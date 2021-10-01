The 30 Most Shocking Government Secrets

In The Know by Yahoo

Two friends discovered they were pregnant at the exact same time. Shelbie and Dom are such good friends that they even share a single TikTok account. The besties have known each other for 15 years. So when they suspected they might be expecting, they went to the drug store and got a couple of pregnancy tests. "When you and your best friend are both pregnant," the caption read. The footage showed Shelbie and Dom pick up pregnancy tests at the store and take them together at home. When the results were in, they showed the tests to each other. Both of the women's jaws dropped. What were the odds, after all? "The fathers are best friends also. Best friends dating best friends. Kids will be best friends too," Shelbie and Dom added in the comment section. The video received a stunning 55 million views on TikTok. Apparently, they're not the only best friends to get pregnant together. "This happened with me and my best friend. We went and got more tests because we thought we got a faulty box," one user said