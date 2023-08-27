Have a Christmas Netflix Marathon With These 50 Movies Available Right Now

What's Christmas without seasonal movies to get you feeling all the holiday feels? After the tree is decorated (check out these DIY ornaments), the lights strung, and the wish-lists are made there's only one thing left to do: Christmas movie marathon! Just don't get so tied up in all the holiday hullabaloo to make time for bingeing all your favorite Christmas movies this year.

Netflix is basically a streamers Hallmark these days with all the Christmas rom-coms and classics flicks your heart desires. Plus, there's always a new Netflix original Christmas movie every year to spice up the holiday season. So whether you're a year-round Christmas person, after Halloween advocate or a strict on celebrating the holidays post-Thanksgiving, there's plenty of movies to keep you entertained all season long. From new films like Falling For Christmas to timeless classics like White Christmas, there's something for everyone.

If you're a Christmas movie connoisseur of sorts, and have already exhausted this list before the big man comes down the chimney, check out these Christmas movies from other streamers:

I Believe in Santa

After several months of dating Tom, Lucy finds out, much to her dismay, that he's obsessed with Christmas, her least-favorite holiday. It will take more than a little Christmas magic for them to get past this relationship hurdle!



Falling for Christmas

In this 2022 film, Lindsay Lohan plays a spoiled hotel heiress who finds herself with no memory after a skiing accident and in the care of a handsome widower and his daughter as Christmas approaches.

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol

This 2022 animated musical brings new life to Charles Dickens’s classic Christmas tale with the voices of Luke Evans, Jessie Buckley, Olivia Colman, and Johnny Flynn.

Christmas with You

In this 2022 film, a pop star, played by Aimee Garcia, decides to grant a holiday wish and finds a chance for true love (in Freddie Prinze Jr.) along the way.

The Noel Diary

From the director of Father of the Bride, this film follows best-selling author Jake Turner as he discovers a diary that might unlock secrets of his past and that of Rachel, an intriguing woman he meets. The film is based on the novel by Richard Paul Evans.

A Boy Called Christmas

Young Nikolas travels north on a quest to find his father, who is searching for a village of elves. A reindeer and his pet mouse join him on his magical journey.

Love Hard

An LA writer flies across the country at Christmas to meet her perfect match from a dating app only to learn she’s been catfished. But the story doesn’t end there.

A Castle for Christmas

Brooke Shields stars in this all-new movie about an author who travels to Scotland to buy a castle, only to find that the curmudgeonly owner, played by Cary Elwes, is reluctant to sell to an American.

Single All The Way

Peter's family worries about him being single, so he brings his best friend home for the holidays to pose as his boyfriend. Their plan goes awry when his family steps in to play matchmaker. Jennifer Coolidge steals the show (naturally) as Peter's Aunt Sandy.

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

In this new musical starring Forest Whitaker, Keegan-Michael Key, and Phylicia Rashad, a toymaker and his granddaughter bring a magical world to life with a special invention.

Dash & Lily

While technically a limited series, it watches like all your favorite holiday rom-coms rolled into one! Dash hates Christmas and Lily loves it—the two find each other through the pages of a red notebook that they exchange throughout the holidays as Lily tries to convince Dash that Christmas is the greatest. The two find more than just an appreciation for the holidays, but true friendship...and maybe even love.

Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker

If you're a fan of documentaries, ballet, The Nutcracker, or all of the above, you'll love this film that follows the legendary performer Debbie Allen and her young students, as she casts and rehearses her annual Hot Chocolate Nutcracker.

Operation Christmas Drop

A congressional aide arrives at a tropical Air Force base on a mission to shut it down and ends up falling for a pilot.

The App That Stole Christmas

A tech entrepreneur's shopping app is taking the holiday by storm, but could it also be the cause of everyone losing their Christmas spirit?

Holidate

Two strangers (Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey) pair up to be each other's dates for all of their celebrations, from weddings to holidays, in this rom-com.

Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square

We've always known Dolly was an angel among us. This new Netflix original proves it.

A Very Country Christmas

A country musician looking for deeper meaning in his life hides away during the holidays in his small hometown. While there he connects with an up and coming local interior designer. Will he make space in his heart for this new budding Christmas romance?

Klaus

The Netflix original Christmas movie about a young postman befriending a man named Klaus was created by the same person who made Despicable Me.

Kurt Russell stars as the big man himself in The Christmas Chronicles, which also features Kimberly Williams-Paisley and Big Little Lies actress Darby Camp. Watch the sequel, The Christmas Chronicles: Part 2, and make it a double feature!

