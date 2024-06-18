This $3.4M lakeside SC home has its own water park resort in its back yard. Take a look
If you want your own water park-style oasis in South Carolina and have around $3.4 million to spend, this luxury home might be for you.
Located at 220 Old Forge Road in Chapin, there isn’t another property quite like it on Lake Murray. The resort-style home has one of the largest custom pools in South Carolina, according to the listing by Patrick O’Connor, The Patrick O’Connor Team, Coldwell Banker Realty in the Carolinas.
While all of the property is impressive, the back yard pool is truly a sight to behold. It’s a 76,000 gallon, 76 foot-long pool with a massive hot tub, a waterfall feature and swim up bar.
There’s also a commercial-grade variable lazy river that wraps around the pool, along with a bridge feature to a jetted sundeck.
If that wasn’t enough, there’s even an oversized sun ledge splash pad for kids, three infinity edges — one being 94 feet long — and multiple entrances for all ages. And everything to operate the pool runs on a smartphone app.
There’s plenty of luxury to be enjoyed besides the pool, however.
The property includes a 4,736 square-foot main house and a 2,000 square-foot guest house.
The main house features three levels. The lower level comes with a den, kitchenette, two bedrooms, a full bath, lower covered patio and access to the oversized two-car garage.
The main level has a two-story family room, open concept kitchen, large formal dining, a glassed-in porch with sliders and air conditioning, two bedrooms and a full bath.
The private upper level includes a loft and the owner’s suite with a stunning bath and large walk-in closet.
Out near the pool, visitors will find an outdoor kitchen with a pizza oven and the guest party house with a wet bar, game room, a half-bath and a guest suite upstairs with a den, full kitchen, bedroom suite and full bath.
There’s also an amazing Sonos sound system inside and out at the property, along with stunning multi-color lighting and landscaping.