30+ editor-approved Black Friday skincare deals — discover unbeatable offers at Ulta, Amazon and Walmart

If we're being honest, not all Black Friday 2023 beauty deals are created equal. A few dollars off a still-overpriced/overhyped "anti-aging" cream you'll never use? No, thank you. As a beauty editor, I try tons of new skin-care products each year and I'm here to tell you that the following lotions and potions (from trusted labels like Skinceuticals, First Aid Beauty, CosRx, Sunday Riley, RoC, CeraVe, Charlotte Tilbury and on sale at Ulta, Sephora, Walmart and Amazon Black Friday) are worth shelling out cash for at any time and, when they're on super-Black Friday sale like this? It's really a no-brainer. Herewith, the best Black Friday skin-care deals on serums and skin brighteners, face creams and oils, undereye treatments and body creams — some of which are now 50% off.
Serums & Skin Brighteners
CosRx Snail Mucin$14$25Save $11
Skinceuticals C E Ferulic Antioxidant Treatment$163
Sdara Skincare Derma Roller$8$12Save $4
Tatcha The Rice Polish Classic Foaming Enzyme Powder$51$68Save $17 with code
Paula's Choice C15 Super Booster$44$55Save $11 with code
Charlotte Tilbury Cleanse & Glow Trio$40$57Save $17
La Roche-Posay Vitamin C Anti-Aging Face Serum$38$47Save $9
RoC Retinol Correxion Pore Refining Line Smoothing Serum$24$33Save $9
True Botanicals Vitamin C Booster$68$90Save $23
Peter Thomas Roth Pumpkin Enzyme Mask$32$58Save $26
Elemis Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Pads$48$64Save $16
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask$18$24Save $6
Shiseido Vital Perfection Uplifting and Firming Day Cream SPF 30$65$140Save $75
Sunday Riley CEO Vitamin C Rich Hydration Cream$39$65Save $26
First Aid Beauty Essentials Starter Trio$78$98Save $20
First Aid Beauty Limited Edition Ultra Repair Cream$25$50Save $25
IT Cosmetics Confidence In a Cream$35$59Save $24
True Botanicals Pure Radiance Oil$82$110Save $28
Clarins Super Restorative Day Cream SPF 20$59$112Save $53
Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Face Lotion+$20$33Save $13
Tula Rose Glow & Get It Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm$19$38Save $19
CeraVe Eye Repair Cream$14$20Save $6
CosRx Advanced Snail Peptide Eye Cream$17$28Save $11
Skyn Iceland Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels, pack of 8$17$34Save $17
Dr. Brandt Under Eye Rescue Duo$56$80Save $24
Kiehl's Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado$30$60Save $30
Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Eye Supercharged Complex$36$70Save $34
RoC AM & PM Travel Gift Set$17$35Save $18
Shiseido White Lucent Anti-Dark Circles Eye Cream$29$65Save $36
Sol De Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream$22$28Save $6
Gold Bond Age Renew Crepe Corrector Body Lotion$10$15Save $5
Kiehl's Ultimate Strength Hand Salve$16$32Save $16
I'm on my second bottle of this dermis-transforming snail serum. I know, you're thinking this is weird, but read my CosRx snail mucin review, it's just that good, and this is the lowest it's been in months.
The holy grail of modern skin-care products, this award-winning serum has topped beauty editor "best of" lists since 2005.
With hundreds of tiny needles, this roller promises to renew and rejuvenate dull-looking skin with just a few strokes.
This beloved skin-care staple is a powdery exfoliator made up of nourishing Japanese rice bran and silk protein which foams up once you add water. It leaves skin smooth and dewy, an instant effect that's addictive — after purchasing, reviewers rave: " this product has improved and enhanced my skin so much that anytime I try to use anything else I come back immediately" and simply "Never leaving my shelf again!"
There's a TON to love about this ultra-charged, skin-brightening serum. 1. It's from Paula's Choice, one of the most reliable, high-quality brands currently on the market. 2. It combines three forms of stabilized vitamin C — which is critical to maintaining the integrity of this star ingredient.
Sure, these are MINI versions of the iconic Charlotte Tilbury skin-care trio — makeup remover, cleansing balm and glow primer — but the appeal is you get to try them all at a relatively low price and, if you like them, they can become your new favorite travel products.
Experts I've spoken to about what really works in skin care always recommend adding a Vitamin C product into your regimen — this one, by French Pharmacy staple brand La Roche-Posay contains 10% of the hero ingredient, which means it's more likely to actually benefit your skin,
Man, people love RoC's skin care and they especially love this retinol serum which is meant to plump skin, minimize pores and smooth fine lines. One happy reviewer says it's "the best treatment product!" and it "beats department store products."
