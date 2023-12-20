27 Screenshots Of Entitled People Who Left Negative Reviews For The Most Bizarre And Hilarious Reasons Ever

1.This person who gave a Hawaiian beach a bad review because it wasn't a good place for happy Christian families:

"Not a beach for romance or wedding pictures"
u/[deleted] / Via reddit.com

2.This person who wanted to give "minus three" stars for apparently no good reason:

"I would give them a minus 3"
u/MattSalazar4 / Via reddit.com

3.This person who complained about the portions...but didn't order enough for everyone:

"Not value for money"
u/anonyloss / Via reddit.com

4.This person who was upset that a restaurant didn't want to store breast milk in the fridge:

"Very bad that the are too poor in mind."
u/[deleted] / Via reddit.com

5.This person who left a 1-star review when he got a free service:

"I won't be back to this..."
u/mcbeezy94 / Via reddit.com

6.This person who assumed there must be a language barrier because the owner didn't give them free spa treatments:

"I won't recommend it to anyone else."
u/daemna / Via reddit.com

7.This person who complained when they got everything they wanted:

"Next time I'll look for someone more reasonable"
u/wetalligator89 / Via reddit.com

8.This person who spent their vacation sulking because they weren't told happy birthday the right way:

"With so many choices in Las Vegas try elsewhere!"
u/infanteater1 / Via reddit.com

9.This person who left a church a 1-star review because its free Thanksgiving turkey wasn't enough:

"What a disappointing disaster."
u/nickfone / Via reddit.com

10.This person who loved the food and staff, but gave a 1-star review because the restaurant had those hand-drying machine things instead of paper towels:

"My gripe are with the restrooms."
u/cjredditacct / Via reddit.com

11.This person who insulted the owner of a martial arts studio for not going to college just because they couldn't get a discount:

"Like i said on the phone, the price is non-negotiable"
u/joshjitsu311 / Via reddit.com

12.This person who was outraged that a restaurant wouldn't give a refund for the food they didn't finish eating:

"This is NOT okay..."
u/Thicc_Pug / Via reddit.com

13.This person who threatened to sue the creators of a video game because there were in-app purchases:

"Give me all the stuff free..."
u/HazelnutFreak / Via reddit.com

14.This person who had the audacity to complain about a restaurant being out of fries when she walked in AFTER THEY CLOSED:

"Never again"
u/Tmbistroolyme / Via reddit.com

15.This person who seemed to believe that the only reason people get hotel rooms is to have a bath:

"I am a local and only live 2 miles from hotel"
u/yububy / Via reddit.com

16.This person who ordered 63 (!!!) sandwiches and got pissed they had to wait a while for them:

"the lady who took my order seemed really annoyed with me."
u/gradydthdfg / Via reddit.com

17.This person who called a consignment store "rude and obnoxious" because the employee charges tax, like every other store in the country:

"but they do not respect their customers at all"
u/Justalittl3crazy / Via reddit.com

18.This person who complained about "poor service" because they didn't get free champagne:

"were not celebrated with an offer of champagne or even a dessert."
u/reno140 / Via reddit.com

19.This person who thought literally everything on the website should be free:

"We truly apologize for any confusion with our app."
u/nycjwl / Via reddit.com

20.This person who asked for extra food and then — shocker! — had to pay for extra food:

"The owner isn't very pleasant either."
u/Lipstickluna97 / Via reddit.com

21.This person who wanted to use the vacuums at a car wash without paying for anything:

"I come here all the time to clean out my car."
u/[deleted] / Via reddit.com

22.This person who got upset that a sandwich shop expected them to pay the same price as everyone else:

u/[deleted] / Via reddit.com
u/[deleted] / Via reddit.com

23.This person who gave a chocolate shop a bad review because they didn't get hired:

"Here's the thing."
u/Functional_Sus / Via reddit.com

24.This person who gave a store a 1-star review because it doesn't allow random cars to use its parking spots:

"Wanted a place to park for free."
u/starelae / Via reddit.com

25.This person who was upset they couldn't redeem a gift certificate from TWO DECADES AGO:

"Or simply put, it was just theft."
u/emailrob / Via reddit.com

26.This person who was pissed they couldn't cut the line:

"I went to get a cup of water."
u/Fit-Resident-8627 / Via reddit.com

27.And finally, this person who expected the restaurant to believe a seagull stole their food and was pissed when they didn't replace it:

"unfortunately I won't be coming back again."
u/BadBoppa / Via reddit.com

