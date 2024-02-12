These Are the 3 Best Gas Smokers, According to Our Tests

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Elevate your BBQ game with one of these top-tested gas smokers.

Courtesy of Brand

For most of us, the sweet smell of backyard BBQ smoke signals a change in the weather and an upgrade on what’s coming to our dinner table. The fork-tender juiciness of smoked pork shoulder or brisket, dipping a perfectly smoked chicken wing in a spicy sauce or breaking into a flaky piece of smoked fish evokes the joy of gatherings, a big sporting event when friends gather to root for their team or a cold beer on a hot summer day. Whether you aspire to be an award-winning pitmaster or simply love mastering a new culinary technique, a smoker can truly elevate your skill set and add loads of new meals to your repertoire.

Though smoking can be done with traditional charcoal and gas grills, the volume of smoke, cooking area and long-term smoking capabilities are far greater with a dedicated smoker. From meats to fish—and even vegetables and cheese—there are so many options for everyone from beginners to seasoned enthusiasts. If learning more about the art of smoked foods is next on your list of culinary skills, or if an upgrade is in your near future, we have all the details to help you choose the best gas smoker for your needs and budget.

Our Gas Smoker Recommendations

Best Overall: Camp Chef Smoke Vault 24-Inch Vertical Gas Smoker

Amazon

$440 at Amazon

$440 at Home Depot

What we like: Performed well in every test, imparting a clean smoked flavor to each protein.

What to know: Assembling the smoker was difficult due to unclear instructions.

Cleverly designed to resemble an antique bank vault, the Smoke Vault is as sturdy and solid as its name implies. The chamber is constructed of alloy steel with a flush-mounted door that seals well to the unit. The flared legs allow this heavy smoker excellent stability to withstand a bump without moving an inch. The unit is outfitted with a temperature control knob, a wood chip pan, a water pan, three cooking racks and a rack for making jerky.

We found the Smoke Vault to be a solid performer with each of our proteins, yielding beautiful golden-brown chicken wings with a nice snap and salmon with a crispy exterior and a perfectly cooked interior. We were especially impressed with the juicy ribs that developed a bark similar to using charcoal wood smoke. The ample cooking area easily fit 20 pieces of chicken with plenty of space for air circulation. Both the ribs and the salmon (which was on the larger side) fit nicely with space to spare, and each of our proteins had a clean smoke flavor without any hint of bitterness.

The temperature control knob was quite sensitive on the Smoke Vault, leading to some significant fluctuations in temperature at first. However, we quickly learned to use the dampers to control the temperature and found temperature stability easy to accomplish for the rest of our tests. Cleaning the Smoke Vault was relatively easy as well, thanks to a removable drip pan and the water pan that managed to catch the majority of the grease. The grates needed a simple scrub to come clean, and the interior's coating made the remaining cleaning a cinch.

Assembling the Smoke Vault is not terribly intuitive and takes about an hour for one person. The instructions weren’t ordered well, and a few of our pieces didn’t line up well, adding more time to the project. Construction did require a second set of hands at times and a little creativity on how to position the smoker parts for the easiest assembly, but we were very pleased with the smoker when it was up and running.

Dimensions: 16”D x 24”W x 30”H | Cooking Area: 780 sq. inches | Temperature Range: 150-350°F | Number of Cooking Racks: 3 | Weight: 75 lbs.

EatingWell / Russell Kilgore

Also Great: Pit Boss 3-Series Gas Vertical Smoker

Amazon

$350 at Amazon

$341 at Walmart

What we like: The dual-valve burner system produces great smoke from the wood chips.

What to know: The Pit Boss is not well-suited for proteins with longer smoke times.

Constructed of stainless steel, the Pit Boss features a dual-valve burner system with one burner to control the cabinet temperature and another burner just for heating the wood chips. The unit has four porcelain-coated racks and an ignitor button for easy startup. The wood chip and drip trays are accessible from the outside of the smoker, which helps control the smoke leakage when adding wood or replenishing water during a smoking session. The flared legs allow for good stability, while two rear-wheeled feet make moving the unit effortless—a plus if you plan to take your smoker on camping trips or just need to move it around your patio.

