27 Screenshots Of Entitled Neighbors Who Thought The Whole World — Or At Least The Whole Neighborhood — Revolved Around Them

1.This nosy neighbor who put up a security camera facing their neighbor's yard after they put a fence up for privacy:

2.This neighbor who kept asking for more and more money:

3.This neighbor who reported their neighbor to HOA for running a daycare because they heard kids playing:

4.This neighbor who parked in front of their neighbor's mailbox:

5.This neighbor who didn't pay for the Hulu account they were using:

6.This neighbor who wanted access to a pool that wasn't theirs:

7.These neighbors who signed a petition to get someone to cut down the trees in their yard:

8.These neighbors who would completely block the stairway with their shoes:

9.This neighbor who learned not to play with bows and arrows in their neighborhood:

10.This neighbor who wanted a dog-sitter...for free:

11.This neighbor who appreciated a manicured lawn:

12.This neighbor whose son threw a fit when someone didn't mow their dad's lawn:

13.This person who texted their neighbor to bring them cookies:

14.This neighbor who returned a child's football like this after it was accidentally thrown into their yard:

15.This neighbor who wanted free, homecooked food delivered to them:

16.This neighbor who stole someone's mail:

17.This neighbor who threw out items they were gifted right in front of the person who gave them to them:

18.This neighbor who blamed someone for something they couldn't control:

19.This neighbor who was picky about free fruit:

20.This neighbor who made a noise complaint — well, more of a threat, actually:

21.This neighbor who was PISSED that snow wasn't shoveled from their property:

22.This neighbor who kept their absurdly bright security light on all day and night:

23.This neighbor who let their dog pee on their neighbor's pumpkins:

24.This neighbor who would take up two parking spots when his wife wasn't home so that they were the only tenants who could park their cars in the shade:

25.This neighbor who essentially wanted free babysitting:

26.These neighbors who were actually mad that someone had Christmas lights up before Thanksgiving:

27.And lastly, this neighbor who kept placing empty syringes on their neighbor's balcony to try to get them evicted: