3 New Jersey spots make the list of 'America's 100 Most Charming Main Streets'

Three New Jersey spots made the list of the most charming main streets in America.

Curated by the online photo platform Mixbook, this list of "America's 100 Most Charming Main Streets" was put together using a survey of 3,000 adults.

"Main streets in towns and cities across America are lined with unique shops, cafes, and restaurants, forming the center of local culture and community," the Mixbook website says. "These streets are more than just locations for shopping and eating; they're crucial to the town's identity, creating connections and memories for both residents and visitors."

Making the list for New Jersey are Montclair's Bloomfield Avenue, Lambertville's Bridge Street, and Cape May's Washington Street.

Bloomfield Avenue, Montclair

The crowd on Bloomfield Ave. in front of the main stage of the Montclair Jazz Festival Downtown Jamboree, Sept. 25, 2021.

Coming in at No. 21 on the national list is Bloomfield Avenue in Montclair.

The avenue features shops, cafes, restaurants, fitness locations and self-care spots. Things to do along Bloomfield Avenue include seeing a movie at the historic Clairidge theater, catching a show at the Wellmont Theater and visiting the Montclair Art Museum. There are also events that go on in the area throughout the year such as the Montclair Film Festival and the Montclair Jazz Festival.

According to Mixbook, "This vibrant street features shops and restaurants, while its nearby Montclair Art Museum and annual Montclair Film Festival contribute to its lively North Jersey charm."

Bridge Street, Lambertville

Taking the 49th spot on the list is Bridge Street in Lambertville.

Filled with history, this street along the Delaware River is home to numerous shops, galleries and antique stores. It is surrounded by historic sites such as the Lambertville House hotel, the James Wilson Marshall House and Lambertville Station, which offers a place to stay as well as a restaurant and wine cellar with riverfront views. The historic station also acts as a venue for weddings and other private events.

"This picturesque street along the Delaware River features shops, galleries, and the Lambertville station," says Mixbook. "Its nearby New Hope, PA, towpath, and annual Shad Fest add to its quaint Central New Jersey charm."

Washington Street, Cape May

Coming in at 61st is Cape May's Washington Street, home to the beloved Washington Street Mall.

Serving as Cape May's town square, the Washington Street Mall has over 75 establishments, from restaurants to coffee shops, boutiques, bars, activities and more, scattered along Washington Street and its branching side streets. It is all nestled around a three-block stretch that is closed to vehicular traffic, making the central area safely walkable.

According to Mixbook, "This charming Victorian street features shops, restaurants, while its nearby beaches, Cape May Lighthouse, and annual Cape May Music Festival contribute to its iconic Jersey Shore atmosphere."

America's 100 Most Charming Main Streets

New Jersey's main streets did not make it into the top 10, which are:

King Street, Charleston, South Carolina.

Main Street, Lake Placid, New York.

Main Street, Beacon, New York.

Main Street, Montpelier, Vermont.

E Las Olas Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Broughton Street, Savannah, Georgia.

King Street, Alexandria, Virginia.

Broadway Street/Biltmore Avenue, Asheville, North Carolina.

Washington Avenue, Ocean Springs, Mississippi.

Main Street, Eureka Springs, Arkansas.

The list is at mixbook.com/inspiration/americas-100-most-charming-main-streets.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Montclair, Cape May, Lambertville named in best main streets lists