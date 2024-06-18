This $3.4M lakeside SC home has its own water park resort in its back yard. Take a look

If you want your own water park-style oasis in South Carolina and have around $3.4 million to spend, this luxury home might be for you.

Located at 220 Old Forge Road in Chapin, there isn’t another property quite like it on Lake Murray. The resort-style home has one of the largest custom pools in South Carolina, according to the listing by Patrick O’Connor, The Patrick O’Connor Team, Coldwell Banker Realty in the Carolinas.

A image of part of the custom luxury pool at a $3.4 million home for sale on Lake Murray.

While all of the property is impressive, the back yard pool is truly a sight to behold. It’s a 76,000 gallon, 76 foot-long pool with a massive hot tub, a waterfall feature and swim up bar.

An image of a swim-up bar at a $3.4 million luxury home for sale on Lake Murray.

There’s also a commercial-grade variable lazy river that wraps around the pool, along with a bridge feature to a jetted sundeck.

An image of a bridge that crosses part of the custom pool at a $3.4 million luxury home for sale by Lake Murray.

If that wasn’t enough, there’s even an oversized sun ledge splash pad for kids, three infinity edges — one being 94 feet long — and multiple entrances for all ages. And everything to operate the pool runs on a smartphone app.

There’s plenty of luxury to be enjoyed besides the pool, however.

The property includes a 4,736 square-foot main house and a 2,000 square-foot guest house.

The main house features three levels. The lower level comes with a den, kitchenette, two bedrooms, a full bath, lower covered patio and access to the oversized two-car garage.

The main level has a two-story family room, open concept kitchen, large formal dining, a glassed-in porch with sliders and air conditioning, two bedrooms and a full bath.

The den area of a $3.4 million home for sale by Lake Murray.

The private upper level includes a loft and the owner’s suite with a stunning bath and large walk-in closet.

Out near the pool, visitors will find an outdoor kitchen with a pizza oven and the guest party house with a wet bar, game room, a half-bath and a guest suite upstairs with a den, full kitchen, bedroom suite and full bath.

The game room for a $3.4 million luxury home for sale by Lake Murray.

There’s also an amazing Sonos sound system inside and out at the property, along with stunning multi-color lighting and landscaping.

An image of the colored lighting features at a $3.4 million home for sale in South Carolina.