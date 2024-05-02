Here are 3 of the best dolphin cruise experiences on Hilton Head, Tripadvisor says

Have you ever walked along a dock, pier, marina or beach on Hilton Head Island and spotted a nearby dolphin?

The local dolphin population around the island can be seen on a day-to-day basis and plays an integral part of Hilton Head’s surrounding water life and ecosystems. Both locals and visitors alike can easily catch a glimpse of one swimming offshore when driving over the bridge from the mainland, along Hilton Head’s 12 miles of white sand beaches or in nearby marinas.

Michael Holt was in the right place at the right time to capture this photo of a dolphin playing in the May River.

If you want to get a closer look, the good news is that there are plenty of cruises designed specifically just for that.

Here are the top three dolphin cruises on Hilton Head Island, according to Tripadvisor.

90-Minute Private Dolphin Tour in Hilton Head Island

This 90-minute private dolphin tour hosted by Cross Island Cruises is recommended by 100% of travelers and offers a free cancellation policy. With 109 reviews on the travel site, the cruise is available for all ages to view dolphins in their natural environment. In addition to your private group, which may include up to six passengers, you will be joined by a “Lowcountry Master Naturalist as your captain and guide” to help you and your loved ones learn about the ecology of Hilton Head while watching the dolphins and other nearby wildlife such as rays, sharks, and sea turtles, as detailed by the tour’s description.

For a full refund, guests may cancel their tour at least 24 hours in advance of the start date of the experience.

Service animals are allowed on board.

Private tour

Views of Daufuskie Island and Harbour Town

Licensed Captain and a Lowcountry Master Naturalist

For more information, call 843-247-8117 or book your reservation online.

Hilton Head Island Dolphin Boat Cruise

The Hilton Head Island Dolphin Boat Cruise, hosted by Lowcountry Watersports, holds a 98% of travelers recommending the experience and 491 reviews. The dolphin cruise will take you into the dolphin’s element where you and your family will have the opportunity to learn about the local Atlantic bottlenose dolphins and unique coastal ecosystems from an onboard guide throughout the tour.

The all-ages tour is 90 minutes long, has a maximum of 40 guests per cruise and is great for those interested in their natural surroundings and learning about the unique Lowcountry ecosystems.

Free cancellation and full refund up to 24 hours prior to cruise departure.

This tour is stroller accessible.

Service animals are allowed.

Boarding for this tour is located near public transportation.

Guests may reserve their tickets now and pay later

For more information, call -843-684-2004 or book online.

Hilton Head Disappearing Island Dolphin Tour

The Hilton Head Disappearing Island Dolphin Tour is a unique experience hosted by Lowcountry Watersports that is recommended by 92% of travelers and has a two hour duration. A maximum of 40 guests of all ages can join each tour and offers an opportunity to learn about the local ecosystems. Additionally, participants will get the chance to look for shells, starfish and sand dollars at a quick stop to “Disappearing Island,” which is only accessible during low tide.

Free cancellation and full refund up to 24 hours prior to cruise departure.

A USCG licensed captain will be present.

The tour includes a 30-minute visit to Disappearing Island.

Service animals are allowed.

Infant seats are available.

For more information, interested parties may call 843-684-2004 or book online.