26 Photos That Prove Tipping Culture Has Gotten Out Of Control

IMHO, tipping culture has gotten out of CONTROL recently. I'm used to tipping 20% at restaurants and bars, etc., but lately, it's as if EVERYWHERE expects a tip.

Not to sound like a curmudgeon, but I find it super annoying. First of all, I think it's messed up that servers, bartenders, and other service workers aren't paid a living wage to begin with. Second of all, I know manager greed and tip-sharing means the person I'm tipping may not even see the money. And then there are times when massive corporations expect tips, and I'm like...for what? I'd honestly rather people raise the prices than expect tips, and then raise wages, which I feel is better since there will always be people out there who don't tip, and that's not fair to service workers. NBC

I also cannot stand the *turns iPad around* "It's just gonna ask you a question..." thing that's normal now. It's so awkward. Can we not just say what it is??? A tip screen, for crying out loud!

And why are we tipping on things we previously didn't, ESPECIALLY before we even get our order? How do we know if the service was fast or what we ordered extra-good and tip-deserving before receiving it??? And WHO AM I TIPPING? The person taking my order, or the kitchen, or the company? I want to tip workers, not a corporation. @NAACPYOUNGBOY/ @alifarhat79 / Via Twitter: @NAACPYOUNGBOY

Okay, sorry, rant over. But in case you're as fired up as I am on the topic, here are 26 photos that will make you seethe with rage.

1.This ELEVATOR is asking for a tip. It's a machine!!! Who does the money go to??? It says "staff members" in light print, but which ones?

2.This landlord who asked for a tip on rent has got to be delusional.

3.This passive-aggressive reminder to tip staff actually ends up making the business, not the customer, look like crap. Why are you saying this like it's our responsibility to pay your employees when YOU employ them? PAY THEM MORE. Even charge us more, I don't care! But don't pull this crap!!!

4.This coffee shop also didn't seem to realize this reflects horribly on them.

5.I feel like this HAS to be a joke. Who am I tipping??? The park??? The trees?

6.This person had the siding of their house replaced for $40K...and was asked to pay tips on their installments.

7.Look, I want the kitchen staff to get their due, I really do. But if we're not already paying for that in the price of the food, what are we paying for??? Why don't YOU tip your kitchen staff, giant chain restaurant?

8.Tip percentages are getting out of control, too. Who the heck is suggesting a 50% tip?

9.Asking for a tip at a SELF-SERVICE CHECK-OUT is going too far. You're literally tipping your own service, but you don't get the money.

10.What kind of hobbit nonsense is this second tip bullcrap???

11.This is completely ridiculous. Who is tipping MORE than the cost of the service???

12.This check suggested a 77% tip, because at this point, why not?

13.There is no reason to have to tip on online purchases.

14.And now they're adding TAX onto tips???

15.This place straight-up lied about what different tip percentages equal.

16.This place charged a 20% "service fee" — and STILL expected a tip.

17.This delivery app tried to encourage people to tip for faster service. This feels super sketchy, and I also HATE when you're expected to tip before the service occurs, because tipping is meant to be based on how good the service is.

18.This new-hire sheet specifies that workers don't get tips — and this is the reason for my trust issues around tips, people!!! I want the person I'm tipping to actually get the tip.

19.I feel like it's illegal, but I also feel like wayyy too many people get money shaved off their tips, too, and it pisses me off.

20.This platform literally called people out for not tipping.

21.And this site wouldn't even let you complete your transaction without tipping at least 10% — they also wouldn't let you tip a custom percentage or amount.

22.This portable, public toilet with no attendant had a tip jar. TIPS FOR WHO?

23.This delivery driver expected tips.

24.As did this driver, who took the time to message the recipient through the Amazon app, which is supposed to be used when a driver has issues delivering an item.

25.I am truly at a loss for words. Where the heck is this "tip" going? That little bunny rabbit?

26.And finally, I still feel like there's gotta be a better system for writing out tips, because servers can do this.

What do you hate most about tipping culture? Let us know in the comments!