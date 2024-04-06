3 Florida parks ranked among top U.S. ‘hidden gems’ for dogs

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Across 120 “hidden gem” dog parks across the nation, three parks are right here in Florida.

A survey of 3,000 dog owners, conducted by TechnoBark, looked at parks that offer outdoor activities, community, economic and social benefits, and exploration and adventure.

In Florida, three dog parks, including two right here in the Tampa Bay area, were within the top 60 spots:

#38. Paw Place (Northeast Park, Clearwater)

#47. Logan Gate Dog Park (Tampa)

#52. Lake Baldwin Dog Park (Orlando)

Paw Place is located in the Brookside neighborhood of Largo, offering two fenced sections, shaded areas, pea pebble gravel surfaces, agility equipment for large dogs, waste bags and trash receptacles, and doggy drinking water.

Logan Gate Dog Park offers two separate areas for large and small dogs. The park offers a hitching post, doggy mitt bins, water fountains, and shelters.

Lake Baldwin Dog Park is a 23-acre park and features a sandy beach, shaded areas, benches, a boat ramp, picnic tables, and pavilions.

“Each park to make our ranking is a paw-printed pathway to delight and discovery,” Gary Nealon of Technobark.com said. “The best treasures are often found off the beaten path, so we hope our study helps dog owners to sniff out new adventures and create unforgettable memories with their furry friends.”

Here are the top 10 “hidden gem” dog parks in the U.S. from No. 1 to No. 10:

Prospect Dog Park (Brooklyn, New York)

Hartwood Acres Dog Park (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania)

Moanalua Dog Park (Honolulu, Hawaii)

Shelby Farms Dog Park (Memphis, Tennessee)

Puptown Dog Park (Chicago, Illinois)

Bear Creek Dog Park (Colorado Springs, Colorado)

Shirlington Dog Park (Arlington, Virginia)

Marymoor Off-Leash Dog Park (Redmond, Washington)

Shawnee Park (Chandler, Arizona)

Quiet Waters Park Dog Beach (Chesapeake Bay, Maryland)

For the full list of “hidden gem” dog parks across America, visit technobark.com.

