This $3 Million Villa in Costa Rica Looks Out Over the Pacific Ocean From Its Treetop Perch

Like other homes that blend in with their natural surroundings, this brand-new villa in the rugged North Pacific region on the West Coast of Costa Rica is discreetly tucked away with just a few other homes in the lush, dense jungles of Guanacaste.

The Sunset Villas are a collection of four residences nestled within the 3,000-acre Costa Elena resort community and ocean club near the border with Nicaragua. On the market for $2.95 million, the hilltop pad is perched in the treetops next to the Guanacaste Conservation Area, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Altogether, the boxy and modern two-story home has four bedrooms, plus a one-bedroom bungalow, and a total of six bathrooms in more than 5,000 square feet of living space.

One of the four Sunset Villas at Costa Elena in Guanacaste is now for sale.

Canadian studio DesignAgency and El Salvador-based architect Eva Hinds were tapped to design the interiors, which have a modern, tropical vibe. Think polished concrete floors, tons of teak wood, and neutral furnishings coupled with massive floor-to-ceiling windows and oversized glass doors that provide panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean. All of the bedrooms are ensuite and have a private balcony, so you can take in the epic sights from a bunch of different vantage points.

Elsewhere, the digs are equipped with a gourmet chef’s kitchen with stainless appliances, plus a sprawling outdoor pool deck with daybeds, a grill, and a sleek infinity-edge pool. From here, you can look out over Salinas Bay and catch a glimpse of the Orosi Volcano and Bolaños Island.

Each of the five bedrooms has a private terrace.

Owners of the Sunset Villas will have a concierge service and property management team at their disposal and will be given the option of entering the home into Inspirato’s rental program. You’ll also have access to Costa Elena’s three beach clubs, numerous restaurants, fitness facilities, hiking and biking trails, and a nature preserve. Of course, if you’re looking for a little off-site adventure, the 10 miles of coastline are the perfect place for kit surfing, fishing, snorkeling, and more.

At the helm of the master-planned Costa Elena is Nicaraguan native and billionaire Don Carlos Pellas. The Pellas Development Group is best known for its work throughout Central America, including Guacalito de la Isla, also known as Nicaragua’s first five-star resort community, in addition to Santa Maria Golf & Country Club in Panama.

