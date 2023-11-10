3.1 Phillip Lim Launches Campaign Focused on New ID Bag

Still riding high from his September fashion show, Phillip Lim launched an ad campaign Friday featuring pre-spring 2024 and the new “ID” bag, which is a big push for the brand.

Andrés Jana shot the campaign in 3.1 Phillip Lim’s new store on Great Jones Street in New York, centered around the theme of identity. Having been quiet for several seasons, the campaign focuses on the ID bag, whose hardware is modeled about Lim’s vintage, heavy gold ID bracelets that he always wears as well as Anish Kapoor sculpture.

More from WWD

The campaign highlights three women: Teddy Quinlivan, whom Lim has worked with in the past; Giannie Couji, the editor in chief of Ubikwist Magazine, and model Eleanor Simon, who walked in the show this season.

Launching Monday is a tongue-in-cheek video with the three models, with a voiceover asking, “Hey, can I see your ID?”

The campaign will run on Lim’s channels, organic and digital marketing throughout the resort season from November through June.

The bag comes in three sizes: a shoulder bag (box bag shape) for $695, a soft shoulder bag for $895, and a clutch for $695. The bags are sold on 31philliplim.com and 3.1 Phillip Lim stores worldwide.

Best of WWD