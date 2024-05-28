30 juicy National Burger Day deals to sink your teeth into

There’s something so utterly satisfying about biting into a juicy burger. Whether you prefer yours well done, medium rare or anywhere in between, National Hamburger Day is a foodie holiday we can all appreciate.

The holiday falls on May 28 and many restaurant chains are serving up deals to help kick off burger season. Below, we’ve rounded up a few to get you started.

Arby’s

Arby’s rewards members will get 50% off any burger while ordering online or in the chain’s app between May 27 — June 2.

Bad Daddy’s

When you order a limited-edition Birria Burger at Bad Daddy’s on May 28, you’ll get a Modelo pint for $3. The offer isn’t valid in North Carolina.

Bar Louie

To celebrate National Hamburger Day, Bar Louie rewards members will earn triple points on craft burgers. If you’re not yet a rewards member, you simply need to register by 7 p.m. on May 28 to take advantage of the offer.

Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer

The first 100 guests to order an All-American Burger at Black Tap on May 28 will get the item for free.

Buffalo’s Cafe

Participating Buffalo’s Cafe locations will celebrate National Hamburger Day with $11.99 Canyon Burgers.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings rewards members can get one burger free with the purchase of another on the holiday while dining in or ordering takeout or delivery.

BurgerFi

On National Hamburger Day, BurgerFi customers who buy a Coca-Cola Freestyle drink can get a BurgerFi Burger for $3. The offer is valid at participating locations for dine-in guests who mention the deal at the register.

Burger King

When you spend $0.70 or more at Burger King on May 28, you’ll get a free hamburger.

Dairy Queen

Between May 27 — June 2, Dairy Queen rewards members who purchase a Signature Stackburger will get a second one (of equal or lesser value) for $0.99. The offer is valid at participating locations and is limited to one deal per order, per person.

Del Taco

For one day only on May 28, Del Taco rewards members can get one free Double Del Cheeseburger with the purchase of another. Orders must be placed on the restaurant’s app or website and the offer isn’t valid with third-party delivery or other discounts. Customers are limited to one offer per guest per day.

Dog Haus

Dog Haus rewards members can get two Haus Burgers for the price of one on May 28 while ordering on the restaurant’s app or website while supplies last.

Grubhub

Grubhub+ members can enjoy the following deals throughout the month of May:

Wendy’s customers will get a Free Baconator when you spend $25 or more

Buffalo Wild Wings is serving up a buy one, get one offer on wings when you spend $20 or more

Jersey Mike’s is offering 50% off its Original Italian Sandwich when you spend $25 or more

CVS is offering 25% off when you spend $30 or more (up to $15 off)

Panera Bread is giving customers 20% off when you spend $25 or more (up to $8 off)

Papa Johns is serving up $5 off when you spend $25 or more

Hurricane Grill & Wings

Hurricane Grill & Wings customers can order a Steak Burger and fries for just $9.99 on May 28.

Jack in the Box

On May 28, Jack in the Box customers can get a free Jumbo Jack with a $1 order.

Johnny Rockets

To celebrate National Hamburger Day, Johnny Rockets is giving customers the chance to win a limited-edition Pepsi and Johnny Rockets pool float. When you enter, you’ll get an email voucher for $5 off a burger and secret menu item on your next visit (available May 28 — June 30).

Kona Grill

Kona Grill has the following deals all month long:

Kona Grill Bacon Cheeseburger ($15)

Takeout and delivery cheeseburger ($9.99)

Double Stacked KG Cheeseburger ($20)

Steakhouse Burger ($25)

Krystal

Krystal customers can get a Krystal Burger Meal for just $4.99 in honor of National Hamburger Day.

Mooyah

Between May 27 — 31, Mooyah rewards members can enjoy a buy one, get one free offer on burgers when they spend $10. The offer is only available in the chain’s app.

Native Grill & Wings

In honor of National Hamburger Day, Native Grill & Wings customers can get a MyNative Burger for just $8 or make it a double for $2.50 more.

Next Level Burger

Next Level Burger, a plant-based burger chain, has a buy one, get one free (of equal or lesser value) burger deal on May 28. Simply mention the offer while ordering in stores.

Omaha Steaks

Omaha Steaks has the following offers in store for National Hamburger Day:

Perfect Burger Pack for $79.99

Four free Omaha Steaks Burgers with shipments over $149

50% off any Omaha Steaks Burgers with the purchase of other items

Outback Steakhouse

Outback Steakhouse is offering customers $10 burgers between May 28 — 30.

Pat LaFrieda

Pat LaFrieda, meat purveyor and butcher, is offering the following deals through the rest of May:

25% off burger blends

30% off dry aged burgers

Smashburger

Classic single Smashburgers will be $5 at the chain on May 28. The offer is valid in-store and online at all corporate and participating franchise locations using the code CLASSIC24.

Smokey Bones

In honor of National Hamburger Day, Smokey Bones customers who dine in and buy a $2.99 soft drink or alcoholic beverage can get a cheeseburger with a regular side for $6.49 while supplies last.

STK Steakhouse

STK Steakhouse customers can enjoy the following deals all month:

Takeout cheeseburger and chips ($9.99 or $7.99 — price varies by location)

Brunch burger ($9.99)

Lil’ BRGs and truffle fries ($6 — available during happy hour)

The Greene Turtle

On May 28, all burgers are half off for customers who dine in at The Greene Turtle. The offer can’t be combined with other discounts.

Wahlburgers

Participating Wahlburgers locations are offering 50% off any adult Brothers’ Choice Burger on May 28 in-store and online. The offer is limited to one per customer, can’t be combined with other discounts and isn’t valid on third-party delivery services.

Wayback Burgers

When Wayback Burgers customers visit the restaurant three times this May, they’ll earn a free Double Bacon Burger or Cheeeesy Burger. On National Hamburger Day, customers can also enjoy buy one, get one free classic burgers.

Wendy’s

On May 28, Wendy’s customers can get a Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger for one cent at participating locations with a purchase on the chain’s app or website.