A Naija Christmas

Three brothers compete to be the first to fulfill their aging mother's Christmas wish, but first they'll have to find a girl willing to become a part of their plan.

Let It Snow

Based on the young adult novel by John Green, Lauren Myracle, and Maureen Johnson, the movie follows a group of high schoolers who are brought together when a snowstorm hits on Christmas Eve.

The Princess Switch

Vanessa Hudgens does double-time playing two lookalike women who switch places the week before Christmas. Nashville's Sam Palladio also stars.

The Princess Switch: Switched Again

This follow-up to the popular Princess Switch finds Margaret and Stacey teaming up again to help each other by trading places, but will their plans be ruined by a third look alike?

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star

In this third film set in Montelaro, royal look-alikes Margaret and Stacy team up again, this time with their cousin Fiona and her dashing ex to help reclaim a missing relic.



Holiday in the Wild

Kristin Davis and Rob Lowe star in this holiday movie about a woman who embarks on a safari by herself where she meets an elephant conservationist.

White Christmas

It just isn't Christmas until we've watched this Bing Crosby classic.

Holiday Rush

A popular radio DJ must rely on his family to help him stay on the air at Christmastime.

The Knight Before Christmas

A medieval English knight is transported to present day where he falls in love with a high school science teacher who's had it with love.

A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish

Aspiring singer Kat is treated like a servant by her evil stepmother and stepsisters, but she gets her own holiday miracle when she meets handsome Nick and gets invited to sing at a holiday gala.

Angela's Christmas

Set in Ireland in the 1900s, this film tells a story of the power of family and the innocent desire of a child to keep her family safe during Christmas.

Angela’s Christmas 2

Angela is determined to reunite her family—including her father in Australia—in time for Christmas.

A Storybots Christmas

Bo asks for Santa's help when she thinks her friends don't like her gifts, and learns that Christmas is about much more than presents.

Fireplace For Your Home: Classic Edition

Sit in front of the crackling "fire" to feel like you're tucked away in a snowy lodge, warming up in front of the fireplace.

A Christmas Prince

A young journalist travels abroad to cover a royal family, and finds herself in a real-life fairytale.

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding

King Richard and Amber return to Netflix in the anticipated follow-up to A Christmas Prince. A year after their engagement, the two must overcome adversity to make their way down the aisle.

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby

The fan-favorite Christmas Prince franchise continues with the third installment, The Royal Baby. As Queen Amber welcomes a baby to the royal family, she also discovers a mystery in the monarchy.

Puppy Star Christmas

When a gang of mischievous dogs hijacks Santa Claus and the North Pole, it's up to four brave puppies to save Christmas.

Christmas Wedding Planner

While wedding planner Kelsey is planning her cousin's nuptials, private investigator Connor McClane arrives and throws a wrench in her plans.

Christmas Full of Grace

When Carlinos and his girlfriend break up, he finds Graça to take her place for Christmas to avoid ridicule from his Brazilian family.

The Holiday Calendar

One of Netflix's newer original Christmas movies, you’ll love this romantic tale about a magical advent calendar and finding true love.

Free Rein: The 12 Neighs of Christmas

As Bright Fields preps for its annual Mistletoe Ball, a broken ornament leads Zoe to an undiscovered family secret.

Christmas with a View

A restaurant manager finds her holiday seasons forever changed when she meets her ski resort’s new chef (who apparently has a mysterious “hidden past,” according to the synopsis).

Christmas Inheritance

Before she can inherit her father’s company, a young heiress is sent to a small town where she learns the value of helping others.

A Very Murray Christmas

Bill Murray is joined by Miley Cyrus, Chris Rock, Rashida Jones, George Clooney, and more famous faces for a hilarious twist on the standard Christmas special.

A California Christmas

A wealthy young man pretends to be a ranch hand in order to convince a young farmer to sell her family farm to him before the holidays. What he didn't bargain for was her capturing a piece of his heart.

A California Christmas: City Lights

Callie and Joseph leave the farm and winery where they met and fell in love for San Francisco for family business. Will a change in scenery threaten their romance?

El Camino Christmas

Tim Allen and Jessica Alba star in this alternative flick about a group of people who get stranded in a convenience store on Christmas.

Midnight at the Magnolia

This love story picks up as Christmas is just ending and the the new year is about to begin, as two lifelong friends and fellow radio dj's fake being in a relationship to appease their families. They soon realize that make believe is more of a current affair as the clock ticks down on New Year's Day love.

Trolls Holiday

All your favorites are back in this animated spinoff that reminds you how fun it is to celebrate the holiday season.

