27 Photos I Found This Month That...Uhhh...I Definitely Feel Like I Wasn't Supposed To See
1.This driver who, honestly, probably would've made me crash right into their car:
2.This 1900s dental model that really could've used some googly eyes or something to make it a little less...horrifying:
3.These mannequins in Japan that are doing way too much for my comfort:
4.The sweet little "welcome home" message this person found written on their house after returning from vacation:
5.These sinister potatoes that are a few days away from taking over the whole house, it seems:
6.The demonic red glow in the hallway outside this person's apartment every night that would have me SPRINTING to and from my door, just in case:
7.This children's book cover that definitely would've given me nightmares as a kid:
8.This stunning photo of the stars reflecting on a swamp at nigh— oh, just kidding, it's actually just a bunch of gators:
9.This sneaky cat who may or may not be watching you as you read this 👀:
10.This vending machine inside a grocery store that?? sells??? ammunition???? Because 'MERICA, I guess!
11.This ominous sign that, uh, certainly makes me have a couple of questions about who the hell is on the other end of this phone:
12.Just everything about this, which has now given me a fear of escalators on top of my pre-existing fear of elevators:
13.This green gummy bear version on the human centipede:
14.This "666" doorway to nowhere that's gotta be some kind of portal to hell, right?
15.This university that has a feminine product INCINERATOR in its bathroom stalls:
16.This horrifying mannequin that's part of this restaurant's Christmas display, because nothing screams "holly jolly" quite like a waiter that'll rip your face off:
17.This landlord who decided to conduct their own weird little social experiment and share its findings with their tenants:
18.This very talented person who tried to boil some eggs and accidentally created this goo-like spider web concoction:
19.This pizza box logo that looks like a normal hand heart at first glance, but it's actually made up of two strangely shaped and weirdly buff dogs:
20.This flooded tunnel that is definitely the secret lair of some kind of water-based super villain:
21.This, uh, half of a mannequin that looks more than a little embarrassed to have been tossed outside in its birthday suit:
22.This person's, uh, unique car security system:
23.This person who found the ghost of a leaf:
24.This piece of wood that I'm pretty sure is actually a fossilized giant's head:
25.This stairway that goes straight up for 13 full stories, so you better hope you don't trip!
26.Absolutely everything about this white spider that, according to OP, is infected by a parasitic fungus:
27.And finally, this medical mannequin that is giving zombified Willem Dafoe:
H/T: r/confusing_perspective, r/oddlyterrifying, r/Weird, r/mildlyinteresting, and r/GlitchInTheMatrix.