2nd annual Kids' Bike Fest welcomes summer
PETOSKEY — Several Petoskey families spent the first day of summer vacation cycling along the Little Traverse Wheelway in a festive bike parade.
The second annual Lynn Duse Memorial Kids' Bike Fest took place on Saturday, June 8 with dozens of kids taking part.
“It went over so well last year that we’re just smiling saying, ‘Well we have to have it be annual!’” said Cindy Okerlund, program coordinator for Pedaling with a Purpose with the Top of Michigan Trails Council. “We had a great turnout last year, we’re optimistic that we’ll have even more kids come this year. But we got such positive feedback from all different people and kids and older folks in the community.”
The festival, presented by the Little Traverse Historical Society and the Top of Michigan Trails Council, serves as a celebration for safe fun and exercise, and honors the memory of Lynn Duse.
More: Petoskey celebrates 2nd annual Kids' Bike Fest
The festival was first conceived by the late Lynn (McCartney) Duse, a second generation owner and operator of the Circus Shop. Duse died in January 2023, not long after presenting her idea for the festival.
“She remembered being in Petoskey and decorating bikes on the Saturday after school was out,” Okerlund said. “They would close Mitchell Street and all the kids would ride their bikes down Mitchell Street as a summer starting celebration.”
According to Okerlund’s research, the last such bike parade was probably sometime in the 1970s.
“(Duse) was the one who came to me and said ‘I want to do bike parades again,’” Okerlund said.
Subscribe: Check out our latest offers and get unlimited access to news about your community
At the festival, kids decorated their bikes with ribbons, streamers, homemade license plates and more at a stationed hosted by the Crooked Tree Arts Center. Prizes were awarded for the top three best decorated bikes.
There was also a prize drawing for a new bike lock, helmet and new bicycle provided by Latitude 45 Bicycles & Fitness.
Safety was a key priority during the bike parade, as helmets were required for all participants.
— Contact Jillian Fellows at jfellows@petoskeynews.com.
This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: 2nd annual Kids' Bike Fest welcomes summer in Petoskey