While the dual-valve system did take some time to master, we were thrilled with our wings, ribs and salmon once we found the temperature sweet spot. Each protein emerged lightly smoked, with the chicken and ribs coming out super juicy and the salmon flaky and moist. The smoker did emit a great deal of its smoke from the door and dampers, which made for a more subtle smoked flavor than the Smoker Vault.

The water pan was a little difficult to access, and we had to replenish the wood chips fairly often, leading us to conclude that this would be ideal for shorter smoking stints. Additionally, we found this smoker required more effort to clean as most of the drippings missed the drip pan and landed on the smoker's base.

Dimensions: 23"D x 22"W x 47"H | Cooking Area: 720 sq. inches | Temperature Range: 100-320°F | Number of Cooking Racks: 4 | Weight: 54 lbs.

EatingWell / Russell Kilgore

Best Value: Char-Broil Vertical Gas Smoker

Char-Broil

$300 at Amazon

$277 at Walmart

The Char-Broil Vertical Gas Smoker was the smallest and lightest smoker we tested and one of the easiest to assemble. The unit features a stainless-steel body with wide-set legs that provide good stability even when bumped. The Char-Broil has three cooking grates, a warming burner, and a wood chip and water drawer. The operation of this smoker was quite simple, and we found it very easy to control the temperature using both the dial and the dampers.

Though the door didn’t sit fully flush with the unit when closed and allowed a lot of smoke to escape, this didn’t hamper the Char-Broil from imparting great smoke flavor to our proteins without an acrid taste. The wings were the juiciest of our tests, and the ribs were tender and deliciously smoky. Our salmon, however, lacked appealing color and came out overly dry with more of a roasted appearance.

Though key to controlling the temperature of this smoker, the combination water and wood-chip drawer proved challenging to operate with confidence. It was tough to push the drawer back into the smoker without the fear of dousing the smoking chips with the adjacent water. That aside, the Char-broil was exceptionally easy to clean and, although we would have liked it to be a bit bigger, we found this to be an incredible smoker for the cost.

Dimensions: 20"D x 22"W x 46"H | Cooking Area: 595 sq. inches | Temperature Range: Not specified | Number of Racks: 3 | Weight: 25 lbs.

EatingWell / Russell Kilgore

The Bottom Line: The Best Gas Smoker

Hands down, we found the Camp Chef Smoke Vault 24” Vertical Gas Smoker to be our favorite smoking unit of the bunch. With excellent results on each of our tests, ample space for any task, a sturdy design and an easy clean-up, we felt this smoker checked all the boxes for long and short-smoked meals.

Choosing a Gas Smoker

Capacity

Smoking meat is not only a function of time and temperature; it also requires space. For optimal heat circulation, you need enough area around your protein or vegetables for the smoke and heat to move to flavor and cook the food properly. With that in mind, it is important to consider the cooking area available on a smoker before you buy. If you are an infrequent smoker of a dozen wings, you can get by with a smaller unit, whereas having a bi-monthly BBQ with multiple pork shoulders and brisket will require a larger smoker with a more generous cooking area to get your meat properly smoked and fork-tender.

Temperature Control

Our gas smoker tests really hammered home the importance of temperature control. Uncontrolled fluctuations can impair the cooking process and create unwanted outcomes of under- or over-cooked proteins. Having a good feel for your smoker's temperature control “sweet spot” will yield the best and easiest results. Though a heat dial may seem the only method for temperature control, we found a combination of dial and dampers yielded the most stability in temperature and, ultimately, the best results.

Of course, if you want to more easily monitor the temperature of your meat, you might want to consider purchasing a meat thermometer.

