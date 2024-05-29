3 houses on the market in ABQ's top-rated neighborhood between $400,000-$600,000

May 29—Nob Hill was recently named the best neighborhood to live in Albuquerque, according to Niche, an online data collection site that gathers and analyzes public data sets from the Department of Education, U.S. census and FBI.

The neighborhood received an A in the Good for Families category, A- in the Outdoor Activities category, an A in the Nightlife category and an A in the commute category. Nob Hill has a variety of restaurants and bars making it a great place to walk around and explore.

These three houses in the area were built before the turn of the century, offering classic charm with modern conveniences, all within an easy commute distance of the University of New Mexico.

305 Tulane SE

This beautiful home in Nob Hill has fresh stucco, glossy hardwood floors, new paint and two living rooms, one with a fireplace. The kitchen features a gas stove, plenty of cabinets and a pantry for extra storage. The primary bedroom has a small side room filled with windows, perfect for an office, exercise or sun room. The backyard sports a deck shaded by large trees. Garden beds await flowers and vegetables.

Price: $384,000

Year built: 1937

House size: 1,406 square feet

Lot size:.16 acres

Bedrooms:2

Baths: 1 full bath

3712 Mesa Verde NE

This three bedroom, two bath home has a cozy brick fireplace in the living room for cuddling up next to on winter evenings. The kitchen is spacious with plenty of counter space and cabinets for cooking essentials. The dark cabinets and countertops are an eye-catching contrast against the bright walls and tile. The laundry room has hookups for a washer and dryer as well as cabinets for storing cleaning supplies and a counter to spread out your laundry. Doors from the kitchen, living room and yard are all accessible from the laundry room for easy access. The backyard is a blank slate with a patio and cinder block wall ready for your landscaping vision.

Price: $394,900

Year built: 1942

House size: 1,814 square feet

Lot size: 0.14 acres

Bedrooms:3

Baths:1 full bath, 1 three-quarter bath

4020 Avenida La Resolana NE

Live out your cottage core dreams in this beautiful home. The private yard has a gated courtyard and large fence in the backyard. Landscaping includes several patios, a tree swing, pond with a fountain, lush trees and climbing vines. Inside the two-story home, there are two primary suites. The upstairs suite has Moroccan flair and an extra space that could be used for an office or exercise space, and there is a balcony offering views of the Sandia Mountains. There is brick and wood flooring throughout the space, and a gas log fireplace keeps things cozy in the winter. The kitchen hosts stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinets for holding kitchen appliances. Built-in shelving throughout the home offers storage for organizing your belongings. Tongue in groove ceiling and vigas add extra southwest-style flair to the space.

Price: $650,000

Year built: 1952

House size: 2,560 acres

Lot size: 0.19 acres

Bedrooms:3

Baths:3 full baths