28 Funny Tweets That Will Have You Laughin' Harder Than Any April Fools Joke
Happy April Fools Day! If you don't have any jokes today, don't worry; there's plenty from the last week on Twitter to keep you laughing all day (and yes, we're still calling it Twitter):
still haven’t heard a single person call twitter anything other than twitter and it’s been almost 2 years at this point
— ̊ (@doxie_gay) March 25, 2024
1.
i bet this feels good af for the calendar pic.twitter.com/SsnmStCzHy
— Rory Coyne (@roryc0yne) March 28, 2024
2.
just found out my job doesn’t recognize easter sunday as a holiday, therefore no holiday pay… pic.twitter.com/WfIqmCsWvE
— francis (@gorgeousbrains) March 27, 2024
Paramount Pictures / Via Twitter: @gorgeousbrains
3.
Jesus to Judas at the Last Supper pic.twitter.com/FjKGCQNw04
— Fiona Small (@FionaSmall) March 28, 2024
ITV2 / Via Twitter: @FionaSmall
4.
Jesus was a carpenter which means for a split second when they handed him his cross he probably clocked it and was like hmmm cedar
— Daniel (@growing_daniel) March 31, 2024
5.
6.
— kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) March 30, 2024
7.
8.
shakira’s hips taking a lie detector test 😭 pic.twitter.com/BJipv0CPyd
— 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) March 26, 2024
Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images
9.
Lmaooo men really should be banned from delivering food 😂 pic.twitter.com/JCT0PuE9s2
— DEUCE P 🪖 | 🇭🇹 (@NotPremi) March 25, 2024
10.
sometimes i look at my grocery lists and im like girl bffr pic.twitter.com/op1gJbyzuQ
— Isabel Steckel (@IsabelSteckel) March 26, 2024
11.
I buy frozen broccoli like twice a week at my neighborhood grocery spot and this time as I’m checking out the cashier goes “you know… we sell fresh broccoli too.” gather me sister…
— Paul McCallion (@OrangePaulp) March 28, 2024
12.
Second attempt at making a protein shake tf I do wrong 🤔😭😭 pic.twitter.com/idT4KqiBJu
— 𝐇★𝐓𝐆𝐈𝐑𝐋🦂 (@mainbitchclique) March 26, 2024
13.
thought daughter https://t.co/m5FwhPkAdV
— nanavaah (@VaahNana) March 25, 2024
14.
Friend making $20/hr as a barista: “No worries bro, I"ll cover this one and you'll get the next one!”Friend making $450k as a software engineer: “Can you Venmo me $3.62 for your share of the Uber ride?”
— Roshan Patel (@roshanpateI) March 27, 2024
15.
not to romanticize the medical practices of the early 1900s but doctors really fell off when they stopped prescribing visits to the seaside
— stoned cold fox (@roastmalone_) March 27, 2024
16.
one of my classmates said he's going into consulting because he likes giving people his opinion but he doesn't like doing anything lol
— jenn ☀️ (@jennsun) March 28, 2024
17.
5’8 dudes will say “I’ll get to the bottom of this” as if they’re not already there
— DeWitt B. Fartin (@DeWittBFartin) March 28, 2024
18.
The most sinister bathroom vibes I’ve ever encountered. Why is there room for a live audience pic.twitter.com/FvfCFMjH0B
— ava 🇵🇸 (@wownicebuttdude) March 28, 2024
19.
brutal pic.twitter.com/4U2EhNi4TD
— Mike Scollins (@mikescollins) March 30, 2024
20.
whenever i'm having a bad day i'm just like dang imagine if i had kids too
— CEIRA (@THEEPROBLEMCEE) March 31, 2024
21.
asked ChatGPT to respond to my friend’s ex’s apology 😭 pic.twitter.com/hRavM9b4My
— bread (@pizzapurist) March 30, 2024
22.
Never be sad on a weekend. Cry during business hours and get paid for your depression. Don’t let capitalism win.
— Cali (@calidaysay) March 29, 2024
23.
this straight couple brought a BABY into a GAY BAR and got MAD when I joked “these twinks look younger every year”
— flames from the side of my face (@playacathysong) March 30, 2024
24.
the fuck was I on https://t.co/0P71jQorbk
— Amoeba (@curnbucket) March 31, 2024
25.
the fuck out https://t.co/7G7AX6qXIT
— dij (@DijahSB) March 29, 2024
26.
Final https://t.co/FuD0NJOent
— Jonathan de Santos (@desamting) March 28, 2024
27.
Sitting next to this lil girl on a plane and she ALL in my phone. I know she reading this as I type YES lil girl mind yo business
— ♟️ (@DoshaDeng) March 26, 2024
28.
me behind my manager after they told a customer the same thing I just told them 😜 pic.twitter.com/zD9hMNGR49
— jada petite (@jdapetite1) March 28, 2024
Young Money / Cash Money / Universal Republic / Via Twitter: @jdapetite1
