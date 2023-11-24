The Best Black Friday Tech Deals to Shop Now

Ellen McAlpine
·13 min read
black friday tech deals 2023
The Best Black Friday Tech Deals to Shop NowAmazon


Somehow, Thanksgiving has come and gone, and we've shifted focus to finding the best Black Friday deals. And at the risk of sounding like a broken record, I have to emphasize that it's one of the best times of year to save on those bigger purchases for yourself (like Apple devices and Dyson vacuums) as well as gifts for others. To save you the time of doom scrolling Amazon, we've rounded up a list of the best Black Friday tech deals that have landed on this notorious day. From the new Apple Watch Series 9 to some of our favorite smart home devices, you can already save up to 50 percent off.

We recently announced our 2023 Gadget Awards, and we're excited to see a few of them dropping in price. Take the 15.3-inch MacBook Air that just launched this summer and bridges the gap between the portability of the MacBook Air with the screen size and performance of the MacBook Pro. Or, our pick for the best massage gun, the Theragun Pro, is $250 off right now.

Whether you're shopping for number one (i.e. you) or for gifts, these are the 41 best Black Friday tech deals on the internet— so far. We'll be keeping this list updated as Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals keep running, so be sure to click 'save article' up top and check back if your gadget of choice isn't on sale yet.

Deals Under $25

Rechargeable Hand Warmers (2 Pack)

These rechargeable hand warmers slip into gloves to keep your hands warm while you're on early morning runs or out walking the dog (and, of course, everything in between). They also make for a great stocking stuffer.

Surge Protector Outlet Extender

Pop one of these outlet extenders into your living room or kitchen when guests arrive for the holidays. When everyone needs to charge their phone at one time, you won't have to worry about running out of outlet space.

511 Charger (30W)

I don't leave the house without this little wall plug. It's tiny but mighty, offering a 30-watt charge to safely juice up your phone, tablet or headphones. Snag a USB-C cable and you'll never worry about your gadgets dying on you.

Smart Light Bulbs (2 Pack)

Set the mood during with these smart light bulbs. You can set them to standard warm and cool tones, but also fun and festive colors all through the connected smart phone app (or using voice commands, since they're Alexa and Google Assistant compatible).

Rechargeable Electric Lighter

Electric lighters have longer lifespans than your standard lighter, and honestly, are so much easier to use. This one shows its battery life on the front and charges with a USB-C cord.

Fire TV Stick

An easy upgrade for a non-smart TV, the Fire TV Stick plugs into an HDMI port and, once connected to WiFi, gives you access to an interface with streaming apps and games.

Express

An easy upgrade from a non-smart TV to a smart TV, the Roku Express plugs into a TV's HDMI port (it comes with the necessary cord) and, once connected to WiFi, gives quick and easy access to streaming services and games. You can even stick it to the back of your TV so it's out of sight.

Multi Plug Adapter

If you're hosting his holiday season, pop one of these outlet extenders into your living room or kitchen. When everyone needs to charge their phone at one time you won't have to worry about running out of outlet space.

Best Smart Home Deals

V11 Plus Cordless Vacuum

We're longtime fans of Dyson vacuums, and this pick offers up to 60 minutes of run time, three different cleaning modes depending on the floor type and an anti-tangle conical brush for picking up long hair and pet hair from your couch and carpet.

Roomba Combo 2-in-1 j5 Robot Vacuum

The holiday season is one of the busiest times year, so having a robot vacuum to keep your space tidy will come in handy. This one also has a wet mop to tackle whatever messes the season brings.

Nest Doorbell (Wired, 2nd Gen)

Watch all your holiday packages arrive with a smart video doorbell. Google's smart device can connect to your existing doorbell hook up, making for an easy install.

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FGoogle-Nest-Doorbell-Wired-2nd-gen-Video-Doorbell-Camera-Doorbell-Security-Camera-Snow%2F643591682&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg45683886%2Fblack-friday-tech-deals-2023%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Nest Doorbell (Wired, 2nd Gen)</p><p>walmart.com</p><p>$144.00</p><span class="copyright">Walmart</span>

Air Fryer (4-Quart)

Air fryers are great gifts, both for those on your list and for yourself. This one has a 4-quart basket to handle cooking for two, whether you're meal prepping for the week ahead or whipping up date night dinner.

