27 essentials for the man cave of your dreams, according to interior designers

Content is created by CNN Underscored’s team of editors who work independently from the CNN newsroom. When you buy through links on our site, CNN and its syndication partners may earn a commission. Learn more

Christopher Stark

Everyone needs a sanctuary in their home, somewhere where they can just “be” without the expectations of others or demands from the outside world. For gents, that place is often called a man cave. Here, dudes can seek out privacy, hang out with friends, watch TV or simply take a nap.

“We all need a private getaway… a man cave is a place to escape the pressures of the day-to-day, show off all one’s sports memorabilia or collections that just don’t work in the living room — or maybe it’s just the space for them to party and play games,” says San Francisco-based interior designer Tineke Triggs.

It’s also important to note that man caves aren’t supposed to appeal to the rest of the family (or guests) like a living room should. “By contrast, a man cave, like a she-shed or child’s bedroom, is all about individual expression and capturing the client’s personality,” says New York-based designer Marlaina Teich.

What goes into a man cave

One only has to scroll the #mancave hashtag on social media to quickly realize that they are not all created alike. Whereas some man caves look extremely expensive and are large enough to incorporate several sports cars, others are cozy basement dwellings with neon signs and poker tables. Here’s the thing, though — there’s no “right” man cave. Each one is utterly bespoke and should be conceived of for the man, or men, who plan to use it.

“Designing a man cave begins with considering the activities the client enjoys and the way he wants to feel while in the space,” says Teich. “Then, we identify elements that would stand out in communal areas of the home, but hold significance to the client, offering them a dedicated space. This could look like showcasing trophies against a custom wall mural, or fabricating a bespoke wet bar to showcase his prized whiskey collection.”

While the urge to go overboard in the games and memorabilia departments will be strong, Triggs warns that doing so could have a not-so-chic outcome. “Sometimes a themed man cave can look kitschy, so you need to exercise restraint there,” she says. “It’s important to include personal items that resonate with the owner. I try to make these spaces sophisticated and connected, to some extent, with the aesthetics of the rest of the house. While it’s a private space, you still want to be able to have the door open.”

Another key thing to consider is comfort. Given that a man cave is meant for relaxing, you want to choose furnishings that are soft, cozy and have deeper seats to encourage lounging.

Marlaina Teich Designs and Patrick Cline Photography

How to lay out a man cave

Like any room in your house, a man cave needs to be planned out. Of the utmost importance here is flow. “There is no rule to the size of a man cave, you just need to make sure you can fit all the toys,” says Triggs. “A pool table needs a certain amount of space around it. A big-screen TV needs a certain amount of distance from the seating area. Are you including a bar? You need to look at function — furniture placement needs to make sense.”

Adds Teich, “From the standpoint of aesthetics and flow, there are some common man cave trends: Plush seating arrangements featuring large-scale upholstery should have ample space around them to create a relaxed social atmosphere. Billiard tables are excellent anchoring centerpieces in a man cave. We build out the other zones of activity around the pool table — like a wet bar area, a card playing area and lounge seating — which establishes the layout and flow of the space. Then, TVs are strategically placed in each zone for optimal views from the billiards table so the client and guests can watch and play at the same time.”

Marlaina Teich Designs and Patrick Cline Photography

How to make a man cave look good

A man cave should reflect its inhabitants and as such, the décor and furnishings within it should epitomize all the things he enjoys — whether that be golfing, gaming or beer tasting. “My goal is that fun is to be had there,” says Triggs. “We really dig into who the man is, what he is interested in, proud of, etc. We are creating the ultimate retreat and we want our client to feel completely at home and at ease there.”

And when it comes to a color palette, Teich says, “Deep, saturated color schemes, including rich burgundies, deep blues or earthy browns, add sophistication and warmth to the space, making them a popular choice for man caves.” Another tip: “If your ceilings are low, go for wallpaper,” says Triggs.

Below we’ve rounded up 27 man cave must-haves. From a flat-screen TV and the coziest of sectionals to a custom neon sign, sophisticated barware and arcade games galore, these are the products that will create the ultimate retreat for the man cave in your home.

