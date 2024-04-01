These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Best Spring & You’ll Definitely See Them Shining

Rip off your puffer jacket, slip on your comfiest pair of flip-flops, and dance in the streets—it’s spring! Well, almost. I’m trying to stay optimistic, OK? Three zodiac signs are bound to have the best spring this year, but frankly, I think we all deserve to be excited about the changing of seasons.

Spring is one of the most exciting times of year; it feels like the whole world (well, at least the Northern Hemisphere) is waking up from a nap and breaking out of hibernation. Everyone’s less crabby, the frozen earth finally thaws, and the days get longer, giving us more time to bask in those sweet rays. Even though summer’s not yet here (I’m waiting impatiently), there’s a lot to be said about the magic of springtime. Along with the sweetness of warmer weather and tricky eclipses and retrogrades, the astrological forecast suggests some of us might have a better spring than others this year. What are you going to do with this extra power the universe is lending you?

Even if your sign is not on this list, springtime is an incredible time to reconnect with your personal power. Can you revive your zeal for life? Try picking a project back up, adopting your own unique style, and rekindle some self-love. While I’m thrilled for the opportunities ahead for all of us this year, these three zodiac signs are probably gonna have the best spring. Go you!

Aries (March 21- April 19): Shine Brighter Than Usual

Aries, you’re obvi on this list. The start of spring is Aries season, of course. Aries season (from is when you shine the most, projecting your glorious fiery energy out into the world even brighter and louder than usual. Expect to feel like yourself, just….amplified.

Spring 2022 is also a great time to join that class you’ve been looking at or start that business you’ve been dreaming of all winter. Don’t be a stereotypical Aries, though; use this spring boost to actually follow through with it (no shade, we just know you can get distracted by your besties easily).

Libra (September 23- October 22): Come Out of Hibernation

Spring 2022 is looking like a great time of year for you to brush off the “ick” of winter, Libra (meaning: wash your damn sheets).

After a contemplative few months, how about you let yourself enjoy the luxuries of spring? Find a local farmer’s market and buy the prettiest piece of fruit you can find, or take a long stroll to your favorite bakery and treat yourself to a pastry. Be open to romantic opportunities, as well, m’kay? Savor all that spring has to offer, and allow yourself to feel joy after what may have been a rough winter, babe.

Gemini (May 21- June 20)

Gemini season is SO much fun and definitely contributes to the magic you likely feel this time of year: everyone gets flirtier and more outgoing. Aside from some eclipse and retrograde trickery, there are some serious opportunities for romance and career this spring.

Soak up the sun with a picnic basket full of charcuterie and good company, and give yourself permission to enjoy life’s little comforts. Spring 2022 is gonna be a good one, love.

