This New 262-Foot Megayacht Has an Owner’s Suite Made of Glass So You Can Take in the Views

ISA Yachts’ Project Future is taking shape in the present.

The Italian yard, which is helmed by Palumbo Superyachts, just announced it has nearly finished the steel hull of its new 262-foot Gran Turismo megayacht, a.k.a. the GT 80.

ISA gave its highly successful Gran Turismo line a racy revamp earlier this year, unveiling two new models that measure 164 and 230 feet, respectively. The line now comprises five models, including the GT 33, GT 45, GT 50, GT 70, and, of course, the GT 80.

The steel hull of Project Future is almost complete.

The newcomer was sold to a repeat client in July, just over a month after the presentation of the new GT range. The owner, who has enjoyed the 217-foot ISA superyacht Okto for almost a decade, was seeking a fresh, innovative megayacht for the years to come. Enter Future.

“The owner has always relied on Palumbo Superyachts for the maintenance of his superyacht,” Giuseppe Palumbo, CEO of Palumbo, said in a statement. “This allowed us to create a project tailored to his needs by formulating a new model with high-performance lines that winks at the near future.”

Project Future measures 262 feet from tip to tail.

The yacht was once again penned by Enrico Gobbi of Team for Design and will feature naval architect by Palumbo’s in-house team. Billed as a “sporty coupé,” the 262-footer is replete with long, curved lines that create a sleek silhouette. The steel gray hull is adorned with charcoal details that further accentuate its shape. The superstructure is also set back further toward the aft than other Gran Turismo yachts to emphasize the distinctive ISA arch.

Stepping onboard, the main deck is home to four double cabins and a VIP with a lounge, while the lower deck sports a VIP cabin with twin beds and 10 crew cabins that can collectively seep 18. Occupying pride of place on the upper deck, the spacious and secluded owner’s suite is described as a “true glasshouse.” It is equipped with giant floor-to-ceiling windows, two bathrooms, a vanity area, two wardrobes, and an office. Gobbi will also take care of the interior design.

The yacht is scheduled to be delivered in 2027.

The exterior decks will showcase warm wood and organic furniture with modern curves. An infinity pool sits forward on the main deck and also connects to the owner’s suite via a brightly lit path. Other highlights include a plush foredeck lounge and an upper deck gym. What more do you need?

Project Future is expected to hit the seas in 2027. Stay tuned.

