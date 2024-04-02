27 Photos I Found This Month That...Uhhh...I Definitely Feel Like I Wasn't Supposed To See

1.This driver who, honestly, probably would've made me crash right into their car:

2.This 1900s dental model that really could've used some googly eyes or something to make it a little less...horrifying:

3.These mannequins in Japan that are doing way too much for my comfort:

4.The sweet little "welcome home" message this person found written on their house after returning from vacation:

5.These sinister potatoes that are a few days away from taking over the whole house, it seems:

Oh potatoes, there are few vegetables more horrifying than you. u/You_Are_Being_Judged / Reddit / Via reddit.com

6.The demonic red glow in the hallway outside this person's apartment every night that would have me SPRINTING to and from my door, just in case:

7.This children's book cover that definitely would've given me nightmares as a kid:

8.This stunning photo of the stars reflecting on a swamp at nigh— oh, just kidding, it's actually just a bunch of gators:

9.This sneaky cat who may or may not be watching you as you read this 👀:

10.This vending machine inside a grocery store that?? sells??? ammunition???? Because 'MERICA, I guess!

This is arguably the most horrifying part of this list, TBH. u/roxzillaz / Reddit / Via reddit.com

11.This ominous sign that, uh, certainly makes me have a couple of questions about who the hell is on the other end of this phone:

It definitely just like...rings in the middle of the night, right?? Or is it just located somewhere weirdly dangerous, like under a poorly hung chandelier that could fall at any moment?? I need more information! u/atkearns / Reddit / Via reddit.com

12.Just everything about this, which has now given me a fear of escalators on top of my pre-existing fear of elevators:

Guess I'll be taking the stairs! u/Youriclinton / Reddit / Via reddit.com

13.This green gummy bear version on the human centipede:

14.This "666" doorway to nowhere that's gotta be some kind of portal to hell, right?

15.This university that has a feminine product INCINERATOR in its bathroom stalls:

If you, like me, were looking for some more information on what exactly this entails, here's what Reddit user Sophoife had to say about it: "We had one of these in the toilet block in my boarding school 40-some years ago and were expected to use it. There were no bins provided. No, surprisingly, it didn't smell. I think it was a gas flame, and every time the door was closed, there'd be a wumph as the flame ignited/got bigger to consume the item." u/Quiet_College_9202 / Reddit / Via reddit.com

16.This horrifying mannequin that's part of this restaurant's Christmas display, because nothing screams "holly jolly" quite like a waiter that'll rip your face off:

17.This landlord who decided to conduct their own weird little social experiment and share its findings with their tenants:

18.This very talented person who tried to boil some eggs and accidentally created this goo-like spider web concoction:

19.This pizza box logo that looks like a normal hand heart at first glance, but it's actually made up of two strangely shaped and weirdly buff dogs:

20.This flooded tunnel that is definitely the secret lair of some kind of water-based super villain:

21.This, uh, half of a mannequin that looks more than a little embarrassed to have been tossed outside in its birthday suit:

22.This person's, uh, unique car security system:

23.This person who found the ghost of a leaf:

24.This piece of wood that I'm pretty sure is actually a fossilized giant's head:

25.This stairway that goes straight up for 13 full stories, so you better hope you don't trip!

26.Absolutely everything about this white spider that, according to OP, is infected by a parasitic fungus:

If you've got the stomach for it, you can read more about the parasitic fungus here. u/AKFBKZIFBBXK / Reddit / Via reddit.com

27.And finally, this medical mannequin that is giving zombified Willem Dafoe:

I would personally like to ask what the heck is up with all these creepy mannequins this month. Where did they come from?? Was it Mannequin March? I have typed it so many times in this here post that I actually learned how to spell it correctly! u/MrMcFukmutty / Reddit / Via reddit.com

H/T: r/confusing_perspective, r/oddlyterrifying, r/Weird, r/mildlyinteresting, and r/GlitchInTheMatrix.