Gosh I hate it when I fall in love with an expensive product, can't find a less-pricey dupe that works as well and feel I must commit to a dumb price on a thing I like for life, BUT this pure Vitamin C powder/ "booster" is one of the best products I've ever tried (and this week it's 25% off). You mix it with water or your favorite serum and the just-activated Vitamin C really, truly leaves skin aglow.
You can currently save more than 30% off on this classic pumpkin enzyme mask, which is an excellent choice for resurfacing and enlivening dull winter skin.
The Elemis line is currently 25% off at Ulta and, though this is not their most popular product — that award falls to the fantastic Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm — for my money, there's little better bang for buck than an exfoliating, resurfacing pad. These leave skin super smooth and soft.
This best-selling lip mask is a celeb favorite (Sydney Sweeney's a fan) for a reason: you leave it on overnight and wake up with an almost magically moisturized, flake-free pout. Bonus: it tastes like subtly like fresh-picked raspberries.
Face Creams & Oils
I'll never look askance at any Shiseido deal but this is bananas — if you're looking for a daytime moisturizing/sun-protecting day cream this one just might be calling your name.
Ulta's currently offering 40% off select moisturizers, including this vitamin-C-infused version by top-rated brand Sunday Riley.
Last year, my dermatologist told me I needed a new moisturizer (my skin was, apparently, bone dry) and recommended I start using First Aid Beauty's Ultra Repair Cream because, as she said, "it's the best." This special-deal starter trio includes the famous cream she suggested along with exfoliating pads and a cleanser — it's a good opportunity to sample the brand's bestselling products at a fraction of what you'd normally pay.
A second First Aid Beauty mention, but this is important: Starting today, you can score an ample vat of its limited-edition face cream at half the normal cost — a wee $25. Just an excellent deal from a killer brand.
I'd be remiss in my duties as a beauty editor if I didn't tell you about this cult-following face cream that reviewers call "tried and true!" and the "best I've found!"
This celeb-favorite face oil is skin-nourishing bestseller for several years running — Olivia Wilde is a fan and so is Brooke Shields. It's packed with ceramides, fatty acids and antioxidants, and frankly, at this discount, I am sold.
Clarins is a trusted skin-care titan and you're simply not going to find a better deal on this bestselling SPF day cream — now more than 50% off!
Nothing can penetrate your skin’s healthy glow when it’s protected by Clinique’s dermatologist-developed creams — the Dramatically Different formula is tried and true option.
Undereye Treatments
It's fair to say skin-care fans have gone wild for this orbital-area brightening balm, with 90% of users claiming it made their under-eye area look smooth and feel refreshed. It's a weird wonder product for sure and — right now — it's 50% off!
There is not a list in all the land that would be complete without CeraVe's Eye Repair Cream. Dermatologists everywhere recommend it, and it's hard to argue with nearly 40,000 five-star reviews.
CosRx is my desert-island skin-care pick for sure — all the K-beauty brand's products are truly transformative (and currently 40% off) at Ulta, though I'd go for this eye cream, which I tried for the first time last week and watched as my under-eye area de-puffed in minutes.
There are loads of eye patches and eye gels currently on the market, but this early entry to the category is still one of my faves. Pro-tip: For extra de-puffing/under-eye soothing, store them in the fridge, the cold, plus anti-inflammatory agents like Ginkgo biloba will help your eye bags disappear.
Dr. Brandt's bestselling, award-winning No More Baggage eye cream is a legend in the beauty biz (just check out the before and after pics) and, with this on-sale duo you can try it in tandem with the ultra-hydrating Fatigue-Fighting Eye Gel.
This is THE moment to pick up Kiehl's long-standing cult-fave eye cream, which utilizes a unique oil-in-water formula to bring extra, ultra hydration to dry, crepe-y lips and crinkly under-eyes. This 50% discount at Ulta is the best price I've seen all year.
Delicate under-eye skin needs extra nourishment, which is why experts often recommend nighttime treatments applied before you go to bed that work while you snooze. This peptide-rich, eye-skin-fortifying cream has wracked up more than 1,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, where it is currently over 60% off.
RoC is one of the few drugstore brands that I consistently trust with my money and this set — on sale for nearly 50% off — is particularly good. It includes the brand's famous retinol eye cream and its high-quality vitamin C serum too.
This is wild! More than half off this TikTok-famous eye cream, which users say their mothers, aunts, grandmothers have used for generations.
Body Creams
Am currently obsessed with this beauty-editor-favorite Bum Bum Cream which has the finest, subtlest coconut smell and the most decadently whipped texture — overall an exciting/sexy deal.
This body lotion is meant to smooth or "correct" the appearance of crepe-y skin on hands/arms/legs etc — 82% of customers reported they saw a visible difference after using it for just two days.
Just $16 for the large size of this perfectly-reliable, inoffensively-scented beloved hand cream, which would not only make a good gift for yourself for the upcoming winter, but a stocking stuffer for every dry-handed person you know.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