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FNinja-4QT-Air-Fryer-Black-AF100WM%2F844320666&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg45683886%2Fblack-friday-tech-deals-2023%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Air Fryer (4-Quart)</p><p>walmart.com</p><p>$69.00</p><span class="copyright">Walmart</span>

Large Room Air Purifier

Air purifiers are an easy gadget to add to your space to help eliminate pet hair, dander and dust from floating around in the air. This one has a minimal design so it isn't too distracting from your home decor.

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08LQQKD8B?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.45683886%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Large Room Air Purifier</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$288.99</p><span class="copyright">Amazon</span>

Shop Now

Large Room Air Purifier

amazon.com

$288.99

Amazon

Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Cleaner

From wine spills to pet accidents, this portable cleaner will be your new best friend during holiday hosting. It comes with the cleaning solution, too.

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0016HF5GK?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.45683886%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Cleaner</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$89.00</p><span class="copyright">Amazon</span>

Best Health & Fitness Tech Deals

SelectTech 552 Dumbbells

Consolidating the weight rack into just two dumbbells, these weights adjust with just the turn of a dial, from 5 lbs. up to 52.5 lbs. You'll get a two-month free trial of Bowflex's on-demand app JRNY, and the weights can connect with your app to let you know when to add or take weight off, correct form, and keep track of reps.

1000 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush

Snag our favorite electric toothbrush while it's on sale. After all, you'll want to keep that smile in check for all your family photos and small talk during the holidays.

Portable Blender

For the gym buff on your list, this electric blender bottle quickly mixes up their post-workout shake on the go.

ARC5 Electric Razor for Men

Our editors love this electric razor because of the seriously close shave you get, thanks to all of the customizable settings.

Theragun PRO

Our favorite pro-level massage gun is $100 off? Say less. Our biggest con was the price tag, so seeing it discounted is noteworthy.

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.therabody.com%2Fus%2Fen-us%2Fpro-us.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg45683886%2Fblack-friday-tech-deals-2023%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Theragun PRO</p><p>therabody.com</p><p>$349.00</p><span class="copyright">Therabody</span>

Electric Protein Shaker Bottle

For the gym buff on your list, this electric shaker bottle will quickly blend their post-workout shake on the go.

Limited-Edition Black Trimmer

The best clipper from our 2023 Grooming Awards, the Bevel trimmer is great for keeping the lines of your haircut or beard tight between barber visits and offers up to 100 hours of cordless power.

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fgetbevel.com%2Ftrimmer&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg45683886%2Fblack-friday-tech-deals-2023%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Limited-Edition Black Trimmer</p><p>getbevel.com</p><p>$109.97</p><span class="copyright">Bevel</span>

Best Headphone and Earbud Deals

WH-1000XM4 Over Ear Headphones

Our pick for the best noise-cancelling on ear headphones, these are the pair of headphones you'll want to grab if you're looking to really tune everything (and everyone) out. With the holidays coming up, we don't blame you.

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FSony-WH-1000XM4-Wireless-Noise-Canceling-Over-the-Ear-Headphones-with-Google-Assistant-Black%2F310157752&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg45683886%2Fblack-friday-tech-deals-2023%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>WH-1000XM4 Over Ear Headphones</p><p>walmart.com</p><p>$239.99</p><span class="copyright">Walmart</span>

Headphones 700

You'll want to snag these headphones if you or someone on your list travels often. Our editors tested these on-ear cans and appreciated the lightweight design, excellent noise cancellation, and comfortable headband.

Studio Pro

For high quality over-ear headphones that won't break the bank, these Beats have sleek monochrome color options, a full and rich audio experience, plus they benefit from Apple's Spatial Audio technology.

Fit Pro

The wingtips on these earbuds help keep them in place in your ear, making them ideal earbuds to wear while working out. They offer decent noise cancellation and the battery life should last you up to 24 hours when paired with the charging case.

Galaxy Buds Pro 2

Android users, rejoice! These noise cancelling earbuds are over $100 off in all three colorways. They even have special HD voice technology for calls that isolates your voice so the person on the other end can hear you more clearly.

Pixel Buds A-Series

Designed specifically for Google Pixel users, these earbuds don't offer noise cancellation, but they do have Adaptive Sound, which adjusts volume based on your environment. The earbuds have an up to 24 hour battery life when paired with the charging case and fit snugly in your ear.

Zone Headphones

We reviewed these right after they launched, and while the personal air purification is the main draw, the sound system is also pretty stellar.

Best TV Deals

65-inch Class The Frame QLED Smart TV

The Frame TV is a pretty sweet piece of home tech, so don't wait on snagging this 75-inch option while it's on sale. The TV features Art Mode, which turns your screen into an art display, blending in to your home decor while you're not watching.

