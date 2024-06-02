3 private Pueblo gardens featured in Open Days tour Jun 8

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Garden Conservancy has chosen three gardens in Pueblo, Colorado to be part of this year’s Open Days tour. The Open Days program presents the country’s best, most creative, and innovative gardens.

The program is made up of a community of gardeners and garden enthusiasts nationwide who teach and inspire each other and the public about gardens and gardening. Whether you are a beginner gardener, or a seasoned expert, experiencing beautiful private gardens is a great way to improve as a gardener.

This year, the Garden Conservancy is working with the Keep Pueblo Beautiful Association and the CSU Pueblo County Extension Service to show three select private gardens in Pueblo. The three gardens will be open to tour on June 8.

Conrad Family Garden — The Conrad Family Garden is situated on 2 acres upon the bluffs of the Arkansas River, with two natural springs and a pond surrounded by xeriscape, English garden, and natural prairie species.

Midway Xeric Garden — The Midway Xeric Garden is an urban garden of twenty years comprising mainly cold hardy agaves and cacti amid concrete and natural stone setting.

Pollinator Garden — The Pollinator Garden is made primarily of flowers and shrubs that are grown for insects rather than humans and can survive the heat, clay soils, and get by with just enough water.

The Garden Conservancy’s website says that since 1995, Open Days has welcomed more than 1.4 million visitors into thousands of inspired private landscapes, from urban rooftops to organic farms, historic estates, to innovative suburban lots in 41 states.

Registration is available on the Garden Conservancy’s website and is $10 per person, per Open Days garden, or $5 for members of The Garden Conservancy. Children 12 and under are free when accompanied by a parent or guardian.

