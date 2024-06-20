The 30 best 4th of July decorations for a patriotic party

Content is created by CNN Underscored’s team of editors who work independently from the CNN newsroom. When you buy through links on our site, CNN and its syndication partners may earn a commission. Learn more

Sur La Table

July will be here in the blink of an eye, which means it’s time to start thinking about 4th of July decorations. Whether you’re having a big backyard BBQ or an intimate pool party, your Independence Day celebration will be off to a sparkling start with the right decor.

To help you out, we rounded up the best 4th of July decorations — including string lights, table runners and outdoor games — to spruce up your space.

Best 4th of July table decorations

Sur La Table Stars & Stripes Runner





Sur La Table

Crafted from high-quality cotton, this tablecloth is easy to clean and will be the perfect backdrop for your 4th of July feast.



$31 at Sur La Table

Cailini Coastal Americana Stripe Scallop Napkins, Set of 4





Cailíní Coastal

Napkins are essential for any summer gathering that involves food. Channel a refined twist on patriotic tradition with these striped linen napkins from Cailini Coastal at your picnic or barbecue.





Mark & Graham Raffia Fringe Chargers, Set of 4





Mark and Graham

Elevate your 4th of July meal with these placemats woven with natural raffia. They come in Pink, Blue and a Natural finish you can mix and match to achieve a subtly chic tablescape.





VioletEverGarden 24-Inch Red, White and Blue Flowers





Amazon

This patriotic bouquet is made from iron wire wrapped in paper. The 12 stems can be cut to your desired length and separated into multiple vases for an easy centerpiece idea.



$9 at Amazon

Lights 4 Fun Patriotic Red, White and Blue Wax Flameless Candles





Amazon

Flickering with a white LED “flame,” these red, white and blue flameless candles are made of real wax for an authentic look. Bonus: They even come with a remote.





Best 4th of July hanging decorations

August Grove Faux Burlap Wreath





Wayfair

This faux burlap wreath is a unique piece for your Independence Day celebration. The vintage look is perfect for achieving an archival Americana feel.



$55 at Wayfair

Northlight Seasonal Lighted American Flag Window Decoration





Wayfair

This patriotic flag silhouette will turn any window or glass door into a captivating light display. It has 50 bulbs and comes with a suction cup so it’s ready to be hung.





Labrostar Patriotic Hanging Decorations, 26 Pieces





Amazon

Show off your love for the USA with this winning combination of paper fans, star streamers, double-hanging swirls, pompoms and more. Hang these reusable decorations on walls, across windows and in every doorway.





Pottery Barn Main Street Parade Wreath





Pottery Barn

Handcrafted on a woman-owned farm in the Pacific Northwest, this stunning wreath includes a breathtaking mix of air-dried greens and florals for a fragrant display.





Pottery Barn Main Street Parade Swag





Pottery Barn

This pristine decoration matches the wreath and makes for a dashing botanical display on its own too. Like the wreath, it is designed to last multiple years in an indoor setting or one season under protected outdoor conditions.





Rtudan American Pleated Fan Flag, Set of 4





Amazon

These four flag buntings will add a festive touch to your home’s exterior. Measuring 3 feet long, they’re made of woven fabric and have brass grommets for hanging.





The Holiday Aisle Gunnovor Flag-Shaped LED String Lights





Wayfair

Craving something more eye-catching? With 420 super-bright LEDs, this flag-shaped set of string lights will be a memorable display at your 4th of July party.



$69 at Wayfair

Best 4th of July indoor decorations

Pottery Barn Patriotic Striped Pillow





Pottery Barn

If you take a minimalistic approach to your 4th of July decor, this throw pillow will suit your needs perfectly. The linen and cotton blend exudes a breezy sense of ease and natural comfort.





Marmont Hill ‘Flag of America’ Painting Print





Wayfair

This beautiful American flag print will brighten your space, whether you display it in the living room or on the back porch. Originally painted in watercolor, it has been professionally framed and comes with hooks so it can immediately be mounted on the wall.





Shitailu Patriotic Artifical Berry Stem Picks, 4-Pack





Amazon

Decorate for the 4th of July with just a few vases, thanks to this set of four berry stem bundles, which measure 14.6 inches tall.