Man cave furniture and décor essentials

Homebody The Couch





Homebody

Was there ever a better-named sofa for a man cave? We think not. And truly, the Homebody Couch is the perfect option for a bunch of friends looking to lounge. Ultra-customizable, the modular system can include up to seven pieces, which can then be configured in myriad iterations, from a roomy loveseat to a sprawling U-shaped sectional. What makes the Homebody stand out, however, is that the couch can also be outfitted with recliner seats, not to mention extra arms (to create multiple seating areas) and ottomans.



From $3,740 at Homebody

CB2 Fitz Channeled Green Velvet Swivel Chair, Set of 2





CB2

Whether you’re streaming a movie or hosting a hang sesh, extra seating is always going to be imperative. “Almost every man cave project has a mixture of cozy swivel chairs like this velvet set from CB2, which contrast nicely with traditionally masculine pieces like a leather sectional,” says Teich. “Together they make excellent conversational seating arrangements.” The tufted chairs are available in five fabrics, ranging from dark green velvet to creamy boucle.



$2,119 at CB2

Moon Pod





Moon Pod

For something a bit more casual (and cheaper), consider adding a couple of Moon Pods to your man cave layout. An upgrade to the bean bags of yore, the Moon Pod is simultaneously cloud-like and ultra-supportive — its high-friction microbead makeup is responsible for elevating occupants and conforming to their body, not to mention providing a zero-gravity experience. We put the chair through rigorous review and can attest that in addition to being cozy, it’s also super relaxing. Each one only takes up 4 square feet of space. Take an extra 15% off at Moon Pod with code MOONCNN15, now through March 31.



$254 at Moon Pod

$284 at Amazon

Neon Champ Custom Sign





Neon Champ

A personalized man cave sign is a must, and if it’s neon? All the better. We love the custom options from Neon Champ, which can include your own words and graphics. Lightweight and easy to install, the sign has 36 fonts and 12 colors to choose from. Plus, the brand will send over a 2D design proof (for free!) prior to shipping out the final product. More to know: Each sign comes with a remote and dimmer.



From $39 at Neon Champ

Uncommon Goods Baseball Stadium Lights End Table





Uncommon Goods

Every room needs a side table, but an ordinary one just won’t do for a man cave. Instead, consider this handmade option that pays tribute to your beloved baseball stadium. Whether you’re a Cubs or Cardinals fan (10 teams are available), the table will feature a sunken 3D replica of your favorite field, complete with LED lights.



$500 at Uncommon Goods

August Grove Swavar 47-Inch Wine Bar





Wayfair

No built-in bar? No problem. This affordable alternative from Wayfair is a customer favorite, with more than 1,700 reviews. We love that it can accommodate nine bottles, in addition to glasses, spirits and all your bar tools among the two drawers and two cabinets. Available in gray and an off-white hue, the bar’s ample tabletop is great for serving, too.



$240 at Wayfair

Mark & Graham Shot Ski





Mark & Graham

Nothing gets a party started quite like throwing back some shots, and a shot ski is the ultimate vessel to do so. This one from Mark & Graham comprises four shot glasses embedded into a full-sized ski and can be displayed on a wall when it’s not in use. Monogramming is available for an extra $13.



$99 at Mark & Graham

Arhaus Reclaimed Wood Poker Table





Arhaus

If you ever needed proof that gaming can be chic, this poker table from Arhaus is it. Handcrafted by artisans in Mexico, the stunning yucca wood table is sculptural in design and features slots for poker chips and cup holders. Looking to spend a bit less? This budget-friendly option is a $70 folding tabletop that can be placed on top of your existing table.



$4,999 at Arhaus

Ikonick Michael Jordan Frame to Fame





Ikonick

Man caves need wall art too, and ready-to-hang canvas retailer Ikonick has hundreds of sports-centric options. We love the photography of NBA greats like Michael Jordan and LeBron James, as well as the Monopoly collection of inspirational quotes.



From $169 at Ikonick

Visual Comfort & Co. 18-Inch Cabinet Maker's Picture Light





Visual Comfort & Co.

