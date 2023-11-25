30+ editor-approved Black Friday skincare deals — discover unbeatable offers at Ulta, Amazon and Walmart

If we're being honest, not all Black Friday 2023 beauty deals are created equal. A few dollars off a still-overpriced/overhyped "anti-aging" cream you'll never use? No, thank you. As a beauty editor, I try tons of new skin-care products each year and I'm here to tell you that the following lotions and potions (from trusted labels like Skinceuticals, First Aid Beauty, CosRx, Sunday Riley, RoC, CeraVe, Charlotte Tilbury and on sale at Ulta, Sephora, Walmart and Amazon Black Friday) are worth shelling out cash for at any time and, when they're on super-Black Friday sale like this? It's really a no-brainer. Herewith, the best Black Friday skin-care deals on serums and skin brighteners, face creams and oils, undereye treatments and body creams — some of which are now 50% off.

From Skinceuticals to Kiehl's, Sunday Riley to First Aid Beauty, we found the best Black Friday skin-care deals on products you'll actually use. (IT Cosmetics, Sunday Riley, Estee Lauder, First Aid Beauty)

Serums & Skin Brighteners

Tatcha Tatcha The Rice Polish Classic Foaming Enzyme Powder $51 $68 Save $17 with code This beloved skin-care staple is a powdery exfoliator made up of nourishing Japanese rice bran and silk protein which foams up once you add water. It leaves skin smooth and dewy, an instant effect that's addictive — after purchasing, reviewers rave: " this product has improved and enhanced my skin so much that anytime I try to use anything else I come back immediately" and simply "Never leaving my shelf again!" Save $17 with code Copied! CYBER23 $51 at Tatcha

Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte Tilbury Cleanse & Glow Trio $40 $57 Save $17 Sure, these are MINI versions of the iconic Charlotte Tilbury skin-care trio — makeup remover, cleansing balm and glow primer — but the appeal is you get to try them all at a relatively low price and, if you like them, they can become your new favorite travel products. $40 at Charlotte Tilbury

True Botanicals True Botanicals Vitamin C Booster $68 $90 Save $23 Gosh I hate it when I fall in love with an expensive product, can't find a less-pricey dupe that works as well and feel I must commit to a dumb price on a thing I like for life, BUT this pure Vitamin C powder/ "booster" is one of the best products I've ever tried (and this week it's 25% off). You mix it with water or your favorite serum and the just-activated Vitamin C really, truly leaves skin aglow. $68 at True Botanicals

Face Creams & Oils

First Aid Beauty First Aid Beauty Essentials Starter Trio $78 $98 Save $20 Last year, my dermatologist told me I needed a new moisturizer (my skin was, apparently, bone dry) and recommended I start using First Aid Beauty's Ultra Repair Cream because, as she said, "it's the best." This special-deal starter trio includes the famous cream she suggested along with exfoliating pads and a cleanser — it's a good opportunity to sample the brand's bestselling products at a fraction of what you'd normally pay. $78 at First Aid Beauty

Undereye Treatments

Body Creams

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Your Black Friday Shopping Guide: See all of Yahoo’s Black Friday coverage, here. Follow Engadget for Black Friday tech deals. Learn about Black Friday trends on In The Know. Hear from Autoblog’s experts on the best Black Friday deals for your car, garage, and home, and find Black Friday sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.

How we find and select deals: Our deal-hunting team of award-winning writers and editors are seasoned experts in their fields (tech, style, home, beauty), many with 20+ years of experience. This team works diligently to bring you the best sales, deals and price drops. Our unbiased experts maintain strict editorial integrity: We only feature items that we believe will save you money. Here’s more on how we select deals for our Black Friday and Cyber Monday coverage.