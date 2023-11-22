3 Zodiac Signs with the Best Aesthetic Taste (and 2 That Could Care Less)

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and yet, it’s so easy to pick out who has good taste and who simply doesn’t. Some of us curate our looks and our homes with an effortless chic while others try to power clash and end up looking like clowns. Then the question is, are we born with good aesthetics or can good taste be acquired? Here are the zodiac signs with the best (and worst) aesthetic taste that make points for aesthetic nature rather than nurture.

3 Signs with the Best Aesthetic Taste

1. Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Whether it’s Gwenyth Paltrow proving via her ski trial court looks that one can mix black and navy, Usher turning heads at Paris Fashion Week, or Kim Kardashian hitting it out of the park yet again with her latest Skims line, Libras really are the most aesthetically gifted sign of the zodiac. As the intellectual air sign ruled by beauty planet Venus, Libra’s whole thing is having good taste. Libras aren’t into flash or following trends, they like to collect timeless and elegant pieces for their home and wardrobe that make a statement without being loud.

2. Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Like Libra, Taurus is ruled by love planet, Venus, so a sense of beauty, balance and aesthetic comes naturally. Unlike Libra though, Taurus is an Earth sign, so while Libra is mostly concerned with the ideas around clothing or objects, Taurus is concerned with how it feels. That’s why Tauruses like Gigi Hadid and Channing Tatum make athleisure feel red carpet worthy, and Robert Pattinson somehow makes wearing a Snuggie seem glamorous.

3. Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Even if you know nothing about astrology, you’ve probably heard that Virgos pay attention to details which is why they top the zodiac when it comes to aesthetics. Yes, Virgos can be persnickety, but they also know how to curate a vibe and match the moment. Just consider Chris Pine’s ability to rock multiple haircuts on the Don’t Worry Darling press tour. Virgos can do it all. If you need more evidence, just consider the flawless style of Blake Lively, Zendaya, and Beyoncé, the Virgo queen herself.

The Zodiac Signs That Could Care Less

1. Scorpio (October 22 - November 21)

Scorpios are known for a lot of things, but aesthetics is not one of them. Though the fixed water sign is intense and always looks good rocking an edgier, punk or goth aesthetic, they curate their lives based on how they feel and not on how they look. When a Scorpio is really feeling themselves, they’ll hit it out of the park, but when they’re having a bad day, they’ll show up to a formal event wearing Uggs with no apologies.

2. Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius’ brand can be summed up as “I am cringe, but I am free,” and though they have a vibrant personality and clear sense of joy, their taste level is sometimes questionable. Sagittarians tend to love things that are both loud and sentimental, and are more concerned with making a statement than fitting the vibe. Their wardrobe and homes are often filled with wild curiosities that you either love or hate, no in between.