$13 at Amazon

Pottery Barn Theo the Teddy-Shaped Pillow





Pottery Barn

This adorable teddy bear is as patriotic as they come, with a heart-shaped cotton flag and compact size that kids and adults alike will love.





Lasting Surprise 4th of July Star Confetti





Amazon

Scatter these glittery red, white and blue stars on any surface for an instant patriotic boost. There are 300 pieces in the set and the stars are larger than traditional confetti, which makes it easier to clean up post-celebration.





Bicycle American Flag Playing Cards





Amazon

It’s not technically a decoration, but we love this deck of cards that features the American flag. Playing cards make for the perfect low-key 4th of July activity, uniting friends and family around the table.





Best 4th of July kitchen decorations

Williams Sonoma American Flag Grill Prep Trays, Set of 2





Williams Sonoma

Prepare for your summer barbecue with ease, thanks to this set of two lightweight melamine trays with deep sides to catch marinades and juices. Use the top tray as a platform for cooked food and the bottom tray to safely hold raw food.



$25 at Williams Sonoma

Satinior 4th of July USA Flag Chef Hat and Adjustable Apron





Amazon

Stars and stripes have never been so chic. The patriotic apron comes with a matching hat so whoever’s manning the grill can have a full star-spangled outfit.



From $13 at Amazon

Mark & Graham Raffia-Wrapped Stemless Wine Glasses, Set of 4





Mark & Graham

These stemless wine glasses are wrapped with raffia lattice for a vintage, summery touch. The raffia covers are removable to ensure the glasses are easy to clean.





Bordallo Pinheiro Watermelon Salad Bowl





Neiman Marcus

Our mouths are watering just looking at this artisanal watermelon bowl that was made in Portugal. Your fruit salad (or regular salad) will pop against the glistening bowl. You’ll want to use it all summer long.





HappyPicnic Wicker Picnic Basket Set





Amazon

Hosting an intimate picnic this 4th of July? This picnic basket will hold a feast for two people along with the accompanying utensils, wine glasses, melamine plates and matching napkins. It even includes a picnic blanket!





Best 4th of July outdoor decorations

Cailini Coastal x The Rope Co. Patriotic Nautical Rope Doormat





Cailíní Coastal

Dress up your porch with this patriotic doormat. This pick was handwoven in Maine with durable nautical rope and is resistant to all elements such as water, mold, mildew and UV rays. Psst: It features gray stripes instead of white to hide dirt.



$113 at Cailini Coastal

The Holiday Aisle Metal Patriotic Rooster Porch Figurine





Wayfair

This patriotic rooster, made of durable metal, will look just as good in your kitchen as it will on your porch welcoming guests.



$42 at Wayfair

Minetom 4th of July Patriotic Mini Lights





Amazon

Waterproof and independently illuminated, these 25-foot incandescent lights allow for creativity since up to five strings of lights can be connected to suit your decorating needs.



$11 at Amazon

Crate & Kids Polywood Outdoor Kids’ Picnic Table in Pacific Blue





Crate&Barrel

Let your kids get in on the picnic fun with one of these small tables. Now available in Independence Day-themed colors like red, white and blue, the outdoor picnic table is durable enough to resist weather and rambunctious kids.





The Holiday Aisle 3-Piece Patriotic Butterflies Set





Wayfair

This festive set comes with three red-white-and-blue metal butterflies on garden stakes. They can be used to line the pathway up to your front door or backyard garden.



$18 at Wayfair

Himal Outdoors Cornhole Board





Amazon

Yes, an outdoor game can double as decor! Crafted from wood with a smooth finish, this regulation-size cornhole set is sure to be a hit at any backyard barbecue or 4th of July celebration.



$100 at Amazon

The Holiday Aisle Lighted Trees and Branches





Wayfair

These lighted tree branches add a nice touch to any 4th of July yard display. They have a built-in timer that turns on for six hours and off for 18 hours, so you don’t have to worry about forgetting to turn the lights off.



$44 at Wayfair

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed price at the time of publication.

