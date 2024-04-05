These Recipes Are an Ode to Fresh, Sweet Corn



It doesn't need to be the first day of summer to love the flavor of sweet corn. There are tons of frozen corn recipes and canned corn recipes to get us through the off-season months. But once those ears of fresh corn start popping up at the farmers' market, we can't help but enjoy corn every which way! And that’s where this list of best corn recipes will come in handy. Whether you're looking for different variations of corn on the cob (the one wrapped in bacon is an all-time favorite!) or seasonal salsas featuring juicy corn kernels, these corn recipes will get you excited about shucking.

Many of these ideas are great for BBQ sides (like the corn soufflé or Mexican esquites), but you’ll also find ways to use corn in your weekday dinner recipes, too. Try a creamy chowder recipe packed with corn and chicken or opt for a pasta recipe featuring corn and tomatoes. There are also tons of summer sides, party dips, and recipes for a 4th of July menu. And once you try Ree Drummond's sweet corn fritters, you’ll want to put them on repeat again and again. So, go ahead and shuck some corn, we promise it'll be worth it.

Esquites

Charred corn and poblano peppers make up the base for this tasty Mexican side dish. The key is tossing it all together with a garlicky dressing made with sour cream, mayonnaise, Cotija cheese, cilantro, green onion, lime, and chili powder.

Get the Esquites recipe.

Corn Soufflé

Not only is this fluffy side dish made with fresh corn kernels, but it's also made with canned cream corn and corn muffin mix to really enhance that sweet corn flavor.

Get the Corn Soufflé recipe.

Southwestern Salad

The classic Southwestern flavors of corn, beans, avocado, and pepper jack cheese all make an appearance in this refreshing salad. There's even tortilla chips for crunch!

Get the Southwestern Salad recipe.

Corn and Black Bean Salsa

This hearty salsa combines black beans, sweet corn kernels, and juicy cherry tomatoes in one scoop-able dish. You can enjoy it with tortilla chips or even serve it as a side along with grilled chicken or tacos.

Get the Corn and Black Bean Salsa recipe.

Taco Pasta Salad

Charred corn brings a smoky flavor to this fun pasta salad. There's also chorizo, pickled jalapeño, and cotija cheese. Not to mention a chili-lime dressing that's both creamy and zesty.

Get the Taco Pasta Salad recipe.

Pan de Elote

A cornbread that's made with whole corn kernels? Count us in! This variation on the classic BBQ side is a bit sweeter, but just as delicious with plenty of butter.

Get the Pan de Elote recipe.

Hot Corn Dip

Between the melty cheese and the pops of fresh corn kernels, this dip is the ultimate crowd-pleaser. It's not super spicy but it does have a jalapeño and chili powder for some heat.

Get Ree's Hot Corn Dip recipe.

Chipotle Corn Salsa

You can make this popular restaurant chain's corn salsa right at home. It has all the same bright and zesty flavors that you'll want to scoop up with tortilla chips.

Get the Chipotle Corn Salsa recipe.

Corn Salad

This summery salad makes corn the star of any cookout! The supporting ingredients, like tomatoes, avocado, and chipotle-lime dressing, all enhance that sweet corn flavor.



Get the Corn Salad recipe.

Grilled Corn on the Cob

Looking for the best way to grill corn? Here you have it! This method has some husks peeled and some left on for a best of both worlds approach.



Get the Grilled Corn on the Cob recipe.

Corn Salsa

This summer salsa is like an explosion of color thanks to the corn, bell peppers, red onion, and jalapeño. It would also make a fun addition to taco night.



Get the Corn Salsa recipe.

Mexican Street Corn

Yes, you can make this popular street food right in your own backyard. All you need is fresh corn on the cob, mayo, cheese, and spices and herbs.

Get the Mexican Street Corn recipe.

Southwestern Pasta Salad

Tender-crisp corn adds a pop of summer flavor to this Southwestern-inspired pasta salad. But you can also use thawed frozen corn if needed.

Get the Southwestern Pasta Salad recipe.

Corn Fritters

When you have loads of extra corn, these corn fritters are just the thing to make. Take Ree’s advice and serve them up sweet with powdered sugar and maple syrup.

Get Ree’s Corn Fritters recipe.

Chicken and Corn Chowder

Soup isn’t just for winter! This creamy, summer soup is loaded with sweet corn, bell peppers, green onions, and hearty chicken for a weeknight dinner that you’ll crave any time of year.

Get the Chicken and Corn Chowder recipe.

Creamed Corn

This creamy side dish celebrates the sweet flavor of summer corn by letting it shine with simple ingredients like butter, onion, milk, and fresh basil leaves.

Get the Creamed Corn recipe.

Bacon-Wrapped Corn on the Cob

Crispy pieces of bacon wrapped around fresh corn will be the highlight of your summer barbecue.

Get Ree's Bacon-Wrapped Corn on the Cob recipe.

