3 zodiac signs most likely to be billionaires revealed — did you make the cut?

The Small Business Blog analyzed the birthdates of the world's top billionaires, finding that one-third share just three star signs: Libra, Pisces and Taurus.

You can bank on these zodiac signs.

The Small Business Blog analyzed the birthdates of the world’s top billionaires, finding that one-third share just three star signs: Libra, Pisces and Taurus.

That’s not all that they have in common — in a surprise to absolutely no one, 88% of billionaires are male, 65% are white, and 90% are 50 or older.

For reference: Amazon founder and apex Capricorn daddy Jeff Bezos (worth $200 billion) recently dethroned Tesla CEO and Cancer Elon Musk ($198 billion) as the richest person on Earth.

Read on to learn if your sign falls in line with the 1%.

Luxury-peddling lifestyle magnate Ralph Lauren is an apex Libra. WireImage

Libras make up 12% of the world’s billionaires. Ruled by Venus and represented by the divine scales of Justice, Librans have a strong sense of aesthetics and a weakness for things they can’t afford.

Skilled and shameless social climbers, they leverage their good taste for upward mobility and invitations to elite social circles. Libras are great at ambient lighting, cocktail banter, and convincing other people to give them money.

Libras understand that while being a starving artist might be romantic, being a filthy rich capitalist with an artful empire is more their speed.

Notable Libra billionaires include Ralph Lauren who, true to his sign, commodified rich person sports and his sartorial interpretation of the American West, turning aspirational “wish I was a WASP” fashion into a billion-dollar business.

Other appallingly rich Libras include Alice Walton, heiress to the Walmart fortune and avid art curator, collector, and museum chair, and Amancio Ortega, founder of Inditex, the world’s largest fashion retailer.

Billionaire Bernard Arnault is a Pisces who has amassed his wealth selling fantasy, luxury and escape. AFP via Getty Images

Pisces people account for 11% of the world’s billionaires. Dreamy AF and intuitive as can be, they were born to sell fantasy and the boozy promise of escape.

Case (of booze) in point is Bernard Arnault — founder and CEO of LVMH, the world’s largest luxury goods company, with a portfolio that includes Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Krug, Veuve Clicquot, Belvedere, and Hennessy. Bottoms up to the bottom dollar.

Other Pisces billionaires include Nike co-founder Phil Knight and Rupert Murdoch.

Tech bro supreme Mark Zuckerberg was born under the sign of the bull. Michael Brochstein/ZUMA Press Wire / SplashNews.com

Taurus folks make up 10% of the world’s billionaires, and as the sign that rules the second house of wealth and worth, it tracks.

Bulls love fancy s–t and the holy grind to get it. A stubborn and ruthless mixture of self-possessed and straight-up possessive, they represent the toddler phase of human development. In kind and at their most base they live by the creed “mine and more” and “too much is never enough.”

Their aim is stability at all costs and comfort without concessions.

Examples of billionaire bulls include Facebook co-founder/CEO Mark Zuckerberg, vacuum magnate James Dyson, David Koch, and Altana heiress/BMW shareholder/philanthropist/richest woman in Germany Susanne Klatten.

Astrologer Reda Wigle researches and irreverently reports back on planetary configurations and their effect on each zodiac sign. Her horoscopes integrate history, poetry, pop culture, and personal experience. She is also an accomplished writer who has profiled a variety of artists and performers, as well as extensively chronicled her experiences while traveling. Among the many intriguing topics she has tackled are cemetery etiquette, her love for dive bars, Cuban Airbnbs, a “girl’s guide” to strip clubs, and the “weirdest” foods available abroad.