“Whether it is framed jerseys or fine art on the walls, everything looks elevated when it is illuminated by picture light,” says Teich. “They are a great way to set the room’s tone, while also drawing attention to the thematic and decorative elements the client cares most about.” Teich’s top pick is this sophisticated option, which comes in four finishes and can also be sourced in larger 24- and 30-inch sizes.



$399 at Visual Comfort & Co.

$399 at Williams Sonoma

$399 at Rejuvenation

Luckies of London Rock On Desktop Stand





Amazon

It’s giving metalhead! This desktop stand from Luckies of London comes in black or gold and can function solely as décor — or it can hold headphones, keys and watches.



$35 at Amazon

$35 at Bespoke Post

Benjamin Moore Onyx Black





Benjamin Moore

Choosing paint is always an undertaking, but Triggs is here to help. “I personally think that a man cave should be dark and moody,” she says. “One of my favorite paint colors right now is Benjamin Moore Onyx Black (2133-10). It adds to the speakeasy vibe and gives you negative space, drawing your attention to whatever is on the walls.”



From $3 at Benjamin Moore

NextWall Classic Plaid Peel and Stick Wallpaper





Amazon

If your ceilings are low, follow Triggs’ sage advice and consider some wallpaper. We love this plaid peel-and-stick option that will add a hefty dose of masculinity — with a dash of preppiness — to your man cave.



$60 at Amazon

$60 at Bed Bath & Beyond

$60 at The Home Depot

Man cave gaming essentials

Xbox Series X 1TB





Xbox Series X - Microsoft

For the gaming man cave, only the fastest, most powerful Xbox will do — and that, folks, is the Series X. Boasting incredibly realistic graphics, the Series X is multifunctional because it is also an entertainment hub, with the ability to stream content from YouTube, Apple Music, Spotify, Netflix and Disney+. We love that it’s Amazon Alexa- and Google Assistant-compatible, which means you can launch games or invite friends to play online all with the sound of your voice.



$460 at Amazon

$450 at GameStop

$500 at Best Buy

Turtle Beach Stealth Pro





GameStop

Complete with plush padding and some of the best noise-cancellation on the market, the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro wireless headsets can connect to myriad gaming systems and deliver incredible sound. Simply put: They’re a must-have for serious gamers.



$292 at Amazon

$300 at Turtle Beach

Barrington Billiards Allendale Foosball Table





Amazon

Just as fun as it was back in your frat house days, a foosball table offers endless hours of raucous entertainment. We’ve tested this Barrington Billiards Store table ourselves and the quality and craftsmanship are top-notch. It’s a durable piece that will stand the test of time, and it's nice to look at too.



$739 at Amazon

$739 at Wayfair

Pop-A-Shot Home Dual Shot





Amazon

Work on your jump shot from the privacy of your man cave — or battle your best friend to see who can nab the most swishes — with the beloved Pop-A-Shot. Boasting 16 game options and six audio backgrounds, it comes with seven balls and has multiple height settings to accommodate even the lowest ceiling. If you want to flex your fandom too, Pop-A-Shot has NBA Licensed versions of the Dual Shot emblazoned with team logos, from Miami Heat to Chicago Bulls.



$290 at Amazon

Mark & Graham Leather Poker Set





Mark & Graham

Poker night is going to look very profesh when you break out this sleek leather set from Mark & Graham. The rich pebbled leather box (with 100 chips and two decks of cards inside) has a suede lining, comes in three colors (navy, camel and pink) and can be monogrammed for an extra $13.



$129 at Mark & Graham

Frontgate Dax Dartboard Cabinet





Frontgate

Perhaps the fanciest dart board that ever existed, the Dax from Frontgate will up the gaming ante with its ash-veneered cabinet — which, by the way, closes shut when not in use — and its old-school bristle board playing surface. The set comes ready to hang and includes six steel-tipped darts, chalk and an eraser. The pre-mounted dart board is removable, should you ever want to replace it with a new version.