Rigatoni with Creamy Corn

Pick up a few fresh ears of corn and make this delicious summer pasta.

Get Ree's Rigatoni with Creamy Corn recipe.

Fresh Corn Casserole

There are only five ingredients in this dish, including a few ears of fresh corn. It'll be an instant hit at any barbecue or holiday.

Get Ree's Fresh Corn Casserole recipe.

Grilled Corn Salad with Cilantro Vinaigrette

For the perfect picnic side, use grilled corn as the main ingredient! It adds instant summertime flavor.

Get Ree's Grilled Corn Salad with Cilantro Vinaigrette recipe.

Grilled Corn with Spicy Bacon Butter

Jazz up corn on the cob with this spicy bacon butter. Slather it on, grill, and enjoy!

Get Ree's Grilled Corn with Spicy Bacon Butter recipe.

Sheet-Pan Cajun Chicken and Corn

This one-sheet dinner has minimal cleanup. It also has steps to make your own Cajun seasoning.

Get Ree's Sheet-Pan Cajun Chicken and Corn recipe.

Brunch Nachos

Going all out for brunch? Try these delicious nachos, topped with eggs, corn, beans, and plenty of cheese.

Get the Brunch Nachos recipe.

End-of-Summer Quinoa Salad

Take all of your fresh produce from your garden and turn it into this delicious summer quinoa salad!

Get the End-of-Summer Quinoa Salad recipe.

Summertime Shrimp Pizza

Top this summer-inspired shrimp pizza with fresh corn for dinner that will pop.

Get the Summertime Shrimp Pizza recipe.

Cream Cheese and Bacon Corn

Make this creamy, cheesy dish for a side or a dip at your next summer gathering.

Get the Cream Cheese and Bacon Corn recipe.

Aarti Sequeira's Indian Street Corn

With a blend of amazing spices like paprika, cayenne, and chaat masala, this grilled corn will vanish in no time.

Get Aarti Sequeira's Indian Street Corn recipe.

Corn Pudding

You can enjoy heart-warming corn pudding as a side just about any time of year. Similar to cornbread, it'll be great at a barbecue.

Get the Corn Pudding recipe.

Grilled Vegetable & Andouille Salad with Spicy Ranch

This salad is packed with tons of veggies as well as fresh corn and delicious Andouille sausage.

Get the Grilled Vegetable & Andouille Salad with Spicy Ranch recipe.

Zucchini and Corn Frittata

Combine fresh sweet corn with the zucchini growing in your garden to make this delicious summertime frittata.

Get the Zucchini and Corn Frittata recipe at Rasa Malaysia.

Summer Pasta Primavera

Keep it light for warmer days with this easy summer pasta. Mix in garden favorites including corn, zucchini, and cherry tomatoes.

Get the Summer Pasta Primavera recipe at Supper with Michelle.

Jalapeño Garlic Corn Fritters with Chipotle Aioli

Serve these crispy corn fritters as an easy appetizer this summer. The chipotle honey aioli is not to be missed!

Get the Jalapeño Garlic Corn Fritters with Chipotle Aioli recipe at Half Baked Harvest.

Fresh Corn Salad with Scallions and Basil

For a simple side that's popping with fresh flavors, try this easy corn salad. A dash of oil and vinegar brings it all together.

Get the Fresh Corn Salad with Scallions and Basil recipe at Once Upon a Chef.

Blistered Corn and Asparagus Salad with Salmon

Looking for a refreshing salad this summer? Try this salmon salad that's bursting with flavor from blistered fresh corn.

Get the Blistered Corn and Asparagus Salad with Salmon recipe at The View from Great Island.

Grilled Corn with Honey Miso Butter

Create a savory sweet butter by combining miso and honey to brush on your corn. The flavors will be so rich when grilled!

Get the Grilled Corn with Honey Miso Butter recipe at Just One Cookbook.

BBQ Chicken Tacos

Roasted corn, pickled red onions, and cilantro are all the toppings you need to jazz up these BBQ chicken tacos.

Get the BBQ Chicken Tacos recipe at Joyous Apron.

Jalapeño Corn Dip

Try this delicious corn dip, made with jalapeño peppers, green onions, and lots of cheese.

Get the Jalapeño Corn Dip recipe at Immaculate Bites.

Mexican Street Corn Pasta Salad

Make a creamy pasta salad with this delicious dish inspired by Mexican street corn.

Get the Mexican Street Corn Pasta Salad recipe at Chelsea's Messy Apron.

Grilled Corn with Cilantro Lime Butter

Put a spin on your corn on the cob by smothering it with this delicious cilantro lime butter.

Get the Grilled Corn with Cilantro Lime Butter recipe at Damn Delicious.

Parmesan Cilantro Corn

Anyone who's a fan of cilantro will want to try this creamy corn dish. It's a great side for barbecues!

Get the Parmesan Cilantro Corn recipe at Real Housemoms.

