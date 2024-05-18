This 29-Carat Harry Winston Diamond Ring Could Fetch $1.9 Million at Auction

If you’re looking for a piece of jewelry that’ll really dazzle, Bonhams has got you covered.

The auction house’s New York Jewels sale on June 6 will be led by a Harry Winston stunner: a 29-carat diamond ring from 1967, set to hammer down for $1.3 million to $1.9 million. The center stone, a marquise-cut type IIa diamond of D color and VVS2 clarity, is surrounded by tapered-baguette cut diamonds.

“We are privileged to present such a wonderful offering in the New York Jewels sale, led by the spectacular collection from a distinguished European family,” Caroline Morrissey, the director and head of jewelry at Bonhams, said in a statement. “To have such exceptional designs and stones from the golden age of Harry Winston throughout the auction is a rare phenomenon, and Bonhams is honored to share the legacy of these collectors with the world.”

A 28-carat diamond ring, estimated at $1.2 million to $1.8 million

Known as the king of diamonds, Harry Winston was founded in 1932, and it has sourced incredible jewels for the likes of royalty, Hollywood stars, and more. Among the 177 lots on offer by Bonhams are even more magnificent pieces from the brand: A 25.5-carat sapphire and diamond ring from 1968 is expected to fetch $250,000 to $350,000, and a crossover diamond bracelet from 1963 has been given an estimate of $180,000 to $280,000.

Elsewhere, the other big-ticket item is a 28-carat diamond ring whose center emerald-cut stone is similarly type IIa, D color, and VVS2 clarity. That piece is set to bring in some $1.2 million to $1.8 million. A 12-carat fancy deep brownish pinkish orange diamond ring is also hitting the auction block, for $400,000 to $600,000.

A 12-carat fancy deep brownish pinkish orange diamond ring, estimated at $400,000 to $600,000

And while diamonds may be the star of the show, other gemstones also make a splash. A few emerald pieces in particular are rather jaw-dropping. There’s a 5.5-carat emerald ring with a Colombian stone that could hammer down for $100,000 to $150,000, as well as a Boucheron emerald and diamond brooch that may achieve $120,000 on the high end. That pin sees a five-carat Colombian emerald placed within cascading rows of baguette-cut diamonds that weigh 3.8 carats.

It’s an auction full of accessories that anyone would be lucky to add to their jewelry box.

