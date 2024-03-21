3 Body Problem, Netflix, review: Game of Thrones creators go intergalactic with this ambitious mess

David Benioff and DB Weiss have built their careers around three little words. “Game of Thrones”, yes, but more powerfully: “Winter is coming.” This ingenious narrative hook, yoked around the drooping shoulders of Sean Bean’s beleaguered Ned Stark, sucked viewers instantly into Westeros’s muddy, bloody world. Now the pair have three more – “Aliens are coming” – as they tackle a trio of novels infinitely more complicated than GRR Martin’s fantasy saga. Forget dragons, this is about something far scarier: maths.

And strap in, because 3 Body Problem (Netflix) is ambitious. It is ambitious in the same way that Elon Musk is ambitious – ie, occasionally you marvel at the sheer scope, the chutzpah, the vision, the money; and occasionally you sigh at the vainglorious folly, the po-faced grandeur, the childish whims, the money. While it’s hard to see this having the same cultural impact of Game of Thrones, there is no doubt this will be an enormous global success in terms of viewing figures.

The Three-Body Problem, written by the Chinese science-fiction godfather Cixin Liu, imagines a tantalising scenario – that we have made contact with alien life. Alas, we have made contact with an aggressive, colonising species – the Trisolarans – who have had to abandon their home planet and fancy Earth as their new digs. However, by the time they arrive – in 400 years or so – we will have developed technology so sophisticated we will be able to swat our invaders away like pesky fruit flies. To counter this, our alien penpals have FedExed two enormously powerful supercomputers the size of a proton to sabotage humanity, to hobble our scientists, to cripple our progress.

Benioff and Weiss root the high-falutin’ intergalactic Rubik’s cube by way of five old university pals in the UK, headed by Eiza González’s physics whizz, Auggie, who, like many leading scientists, finds herself assailed by mysterious sources. Benedict Wong is the lugubrious copper – well, not quite, he works for a shady global organisation who seemingly exist to battle aliens – trying to work out why the best scientists in the world keep meeting sticky and visually spectacular ends.

This is not, however, purely Western sci-fi, and central to the action is Ye Wenjie (Rosalind Chao), a Chinese physicist, whom we first meet in Beijing at the height of the Cultural Revolution, as she watches her father beaten to death by a teenage Red Guard in front of a baying mob. Her actions and her view on the Trisolarans – both in flashback and modern-day – are crucial to understanding the drama’s central ethos, and crucial to understanding why not every Earthling views the aliens as their enemy. It’s a bit like a Communist Independence Day, but with Will Smith replaced by maths homework.

An awful lot is chucked at this first series – sequences set in a hyper-real computer game in which people can desiccate their bodies and be rolled up like parchment; a cult devoted to aiding the Trisolarans to imprison Earth; John Bradley (Game of Thrones’s Samwell Tarly) as a smart-alec crisp entrepreneur; a key plot point featuring a disembodied head being fired into space; a bravura set-piece involving a ship in the Panama Canal that is breathtaking in both its execution and its pointlessness – and the central plot is undeniably bracing. The biggest letdown – and something you could rarely say of Game of Thrones – is the paper thin characterisation and some curious casting.

González is a pre-MeToo Hollywood exec’s idea of what a physicist should look and act like; Thrones alumni Liam Cunningham and Jonathan Pryce do their best with some soggy dialogue; Wong (a low-key presence on British TV for many years, now a global star thanks to the Marvel universe), as ever, is a pleasure whenever he is on screen and the nearest thing the show has to a Ned Stark; the relatively unknown British actor Alex Sharp brings depth and charisma to a slight role, suggesting a bright future ahead. The show, however, excels when it looks to the heavens; in the domestic sphere there’s strained pub-banter and much nostril-flaring.

Yet the feeling remains that this is exactly what Netflix should be spending their billions on – stratospheric, borderline-insane spectacle that reaches to the stars and back, a drama that imagines everything all at once, a TV show with the scope (and budget) of a manned mission to Alpha Centauri. A glorious, gaudy galactic mess. Problems? Loads of them. But marvel at the ambition.

On Netflix now

