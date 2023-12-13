28 Infuriating Screenshots That Prove God Gives His Toughest Battles To People Working In The Food Service Industry

1.This server had to issue and process...37 separate checks:

2.This server waited on a table who had a gender reveal party and didn't clean up:

3.These servers learned they would lose their tips if they were caught using their phones:

4.These servers were told there would be a 3% commission fee on their tips:

5.These baristas were literally forced to do emotional labor or they'd be fired:

6.This server was left a $6 tip on a bill that was more than $100:

7.This barista's benefits were threatened to be taken away if they unionized:

8.This barista had to make this super complicated order:

9.This server was left a tip of a fake $1 million bill:

10.This server served a customer who super-spread his germs.

11.These baristas constantly try not to mix up the white chocolate sauces with the chocolate sauces due to the new color of the bottle:

12.This barista's boss expected them to work without a running sink:

13.This server wasn't given a tip because they asked the customer's kid not to throw sugar at other customers:

Note says: "Don't tell customer kids 'Don't do that.'" u/Saelem / Via reddit.com

14.This barista revealed the headaches of paying it forward:

15.This server was pressured to work while grieving:

16.This coffee shop was asked for free coffee by so many customers, they had to put up a sign:

17.This server got negative feedback for not acting excited enough:

The note says, "Birthday was today. Mentioned it to server first thing. She said lazily, 'Oh, nice, happy birthday.'" u/Sudden-Ad-1583 / Via reddit.com

18.This server was left with seven "tips" on the back of the bill:

Note says: "1. Smile 2. Be friendly 3. Remember to serve water when asked for it 4. When the drink doesn't taste good — apologize and offer to make a new one 5. Pretend like you give a shit 6. Smile. Say thank you. 7. Make your mother proud" u/nicholasgarski / Via reddit.com

19.This server wasn't given a tip because they called a customer a term of endearment:

Receipt says: "Don't call me hun!" u/warlockofsortz / Via reddit.com

20.This barista was struggling at a short-staffed Starbucks:

21.This barista was fired after making one mistake:

22.This barista's life wasn't seen as valuable to a customer:

23.This coffee shop had a day where they gave away free drinks, and a customer felt they should also bring the drinks to their cars:

24.This barista made another drink for a customer who expected to get it for free because they dropped it at home:

25.These servers were being seriously micromanaged:

26.This person inquired about a barista gig and found out it had ridiculous requirements:

27.This barista came across people dropping their empty sugar packets back in the napkin holder instead of the garbage:

28.And lastly, these coffee shop employees had to separate 10,000 roasted and unroasted beans by hand after their boss accidentally mixed them: