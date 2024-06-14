3 New Luxury Hotels in the U.K. to Book Right Now

Next time you land in London, don’t default to that go-to property that you’ve always booked: there’s been a raft of new openings in and around the British capital that have reinvigorated—perhaps even reinvented—the hospitality scene there. So many, in fact, that it’s hard to identify the true standouts. Fret not, though, as there is a trio of true soon-to-be-superstars, each of which is well worth considering. We’ve unpacked what makes them so appealing, and so different from each other, yet still reassuringly, delicious British in every single way. Make sure to use this primer to help pick the best one for your next stay (or just as an excuse to book a stay in every single one)

Urban Bolt-Hole: Broadwick Soho, London

Broadwick Soho interiors

From about $615

The Backstory

In an homage to his parents’ former hotel in Bournemouth, owner Noel Hayden created one showstopper of a property with designer du jour Martin Brudnizki. There’s a cherry-red awning and towering pink elephants on the facade, and a bubble-gum-pink door welcomes you into the snug lobby adorned with Murano-glass chandeliers, patterned wallpaper, and plush couches.

Standout Amenity

Broadwick Soho exterior

The penthouse’s private terrace with views over the city.

Room to Book

Broadwick Soho penthouse living room

The penthouse, whose splashy living room is decorated with built-in bookshelves and a custom sectional upholstered in gold.

Pro Tip

Broadwick Soho's Flute bar

Order a French 75 at the swish seventh-floor bar, Flute. Hotel guests get first dibs on weekends; if it’s warm, snag a seat on the wraparound terrace.

Grande Dame: Raffles London at the OWO

Raffles London at the OWO stairwell

From $1,252

The Backstory

This billion-dollar-plus overhaul of the Old War Office (the city-block-size former home of Britain’s Ministry of Defence, where Churchill once worked) turned it into a 120-room hotel. The result includes everything from a fine-dining spot helmed by Mauro Colagreco (who won three Michelin stars with Mirazur in Menton, France) to a multi-floor, subterranean spa.

Standout Amenity

Pashley bike

Borrow one of the custom Pashley bikes to pootle around nearby St. James’s Park—the firm’s founder was a dispatch messenger here during WWI.

Room to Book

Mata Hari as she looked in the days of her glory, before the war.

The one-bedroom Granville suite, named after Mata Hari–like spy Christine Granville, has a jaw-dropping bathroom, complete with a brass rolltop tub.

Pro Tip

Cocktail

Get a drink at the Guards bar. Its liquid tasting menu (about $200) offers a sampler of eight mini cocktails, including the signature London Sling.

Country Estate: Estelle Manor, Oxfordshire

Estelle Manor exterior

From about $625

The Backstory

Nestled in the Cotswolds, this sprawling 85-acre estate is the sister property to London’s Maison Estelle, a buzzy private members’ club and brainchild of Gleneagles owner Sharan Pasricha. The Grade II–listed rural retreat combines 108 rooms and suites with a newly opened 32,000-square-foot bath house and spa inspired by ancient Rome.

Standout Amenity

Estelle Manor Glasshouse restaurant

The Glasshouse restaurant is truly outstanding: a charming, bright room; fun, friendly staff; and imaginative and beautifully executed dishes.

Room to Book

Estelle Manor suite

The Estelle suites are the most spacious. A few come with large private balconies where you can enjoy a gin and tonic and take in the lush gardens.

Pro Tip

Estelle Manor spa

Book a treatment with Manos Dimoudis, the master in residence at the spa, a soft-spoken wellness Jedi who delivers world-class massages.

