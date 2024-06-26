3 places where you can buy fireworks in Albuquerque

Jun. 25—It's not the 4th of July without fireworks, and luckily there are some great options in and around Albuquerque to find them.

Check out these three well-loved places known to have deals and lots of fireworks in stock.

1. Gemini Fireworks

What to know: Gemini Fireworks is a shop with a large selection and unique fireworks. The shop has been around for years and offers a wide variety of options.

Customer review: "Great deals on fireworks, a wide variety of options to choose from, sold to you by passionate people. What more can you ask for?"

Location: 6525 4th St NW. Albuquerque

2. Fireworks World Outlet

What to know: Reviews mention great service and low prices, as well as the store offering a kid-friendly environment. They're known for high-quality fireworks including fountains, aerials, cones, sparklers, roman candles, rockets and missiles.

Customer review: "Super informative and very nice! Great prices and so much stuff we hadn't seen in the stands where we live."

Location: 2738 US Rt 66 Loop Moriarty

3. Southern Lights Fireworks

What to know: Southern Lights Fireworks is known for having the largest inventory of fireworks in the area. They've been in the business for over two decades and say they have some of the most affordable firework sales in the state. They have everything from sparklers to artillery-style fireworks. Southern Lights also does giveaways for firework credit on their Facebook page throughout the summer season.

Customer review: "Great customer service, very friendly, great deals! Love this place!"

Location: 1913 W US Rte 66, Moriarty, NM 87035

Buying and using fireworks

Before planning your 4th of July fun, make sure you're aware of Albuquerque's firework laws.

Fireworks that are legal and safe in Albuquerque are ground and hand held sparkling devices (such as sparklers), cone fountains, crackling devices, cylindrical fountains, flitter sparklers, ground spinners, illuminating torches, and wheels.

You cannot buy or use any aerial fireworks or ground audible devices within city limits of Albuquerque. Aerial devices include aerial spinners, helicopters, mines, missile-type rockets, roman candles, shells, and stick type rockets. Ground audible devices include chasers (bottle rockets) and firecrackers. Using illegal fireworks in New Mexico is a misdemeanor and requires a court appearance with a fine up to $500 and 90 days in jail.

You should always use fireworks on paved areas, away from homes and green spaces. Fireworks are not allowed in the forest, city parks, or public open areas. For extra safety, you should keep a water source, such as a hose or several water buckets, available and within reach. Always read and follow the directions and never let children use fireworks. Dispose of used fireworks in a bucket of water and make sure they are cool before throwing them away.