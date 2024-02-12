30 Funny Tweets From The Week To Keep You Laughing And Smiling Through Valentine’s Day

Phew, it's already been a month, y'all! From the Grammys, to the Super Bowl, to Beyoncé's forthcoming album, there has been no shortage of meme-able pop culture moments. So much has happened I didn't even realize we're basically in mid-Feb now...

bright outside at 5pm? we’re almost through the thick of it… pic.twitter.com/bHIu0YsqEE — elvussy vol II🇵🇸🇨🇩🇸🇩 (@hausofvidaxx) February 11, 2024

BET / Via Twitter: @hausofvidaxx

That being said, hope you have a fabulous Valentine's Day, Galentine's Day, or week ahead, and in the meantime, enjoy all the best tweets from the last week!

1.

What are my roommates doing bro I woke up in donkey kong country pic.twitter.com/pFxqFRQdYj — buth’s hole (@warm__hole) February 5, 2024

2.

“that’s why they pay me the medium bucks” always kills in meetings. that’s free for you to use any time you want, buddy. little gift from me to you — katie (@katefeetie) February 5, 2024

3.

Boneless medium rare chocolate chip cookies over ice cream🤤🤤🤤🤤🤤 pic.twitter.com/LVkJu88X0q — seleena (@seleena6166) February 5, 2024

4.

girl how is this at the top of your list https://t.co/mvEillQVBm — Jensen McRae (@Jensen_McRae) February 5, 2024

5.

whatever gets her into that therapist’s office https://t.co/rfARxXbwhT — redacted (@aquariusdays) February 6, 2024

6.

7.

so close! it’s actually being kidnapped and human trafficked https://t.co/vzRyqTqnoT — v 𖤓 (@vicradi) February 6, 2024

8.

got kind of choked up telling my boyfriend that i think knew each other in a past life because he is too familiar and our love is too real for this to be our first lifetime together and he goes yeah that makes sense.. Or like maybe we played on a basketball team together — Grace (@gracecamille_) February 7, 2024

9.

10.

Our Polish repair guy sent this to my boyfriend and I just love it pic.twitter.com/vgloGOxn3T — Mädi Kircher (@MadiOkay) February 7, 2024

11.

she was my lab partner in organic chemistry. and she carried us https://t.co/S8eEa503pD — megan (@chismosavirus) February 8, 2024

12.

When I was in High school we had a sex ed class and the women spoke with a British accent the whole time(45min) and at the end she talked in her normal voice and said that’s how easily someone could lie to you about their sexual status so it’s better to be safe 😭 — Zari ♏️ (@Godlyenough) February 8, 2024

13.

took an edible and tried to paint sza’s sos cover ………………………………😭 pic.twitter.com/lEPsH5ie8X — Raheem ♊︎ (@spixcedt) February 9, 2024

14.

still can’t believe this is how i found out my sugar daddy died… pic.twitter.com/mHSvu1kbMg — ໊ (@buffys) February 9, 2024

15.

FINALLY FOUND MISS MARY MAC pic.twitter.com/roJnMGsHqm — Mel ✨💜♍️ (@AmorasQueen) February 11, 2024

16.

“so am i the shit or the fart?” pic.twitter.com/rnSbFkbF8r — paris rae (@parisrae13) February 11, 2024

CBS / Via Twitter: @parisrae13

17.

BEHDJDJDJ GIRL TAKE THE FAWKING HELMET OFF THIS YO HOMELAND… https://t.co/wbIpN5en0N — j a d a (@jadawadas) February 12, 2024

Nickelodeon / Via Twitter: @jadawadas

18.

The whole club lookin at herrrrrrrrr https://t.co/GempqyujQ3 — T-Pain (@TPAIN) February 12, 2024

19.

Me: I hate country music.Beyoncé: ACT II. MARCH 29Th 🐎Me: pic.twitter.com/r2VDUPIGW1 — Drebae (@Drebae_) February 12, 2024

Netflix / Via Twitter: @Drebae_

20.

Taco Bell / Via Twitter: @ChaoticGoodest

21.

me trying to get the bartender’s attention pic.twitter.com/mI1JzutJLQ — kira (@kirapractor) February 8, 2024

22.

Gatekeeping Firehouse Subs is insane 😂 https://t.co/mnf1SlwhB0 — 🚫 (@DavidFnMorgan) February 10, 2024

23.

adhd is so embarrassing like i really gotta take meth to wash the dishes — ̊ (@doxie_gay) February 10, 2024

24.

Sometimes I get so bored at work that I just start working — Big Fat Bitch DiStefano (@tsunami_mami420) February 7, 2024

25.

I always put two alarms, one for the person I want to be and one for the person I am. — Jenni (@hashjenni) February 6, 2024

26.

i lowkey ate with this pic.twitter.com/WYu2j3iMSi — sky (@hannibalbareass) February 8, 2024

27.

when you've ignored your laundry for weeks: pic.twitter.com/Il2PA30TAW — ☔ (@Whotfismick) February 7, 2024

28.

ion wear lingerie you better come lift up this tie-dye shirt i made when i was 10 — ꨄ (@zii2youu) February 7, 2024

29.

when a guy with an android texts me pic.twitter.com/7wP6V6isrj — kyttes 🪁 (@kyttes) February 12, 2024

Universal Pictures / Via Twitter: @kyttes

30.

Europeans witnessing the beauty of New Jersey on their way to the World Cup final https://t.co/NPoOeyfR8k pic.twitter.com/Qr3hfrlquX — Sopranos World (@SopranosWorld) February 5, 2024

HBO / Via Twitter: @SopranosWorld

