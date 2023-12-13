28 Infuriating Screenshots That Prove God Gives His Toughest Battles To People Working In The Food Service Industry

1.This server had to issue and process...37 separate checks:

a pile of restaurant bills
u/Beanergriffin / Via reddit.com

2.This server waited on a table who had a gender reveal party and didn't clean up:

a messy restaurant table covered in blue sand
u/fibbybob / Via reddit.com

3.These servers learned they would lose their tips if they were caught using their phones:

"1st violation - you lose your tips for the day"
u/SourceIntelligent741 / Via reddit.com

4.These servers were told there would be a 3% commission fee on their tips:

A notice from management to servers
u/RabidHamster105 / Via reddit.com

5.These baristas were literally forced to do emotional labor or they'd be fired:

"Your #1 priority as a barista is to create a warm and welcoming environment by getting to know our customers."

6.This server was left a $6 tip on a bill that was more than $100:

The receipt says "Will be back and will ask for you"
u/pizzaninjaturtleseat / Via reddit.com

7.This barista's benefits were threatened to be taken away if they unionized:

"Vote no to make sure you don't potentially impact your current benefits..."
u/Tylerdeanfilm / Via reddit.com

8.This barista had to make this super complicated order:

A lengthy order receipt
u/Lone_loser31 / Via reddit.com

9.This server was left a tip of a fake $1 million bill:

a fake bill
u/the_lord_bruno / Via reddit.com

10.This server served a customer who super-spread his germs.

Photo of a mess with a caption that says a customer sneezed 40 times without covering their mouth
u/ArtisticPossum / Via reddit.com

11.These baristas constantly try not to mix up the white chocolate sauces with the chocolate sauces due to the new color of the bottle:

A white chocolate mocha sauce that is in a brown bottle, making it indistinguishable from the regular chocolate bottle
u/kylesmith4148 / Via reddit.com

12.This barista's boss expected them to work without a running sink:

A sink without a faucet
r/antiwork / Via reddit.com

13.This server wasn't given a tip because they asked the customer's kid not to throw sugar at other customers:

"Don't tell customer kids 'don't do that'"

Note says: "Don't tell customer kids 'Don't do that.'"

u/Saelem / Via reddit.com

14.This barista revealed the headaches of paying it forward:

A person says paying for someone's drink behind you just complicates things for the barista, so instead just tip your barista
u/Active-Ad-233 / Via reddit.com

15.This server was pressured to work while grieving:

"Please please find someone"
u/Amazing-Jaguar2909 / Via reddit.com

16.This coffee shop was asked for free coffee by so many customers, they had to put up a sign:

"It is not FREE to us, or to you, even if you have YOUR OWN CUP"

17.This server got negative feedback for not acting excited enough:

The note says,

18.This server was left with seven "tips" on the back of the bill:

Writing on the back of a receipt

19.This server wasn't given a tip because they called a customer a term of endearment:

Receipt says:

Receipt says: "Don't call me hun!"

u/warlockofsortz / Via reddit.com

20.This barista was struggling at a short-staffed Starbucks:

A Starbucks location only had one barista, who had to serve a line of people. A customer demanded they remake their drink, but the barista got in their car and left
u/Chomilk23 / Via reddit.com

21.This barista was fired after making one mistake:

An email from a manager says an employee is being fired because they messed up a green tea order
u/Ellie_Phoenix02 / Via reddit.com

22.This barista's life wasn't seen as valuable to a customer:

A customer has a mask but isn't wearing it, the barista asks why, and the customer says "there's no one in here"
u/ExpertAccident / Via reddit.com

23.This coffee shop had a day where they gave away free drinks, and a customer felt they should also bring the drinks to their cars:

"They should bring drinks out to car on free drinks day. Had to leave for work due to wait"

24.This barista made another drink for a customer who expected to get it for free because they dropped it at home:

"Guess this is my sign from God to actually start cooking"
u/kiana_keke / Via reddit.com

25.These servers were being seriously micromanaged:

"Just Find Something Efficient to do for the best of the restaurant"
u/Camus_24 / Via reddit.com

26.This person inquired about a barista gig and found out it had ridiculous requirements:

"You need to be a college graduate for a barista role"
u/KumquatimusPrime / Via reddit.com

27.This barista came across people dropping their empty sugar packets back in the napkin holder instead of the garbage:

A napkin holder filled with empty sugar packets
u/napstablooky089 / Via reddit.com

28.And lastly, these coffee shop employees had to separate 10,000 roasted and unroasted beans by hand after their boss accidentally mixed them:

Workers separating beans

