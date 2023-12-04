The 40 Best Stocking Stuffer Gifts That Prove Big Luxury Can Come in Small Packages

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission.

A stocking is magic. It is filled with the wondrous delights and splendors of the holiday season. At least that’s what the festive sock is in my household. Throughout the past 26 years of my existence, some of the most exciting presents were not under our tree; instead, they were perched within our stockings, dangling ever so gently above the roaring fireplace. Stocking stuffers were never an afterthought in my family. They are taken very seriously. Because good things—often the best things—are found in small packages.

My stocking gifts now have a legacy to live up to (thanks, Mom and Dad), and I am more than willing to pass that spirit, that pure holiday bliss, onto my family and friends. Nothing beats the look of surprise on someone’s face when they pull that one special gift out of the pouch. Even if a present is small in stature, the smile and sense of joy it elicits is large enough to fill up an entire room. That palpable emotion is the reason why my family started this tradition, and now I am passing it on to you.

Need help creating memories that’ll last a lifetime? Here, an excellent selection stocking stuffers to hang by the chimney with care.

When push comes to shove, you really can’t go wrong with a candle—especially this holiday special from Nest, with its pomegranate and pine notes that evoke the festive season.

Price: $20

A room spray goes a long way in making a given space warm and inviting. And this one from Trudon, with overtones of leather and tobacco, will certainly do the trick.

Price: $260

We get it, an Apple watch isn’t the most original idea. But if you know someone that’s missing out on all the functions that, simply put, makes life so much easier, there’s no better time than now to fill their stocking with this handy item. Plus, it’s now on sale.

Price: $279 $260

Savor all your favorite bottles for weeks after uncorking with this preservation system from Coravin—a brand beloved by true oenophiles.

Price: $244

L’Occitane is luxury, especially when someone is on the go. Save the traveler in your life from hemming and hawing over sub-par products with the brand’s all-in-one set, which holds four of its most popular items. They’ll never have to deal with dry skin again.

Price: $29

Come for the art, stay for the endearing Bauhaus romance. Anni and Josef Albers are modern-art royalty, and this book is a fun, visually rich retrospective of their work that will please an art aficionado or a collector in training.

Price: $126

A good pair of cuff links is a great way to spice up an outfit. If your pal is in desperate need of a spiffy new set, take a look at this offering from the folks at Lagos. These sterling-silver duo were inspired by one of Frank Gehry’s masterful architectural creations in Las Vegas. That very edifice just so happens to house the Keep Memory Alive non-profit, which is looking to improve the lives of those affected by brain disorders—and 100 percent of funds from this purchase would go to the organization.

Price: $400

From chestnuts roasting on an open fire to the sharp, woodsy aroma of pine, scents are a powerful part of the holiday season. Smell, after all, is one of the easiest ways to bring us back through time, reminding us in key moments in our lives. And now, thanks to this handy set from Jo Malone, you can gift your loved ones with new colognes, including English Pear an Wild Bluebell, that are just ready and waiting to be the backdrop of new holiday memories.

Price: $115

Everyone needs a staple pair of gloves that work with all of your winter outerwear—and won’t look out of place at the office or on the weekend. Why not get ones that are approved by the King of England himself?

Price: $110

Socks, the perpetual stocking stuffer gift. Step out of the usual picks and into these cozy pairs from none other than Paul Smith. These calf-height socks add a much-need punch of color to any wardrobe, and they exude cool while doing it.

Price: $80

What do lux boxers entail? Cooling technology for those on the go, a form-fitting fit that’s helpful if you’ve still got slimly-tailored trousers in your rotation, and the softness and warmth of cashmere blended with modal and elastane for stretch.

Price: $44

I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: Skin care is self care. If it’s time to remind your loved one of that very important fact, Dr. Barbara Sturm will deliver a grandiose regimen and then some. The goal here is hydration, hydration, hydration (did we mention hydration?)—a benchmark easily met with this potent trio, which consists of an effective cleanser, a lovely serum, and a rich face cream.

Price: $430

Shopping for someone who already has an advanced skincare routine? This gold mask will truly blow their minds. Infused with 24k gold and silk extracts that make skin firmer and glowy, it’s essentially a luxury spa treatment you can do at home.

Price: $230

If you’re shopping for people who love the outdoors, few are more important than hiking’s most essential tool: a fanny pack to hold snacks. Equipped with three compartments to store small items, it’s a gift that’ll last for years (and excursions) to come.

Price: $25

Perfumed with citrus and the warming notes of black pepper and vetiver, this cream leaves a pleasing scent behind, even after shaving. Plus, it wards off any after-shave irritation thanks to its high proportion of glycerine.

Price: $34

For whiskey connoisseurs and adventure seekers, this flask from Shinola is sure to make the colder days just a bit warmer. The flask’s sterling silver is dressed up in the finest tan leather, which makes it feel especially appropriate during this season.

Price: $150

A shoe shine kit is one of those rare gifts that keeps on giving. This one shows extra love as it’s packed with all the essentials: two sets of polish, brushes and a great bag that holds it all.

For the foodies in your life, this caviar gift set comes ready to serve. The sustainably farmed white sturgeon roe found in the gold-plated should satisfy any special holiday cravings.

Price: $120

Noise-canceling earbuds are never a bad idea, but in the hybrid work era they feel especially necessary. Not only does this pair help wearers tune out the world around them, but they’re also equipped with enough microphones and amplifiers to ensure whatever you’re listening to sounds its best.

Price: $206

A razor stand is a small luxury that goes a long way. This one does an efficient job of keeping razor and brush dry, which helps keep the blade and bristles stay sharper and more effective.