$269 at Frontgate

Hathaway Pool Table Combo Set





Hathaway

You know what’s even better than a pool table? A billiards table that can transform into table tennis or a regular dining table, that’s what! We’re big fans of this multifunctional option from Hathaway because of all its added value. In addition to coming with two benches that have built-in storage, the set includes two pool cues, a set of billiard balls, a triangle rack, a table tennis net and posts, two paddles and two balls. To transition from functions, simply add or remove the two-piece top, which goes right on top of the billiards table. For a more affordable option from the brand, check out this dual-function table that costs a fraction of the price (but doesn’t come with benches).



$1,546 at Amazon

Man cave entertaining essentials

Samsung The Frame





World Wide Stereo

No man cave is complete without a flat-screen TV. Samsung’s The Frame is Trigg’s top pick (as well as an Underscored editor favorite). When not in use, switch The Frame to “art mode” and showcase your own uploaded photos or artwork from Samsung’s Art Store — all of which look even more realistic thanks to the brown bezel frame that magnetically attaches to the perimeter of the television. Plus, The Frame is a cinch to hang yourself and it lies flush against the wall, looking like an actual piece of art. Then there’s the TV’s color and display — a QLED 4K TV with a matte screen that gives off zero reflection.



From $598 at Amazon

From $600 at Samsung

From $600 at Best Buy

Nexillumi LED Strip Lights





Amazon

These LED lights are a must for backlighting your space, especially when placed behind your TV. Available in multiple lengths, the USB-powered lights come with a remote but also have an app that can set up a timer, adjust the brightness, create some 16 million color options and make the lights “dance” to music. They can be placed anywhere with a 5V USB port and they’re flexible enough to bend at corners.



From $10 at Amazon

Sonos Immersive Set With Ray





Sonos

Drowning yourself in top-quality sound is another man cave must, which is exactly why we recommend Sonos speakers. You get the brand’s new Sub Mini — which will produce the rumbling bass you demand — plus two powerful Echo 100 bookshelf speakers and Ray, the brand’s most affordable soundbar that is a major upgrade from your TV speakers.



$1,146 at Sonos

Man cave bar essentials

Kegco Dual Tap Stainless Steel Kegerator





The Home Depot

Keep the good times rolling with Kegco’s dual tap kegerator that can house two 5-gallon kegs or one full-sized keg — it can also be converted to a regular mini fridge. Mixing matte black and stainless-steel details, the fridge is on gliding casters that make it easy to relocate and it has a deep chill setting that can cool down a warm keg in 24 hours.



$758 at The Home Depot

Williams Sonoma Double-Wall Antique Brass Party Tub





Williams Sonoma

Anyone who has hosted a party or two knows that a big ol’ beverage tub is an entertaining essential… until it becomes coated in condensation and soaks everything around it. Enter William Sonoma’s double-walled tub that is designed to provide superior insulation while also keeping condensation from forming on the tub’s outer layer. Big enough for six wine bottles or a dozen or so smaller bottles, the tub has a hand-hammered texture that will add a hefty dose of sophistication to the man cave atmosphere.



$200 at Williams Sonoma

Uncommon Originals NHL Puck-Shaped Glass Coasters, Set of 2





Uncommon Goods

Just because it’s a man cave doesn’t mean you shouldn’t use coasters — and this NHL set from Uncommon Goods is perfectly masculine. Made entirely of glass, the coasters mimic an actual hockey puck with diamond-shaped groove detailing on the edges, and they have a raised inner ridge design that will keep cups from sliding off. Each set comes with its own stand and can be outfitted with one of 32 NHL team logos.



$48 at Uncommon Goods

Mixology & Craft 10-Piece Bar Tool Set





Amazon

Upgrade your cocktail game with this polished bar tool set that looks much more expensive than it is. Made from stainless steel, the set includes a cocktail shaker, a strainer, a corkscrew, ice tongs, a stirring spoon, a muddler, two liquor pourers and a double-sided jigger — all in a very handy bamboo stand that corrals all the pieces when they’re not in use.



From $28 at Amazon

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed price at the time of publication.

For more CNN news and newsletters create an account at CNN.com