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FSAMSUNG-65-Class-LS03B-The-Frame-QLED-4K-Smart-TV-QN65LS03BAFXZA%2F876051375&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg45683886%2Fblack-friday-tech-deals-2023%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>65-inch Class The Frame QLED Smart TV</p><p>walmart.com</p><p>$1449.00</p><span class="copyright">Amazon</span>

55-Inch X90K Series Full Array LED Smart Google TV

Sony screens are some of the best money can buy. This Full Array LED model has a built-in Google TV interface and is part of the Bravia XR lineup, which is Sony's line of TVs with exclusive connected features for the PlayStation 5.

65-inch Q7 QLED Smart Google TV

Another TV brand that leans more budget friendly is TCL. The Q7 QLED model falls under $1,000, which is noteworthy considering how pricey QLED screens can get.

75-inch Omni QLED Series Smart Fire TV

Hear me out: Amazon's TVs are actually pretty good. This 75-inch QLED model packs both large size and high-quality displays for a pretty affordable price.

65-inch U8 Series ULED Smart Google TV

Hisense makes quality screens at a more affordable price. It's our best mid-price TV brand and the ULED technology (while not all that different from QLED displays) results in smoother motion, bright colors and a sharp contrast.

65-inch C2 Series OLED WebOS Smart TV

OLED TVs can run pretty pricey, so this LG pick being just over $1,500 is a fair price. It comes with LG's WebOS interface which makes it easy to access streaming apps. It also features an AI Processor for upscaling content to the highest quality the TV is capable of.

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FLG-65-Class-4K-UHD-OLED-Web-OS-Smart-TV-with-Dolby-Vision-C2-Series-OLED65C2PUA%2F471426225&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg45683886%2Fblack-friday-tech-deals-2023%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>65-inch C2 Series OLED WebOS Smart TV</p><p>walmart.com</p><p>$1399.00</p><span class="copyright">Walmart</span>

Best Apple Deals

AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

Oh, AirPods. Classics for Apple enthusiasts, and ever a popular gift. These bad boys will fit snugly in the ear (thanks to the rubberized tips that come in different sizes) and last up to 30 hours when paired with the charging case.

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FApple-AirPods-Pro-2nd-Generation-Lightning%2F1752657021&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg45683886%2Fblack-friday-tech-deals-2023%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)</p><p>walmart.com</p><p>$169.00</p><span class="copyright">Walmart</span>

12.9-inch iPad Pro (6th Generation) (512GB, WiFi+Cellular)

It's not every day the iPad Pro goes on sale. The tablet can nearly double as a laptop, and is packed with Apple's M2 chip for fast performance. The Liquid Retina XDR display is great for gaming, streaming and beyond.

AirPods Max

Apple's hottest AirPods are under $500, which is an excellent time to add them to your cart. The headphones have an up to 20-hour battery life, memory foam ear pads, and a sleek, sophisticated design that's comfortable for all-day wear.

iPad Air (5th Generation) (256GB, WiFi)

Lightweight, thin and easy to carry aroud, the iPad Air is a pretty foolproof tech gift. The one pound iPad is easy to carry around, and will come in handy for streaming, gaming and getting work done on the go.

AirTag (4 Pack)

So you never lose anything, Apple AirTags are the brand's item trackers. You can connect them to your FindMy app, pop it in your bag, wallet, suitcase, wherever, and be able to quickly find what you're looking for.

15.3-inch 2023 MacBook Air (256GB)

Our best laptop of 2023, the 15.3-inch MacBook Air fills the gap between the original 13-inch Air and the bigger, 16-inch Pro options. Apple's M2 chip makes it a powerful personal device for work and play.

Watch Series 9 (GPS, 41mm)

The Series 9 is the latest watch drop from Apple, so we're stoked to see it on sale ahead of Black Friday. It features all the health and tracking capabilities of previous Apple Watches, with an upgraded processing chip for faster performance.

Watch Ultra (GPS+Cellular, 49mm)

The Apple Watch Ultra is Apple's most durable watch. This model has an up to 36-hour battery life, enhanced safety features, sleep tracking, bloody oxygen monitoring and more — all on the largest screen of any Apple Watch.

16.2-inch 2021 MacBook Pro (512TB)

16-inch 2021 MacBook Pro (1TB)

The biggest discount on a MacBook at the moment, this Pro model is a massive $950 off. It's not the most up-to-date model, but it's still a high-performing device with an up to 18-hour battery life for all-day use, plus a full terabyte of storage.

