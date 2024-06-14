3 New Luxury Hotels in the U.K. to Book Right Now
Next time you land in London, don’t default to that go-to property that you’ve always booked: there’s been a raft of new openings in and around the British capital that have reinvigorated—perhaps even reinvented—the hospitality scene there. So many, in fact, that it’s hard to identify the true standouts. Fret not, though, as there is a trio of true soon-to-be-superstars, each of which is well worth considering. We’ve unpacked what makes them so appealing, and so different from each other, yet still reassuringly, delicious British in every single way. Make sure to use this primer to help pick the best one for your next stay (or just as an excuse to book a stay in every single one)
Urban Bolt-Hole: Broadwick Soho, London
From about $615
The Backstory
In an homage to his parents’ former hotel in Bournemouth, owner Noel Hayden created one showstopper of a property with designer du jour Martin Brudnizki. There’s a cherry-red awning and towering pink elephants on the facade, and a bubble-gum-pink door welcomes you into the snug lobby adorned with Murano-glass chandeliers, patterned wallpaper, and plush couches.
Standout Amenity
The penthouse’s private terrace with views over the city.
Room to Book
The penthouse, whose splashy living room is decorated with built-in bookshelves and a custom sectional upholstered in gold.
Pro Tip
Order a French 75 at the swish seventh-floor bar, Flute. Hotel guests get first dibs on weekends; if it’s warm, snag a seat on the wraparound terrace.
Grande Dame: Raffles London at the OWO
From $1,252
The Backstory
This billion-dollar-plus overhaul of the Old War Office (the city-block-size former home of Britain’s Ministry of Defence, where Churchill once worked) turned it into a 120-room hotel. The result includes everything from a fine-dining spot helmed by Mauro Colagreco (who won three Michelin stars with Mirazur in Menton, France) to a multi-floor, subterranean spa.
Standout Amenity
Borrow one of the custom Pashley bikes to pootle around nearby St. James’s Park—the firm’s founder was a dispatch messenger here during WWI.
Room to Book
The one-bedroom Granville suite, named after Mata Hari–like spy Christine Granville, has a jaw-dropping bathroom, complete with a brass rolltop tub.
Pro Tip
Get a drink at the Guards bar. Its liquid tasting menu (about $200) offers a sampler of eight mini cocktails, including the signature London Sling.
Country Estate: Estelle Manor, Oxfordshire
From about $625
The Backstory
Nestled in the Cotswolds, this sprawling 85-acre estate is the sister property to London’s Maison Estelle, a buzzy private members’ club and brainchild of Gleneagles owner Sharan Pasricha. The Grade II–listed rural retreat combines 108 rooms and suites with a newly opened 32,000-square-foot bath house and spa inspired by ancient Rome.
Standout Amenity
The Glasshouse restaurant is truly outstanding: a charming, bright room; fun, friendly staff; and imaginative and beautifully executed dishes.
Room to Book
The Estelle suites are the most spacious. A few come with large private balconies where you can enjoy a gin and tonic and take in the lush gardens.
Pro Tip
Book a treatment with Manos Dimoudis, the master in residence at the spa, a soft-spoken wellness Jedi who delivers world-class massages.
