina "Josie" Tamayo, CEO of Volunteer Florida
Brandi J. Thomas, Attorney/Managing partner at Akbar Thomas Law
Gwendolyn Thomas, Retired administrator/educator Leon County Public Schools
Dorothy Trotman, VP/Market Manager at Cumulus Media Communication
Reenee Williams-Walter, Rapid Response Coordinator, Career Source Capitol Region
Brenda Williams, Executive Director of Tallahassee Housing Authority
5 Young Women
Haniah Rose Edwards, Senior at Rickards
Aria Fisher, Senior at Leon
Kavyashree Kadhirvelu, Senior at Rickards
Riley Long, Senior at Leon
Jordyn Synii Sams, Senior at Lincoln