Ease of Access

Whether it is accessing the racks for placing foods or working with the water and wood-chip trays, having access to the unit's working parts is key to successful smoking. Shorter smoked items may not need as much attention to the water and chips, but longer smokes will require that you refill the water and replenish the wood several times. When you breach the smoke barriers of the unit, you may lose important flavor and temperature stability, making it imperative that your unit has good access to those elements.

Our Gas Smoker Tests

We tested seven smokers in our quest to find the best gas smoker available. We started with unassembled smokers to gauge the level of work required to put them together, how well the instructions were written and whether they could be assembled solo.

We then smoked a large piece of salmon—a delicate protein requiring a shorter smoke period—in addition to ribs and chicken wings, which take longer to smoke. We observed the smokers for their retention of smoke, noting breaches in the construction of the unit where smoke would escape. We could also see how much we could comfortably smoke in each unit with enough space for proper air and smoke circulation. After tasting each of our proteins after smoking, we gauged the smoke flavor imparted by each smoker, as well as the overall appearance and texture created by the cooking process.

One of the most important metrics we tested for was ease of temperature control. We observed each smoker using both the control knobs and dampers to find a sweet spot for consistent heat. During each smoking test, we noted how accessible the chip and water trays were and the amount of grease collected by the drip trays. Lastly, we cleaned our smokers to see how arduous a task it was and how much of the smoked proteins stuck to the units.

We Also Considered

Cuisinart Vertical 36-Inch Propane Smoker ($251 at Amazon): The Cuisinart did really well on salmon, imparting a rich, smoky flavor and dark exterior color. However, it did not fare as well with the chicken and ribs. We found this unit ran quite hot, likely due to the lack of a damper to help control temperature. That said, we did like that this smoker was cost-effective and easy to clean, making it a good beginner model for someone dipping their toes into the art of smoking.

GrillPro 33-Inch Vertical Propane Gas Cabinet Smoker ($268 at Home Depot): The GrillPro produced wonderful salmon but left our ribs dry and tasteless. We found it ran a little cooler than the other smokers we tested, but the temperature was reasonably easy to control with the dampers and temperature dial. The drip pan did an excellent job catching most of the mess, and cleanup was fairly easy. Our biggest issue with this smoker was that we needed to replace the wood chips every 40 to 45 minutes.

Common Questions

Do gas smokers use a lot of propane?

Not necessarily. Depending on the level of heat and length of smoking time, there is not an unusually large pull off the volume of propane used by a gas smoker. If you are inclined to smoke for long periods regularly, it would be wise to have a spare tank on hand. Otherwise, you may find you change it as often as you would on your regular grill.

Do they make natural gas smokers?

There are a few natural gas smokers on the market. The smokers we have reviewed here, however, are specifically designed for use with a standard propane tank.

Do gas smokers use wood chips?

Gas smokers do indeed use wood chips. The gas is used only to create a consistent heat source for lighting and holding the temperature of the chips to make the smoke that creates that rich flavor.

What is better, gas or electric smokers?

Though both do a great job of smoking foods, choosing an electric or gas smoker boils down to a matter of taste and needs. Gas smokers are more portable than electric ones because they don’t require a power source. They typically burn hotter and therefore impart the tell-tale smoke ring more easily than electric units, which tend to cook at a lower temperature. Conversely, gas units typically require more work to stabilize the temperature, whereas electric smokers are more likely to be “set it and forget it” operationally.

Our Trusted Expertise

Tiffany Vickers Davis is a chef, writer and food entrepreneur with more than 25 years of experience. Beginning in high-profile restaurant kitchens, she currently owns and operates a fresh-prepared meal company that ships nationally. Prior to starting her company, she was the Test Kitchen Director at Cooking Light Magazine, testing hundreds of products from stoves to knives during her 14-year tenure with the brand. She loves a good smoked trout, brisket and basket of wings on a football Saturday.

This article was edited by Katie Tuttle, a food editor and contributor to publications such as Food & Wine and The Spruce Eats.

Read the original article on Eating Well.