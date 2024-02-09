3 TikTok-Inspired "Core" Trends Interior Designers Don't Want to See in 2024

With TikTok and Instagram churning out new micro-aesthetics fast enough to give you whiplash, the number of new design trends that popped up in our social media feeds throughout 2023 was seemingly endless. Unsurprisingly, not all of these trends were a hit among the professionals.

Meet the Expert

Manuela Hamilford is the founder and principal designer of Hamilford Design based in London, England.

Nicole Saunders is an interior design specialist and founder of The Design Build Vault, where she writes about interiors, home decor, and renovations.

Cluttercore

FollowTheFlow / Getty Images

Cluttercore rose to popularity in the early months of 2023 as a spin on the maximalist aesthetic. Where maximalism focuses on using bold colors and loud prints to create an aesthetic of excess, cluttercore embraced an excessive quantity of things in a space. If the name gives you pause, you’re not alone. Manuela Hamilford, founder and principal designer of Hamilford Design says she’s glad to see the back end of cluttercore in 2024.

“It’s a common pitfall for people to believe that more things will make a space interesting and homely," she says. "Over-styling and cluttering a room can happen if you make lots of impulsive purchases without thinking about how and where they will work. I can’t help but see it as celebrating mess!”

For Hamilford, cluttercore wasn’t just an issue of aesthetics.

“Chaotic rooms can have an impact on our moods and I think this trend was a mistake," she says. "We love using layering and interesting textures, but think a cohesive thing and slightly more polished look is in for 2024."

Barbiecore

onurdongel / Getty Images

With the release of the Barbie movie in the summer of 2023, a pop culture moment was born. Record-breaking box office sales were just the tip of the iceberg for this iconic film. The Barbiecore trend also took off in various ways, from fashion to interior design and more.

While the pink-drenched trend may be a fun way to celebrate the movie and its empowering message, interior designers weren’t always a fan of how this trend played out in interiors.

“While the idea of incorporating pink and all things 'girly' may seem appealing to some people, it can be overdone and look tacky," says Nicole Saunders, an interior design specialist and founder of The Design Build Vault. "I believe Barbiecore often lacks depth and sophistication when used in interior design."

For Saunders, her distaste for the trend isn’t just about the aesthetics, it’s about the fundamental message that the movie Barbie aimed to portray and how she feels the Barbiecore aesthetic misinterprets it.

“It's important to note that this aesthetic just scratches the surface of what Barbie truly stands for," Saunders says. "Barbie's message was always about breaking stereotypes, empowering women, and embracing diversity, but I fail to see any of these aspects in Barbiecore—it's just a fad that lacks meaning."

Minimalismcore

The Spruce / Michelle Becker

Minimalism certainly isn't new in the design world, but it saw a bit of a resurgence in 2023 among some of the more maximalist trends of the year with minimalismcore. It's fair to say that minimalism, like many different design styles, isn't everyone's cup of tea. Heather Knight-Willcock, an interior designer with ShopGoodwill.com, says that this trend is one she just couldn't get behind.

"I think homes should be more than just plain and functional; they should have character!" Knight-Willcock says. "I love adding elements that reflect my clients' experiences and interests, making their homes a colorful tapestry of memories." Think collected artwork, unique knick-knacks, childhood mementos, family portraits, personal collections, and more.

"Why stick to a stark and minimal look when you can let homes show off a bit of personality?" she says. "It's like giving a home its own unique voice in a world that is all about celebrating individuality."

Navigating Micro-Trends in 2024

Although 2023 is behind us, social media trends and aesthetics undoubtedly aren’t going anywhere anytime soon. While some of these trends can take off and inspire a whole new avenue of design (think: maximalism), most of them act as a fleeting moment in time and are gone nearly as fast as they popped up.

“I think culture at the moment is craving constant change and new trends which can be exhausting mentally and to your bank account," says Knight-Willcock. "Homeowners will find themselves itching for frequent updates as these trends lose their sparkle."

Instead of jumping on board the newest trend as soon as it pops up, Knight-Willcock recommends sticking to timeless design principles, quality materials, and versatile aesthetics that will stand the test of time.

“If you want to chase micro-trends then I recommend trying to layer something that sparks your interest in your timeless space and always consider second-hand versus fast interior purchases,” she says.



