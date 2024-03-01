30 names for 2024: Meet the 25 women, 5 young women you need to know in Tallahassee

Drum roll, please. Just in time for Women's History Month, here are this year's honorees for the Tallahassee Democrat's 25 Women You Need to Know award.

On behalf of the Tallahassee Democrat and everyone in our local community, congratulations to the 2024 class of 25 Women You Need to Know and the 5 Young Women to Watch.

Their contributions make Tallahassee a better place to live, work and raise a family.

Last year's group: Who do you know? Meet the 2023 Class of 25 Women, 5 Young Women

Soon, through print and at tallahassee.com you can get to know these outstanding women and young women, who are ready to take on the world.

Now in its 18th year, the 25 Women program is the Tallahassee Democrat’s way of honoring women who lead from the front or from behind the scenes.

We'll be rolling out profiles of the 25 Women and 5 Young Women throughout the month of March.

25 Women

Winifred L. Acosta, Assistant United States Attorney

Monique Akanbi, Field Services Director, Society for Human Resource Management

Carrie Boyd, Founder of The Network of Real Estate Investing Women

Anita Bushnyakova, Chief Financial Officer/Director of Finance and Operations of Kids Incorporated of the Big Bend

Hetal Desai, Administrative Law Judge, Division of Administrative Hearings

Morgan Evers, Founder, FINACIOUS

Carla Juarez Farley, Manager in Corporate Communications at IEM

Joanne Gallahger, CEO/Founder, SOAR

Kimberly D. Hankerson, Assistant Vice President for University Advancement at FAMU

Delshuana Jackson, Principal, Bond Elementary School

Ashley Leland, Intake counselor with Oasis Center for Women and Girls

Karen Miller, CEO at Tallahassee Lenders Consortium

Chelsea Johnson Muir, Teacher/Coach Godby High School

Teresa Palmer Nix, Owner, Catering With Care, LLC

Dr. Temple Robinson, Chief Executive Officer, Bond Community Health Center

Mary Stafford, Vice President, Senior Business Development Officer at Prime Meridian Bank

Dr. Selika Stackhouse Sampson, Director of Continuing Education at Florida A&M University, College of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences

Shannon C. Smith, Associate Managing Director, The Moore Agency

Dr. Calandra Stringer, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs at Tallahassee Community College

Josafina "Josie" Tamayo, CEO of Volunteer Florida

Brandi J. Thomas, Attorney/Managing partner at Akbar Thomas Law

Gwendolyn Thomas, Retired administrator/educator Leon County Public Schools

Dorothy Trotman, VP/Market Manager at Cumulus Media Communication

Reenee Williams-Walter, Rapid Response Coordinator, Career Source Capitol Region

Brenda Williams, Executive Director of Tallahassee Housing Authority

5 Young Women

Haniah Rose Edwards, Senior at Rickards

Aria Fisher, Senior at Leon

Kavyashree Kadhirvelu, Senior at Rickards

Riley Long, Senior at Leon

Jordyn Synii Sams, Senior at Lincoln

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Meet Tallahassee's 2024 Class of 25 Women You Need to Know