Price: $100

Smythson makes some of the most elegant stationery you can find. Made up of flexible leather and featherweight pages, this notebook is ideal for your loved ones with big ideas.

Price: $245

Abas has made excellent leather goods since 1980, and this card case exemplifies its design ethos and commitment to quality. Made from alligator skin, its compact shape and glossy finish make for a welcome addition to your everyday carry.

Price: $250

A mug that keeps hot coffee hot and hot chocolate toasty. Need we say more?

Price: $130

Recently, haircare has taken center stage as a hot topic for men’s cosmetic treatments. Luckily, this shampoo is designed to bring out the best in a variety of hair types. It’s like gifting a package of confidence.

Price: $42

Bennett Winch’s excellent travel products are some of the most thoughtful ones on the market, and the brand’s new watch roll is no exception—perfect for guys who travel with more than one fine timepiece. Its core is supported by two six-sided separators, meaning the watches will actually stay upright when you remove it from the case. The case itself features a leather exterior, a Kevlar interlining for stability and a soft suede lining to keep dials scratch-free.

Price: $940

Cold and flu season is upon us, and if this year has taught us anything, it’s that hand sanitizer is non-negotiable. Our favorite is this great-smelling option from Maapilim, which also has a pleasing gel texture that won’t dry out your hands.

Price: $10

Toothpaste dispensers are an ideal gift: They’re a life-changing luxury no one ever thinks to buy one for themselves—and whoever you give one to will think of you fondly at least twice a day. This one is made to fit full-sized tubes from Marvis, the storied Italian brand. Throw in a tube or two for a complete gift.

Price: $20

One AirTag is simply insufficient—especially if your favorite traveler has more than one go-to suitcase. Luckily, this pack comes with four of the gadgets, easy enough to place into any bag they choose. The fear of losing luggage will disappear faster than Rudolph can soar through the sky.

Price: $100

Despite their jocular name, Jaxon Lane’s men’s face masks really are some of the best (and most deeply hydrating) on the market. They’re sized so that even the broadest brows will fit underneath their hydrogel material, and because they’re cut into two pieces, guys with beards can use them with ease.

Price: $28

Scoring a limited-edition pair of sneakers for a serious collector can be a challenge. But there’s no sneakerhead who wouldn’t appreciate an extra cleaning kit for keeping their prized pairs box fresh.

Price: $34

Bigger is often equated with better. Yet the Besound A1 Second Gen speaker makes a case for the little guys, showing that they can rise to the occasion. This speaker packs a mean punch, offering up crisp sound in every direction thanks to its round shape. And that sound can follow you everywhere—from the shower to the rooftop—since it’s completely portable.

Buy Now on bang & Olufsen: $279

Stockings stuffers are the perfect way to let someone try out a sample-size product. Usually, that realm is delegated to skin care. But we like to broaden your horizons here at Robb Report, and draw your attention to tequila. Komos has the perfect 375 mL bottle of its delicious Reposado Rosa that’ll snuggle right into any stocking. This is one smooth sipper—it’s aged in French oak barrels for two months, which helps with the flavor—and its bottle is a pink-hued ceramic that can be used for decor long after the spirit runs out. And don’t stress: Once they (inevitably) fall in love with this tequila, they can purchase the full size for themselves.

Buy Now on reserve Bar: $81

There’s something about drawing that is just so soothing. The artist (n your life would be more than happy to see this set in their stocking. This package of 40 pencils from Caran d’Ache is all about finer details, allowing anyone to bring their work to the next level with pristine blending and layering. And, in an array of stunning hues with a rich color payoff, they’ll have the rainbow (and more) at their fingertips.

Buy Now on caran D'Ache: $122

Pulling a bit of bling out of a stocking will always be a welcome surprise. And since this stunning gold necklace holds a stone in that ever-classic wintertime green, it’s the ideal accessory to rock during the holiday season and beyond. Plus, the piece is named after a spirit of prosperity—so they’ll carry that energy with them everywhere they roam.

Buy Now on Miansai: $275

Big things, small packages: We all remember that spiel. Well, proving this point is this sleek portable blender from Blendjet. It has all the power and prowess one would expect from a typical kitchen appliance, but it’s, well, tiny, doubling as a powerhouse blender and a bottle for any on-the-go beverage. And if that isn’t enough, this handy device is also cordless.

Buy Now on Blendjet: $42

Peanuts is synonymous with the holiday season. It’s the characters’ favorite time of year, after all. And your loved one can now don Charlie Brown’s iconic T-shirt scribble for themselves, thanks to this fun crossbody from LeSportsac. The pouch has plenty of space for all their necessities and an adjustable strap to boot.

Buy Now on Lesportsac $110

This may weigh down a stocking a tad, but trust us, it’s worth the strain. After all, your loved one will be getting their own personal concrete fire pit that’s ready to travel just about anywhere. And better still: When it’s not in use, it makes a oh-so-modern decor piece for their table.

Chocolate and the holidays: Find us a better pair than that. We bet the sweets fanatic in your life can’t either, so they’ll be all too happy to grab this from their stocking.

Buy Now on Vosges Haut-Chocolat: $50

The weather is dipping toward colder temps, and that just means we have to start bundling up once again. Help them look stylish while staying warm, courtesy of this cool-guy beanie from Carhartt WIP.

Buy Now on Mr Porter: $25

If you’ve seen one portable charger, you’ve seen them all. But not so fast: The folks at Anker has one that can’t be beat. They’re serving up a high-tech on-the-go machine that can juice up your electronics in no time flat. It even comes with a digital display that shows how charged the battery is. It really doesn’t get better than that.

Buy Now on ANker $125

