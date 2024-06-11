2nd annual Kids' Bike Fest welcomes summer

Ellie Manthei, 11, of Petoskey rides past during the bike parade on Saturday, June 8, 2024 at the Lynn Duse Memorial Kids' Bike Fest in Petoskey. She took first place in the Best Decorated Bike contest.

PETOSKEY — Several Petoskey families spent the first day of summer vacation cycling along the Little Traverse Wheelway in a festive bike parade.

The second annual Lynn Duse Memorial Kids' Bike Fest took place on Saturday, June 8 with dozens of kids taking part.

Kids take part in the bike parade on Saturday, June 8, 2024 at the Lynn Duse Memorial Kids' Bike Fest in Petoskey.

“It went over so well last year that we’re just smiling saying, ‘Well we have to have it be annual!’” said Cindy Okerlund, program coordinator for Pedaling with a Purpose with the Top of Michigan Trails Council. “We had a great turnout last year, we’re optimistic that we’ll have even more kids come this year. But we got such positive feedback from all different people and kids and older folks in the community.”

The festival, presented by the Little Traverse Historical Society and the Top of Michigan Trails Council, serves as a celebration for safe fun and exercise, and honors the memory of Lynn Duse.

More: Petoskey celebrates 2nd annual Kids' Bike Fest

Kids set out on the bike parade route on Saturday, June 8, 2024 at the Lynn Duse Memorial Kids' Bike Fest in Petoskey.

The festival was first conceived by the late Lynn (McCartney) Duse, a second generation owner and operator of the Circus Shop. Duse died in January 2023, not long after presenting her idea for the festival.

“She remembered being in Petoskey and decorating bikes on the Saturday after school was out,” Okerlund said. “They would close Mitchell Street and all the kids would ride their bikes down Mitchell Street as a summer starting celebration.”

Emily Radoy, 8, of Petoskey decorates her bike with ribbons on Saturday, June 8, 2024 at the Lynn Duse Memorial Kids' Bike Fest.

According to Okerlund’s research, the last such bike parade was probably sometime in the 1970s.

“(Duse) was the one who came to me and said ‘I want to do bike parades again,’” Okerlund said.

Subscribe: Check out our latest offers and get unlimited access to news about your community

Matt McSweeney helps his son, Colin, with his helmet on Saturday, June 8, 2024 at the Lynn Duse Memorial Kids' Bike Fest in Petoskey. All children participating in the bike parade were required to wear helmets.

At the festival, kids decorated their bikes with ribbons, streamers, homemade license plates and more at a stationed hosted by the Crooked Tree Arts Center. Prizes were awarded for the top three best decorated bikes.

There was also a prize drawing for a new bike lock, helmet and new bicycle provided by Latitude 45 Bicycles & Fitness.

Safety was a key priority during the bike parade, as helmets were required for all participants.

— Contact Jillian Fellows at jfellows@petoskeynews.com.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: 2nd annual Kids' Bike Fest welcomes summer in Petoskey