25 Women for 2024: Kimberly Hankerson inspired by stories of scholarship recipients

Making your way in the world today takes everything you’ve got. Luckily for Kimberly Hankerson, she has a lot — purpose, perspective, and a positive attitude on life, to name a few.

It’s because of these qualities, as well as her contributions to higher education opportunities through fundraising, that she has been chosen as one of Tallahassee’s 25 Women You Need to Know for this year.

Originally from Perry, Hankerson came to Tallahassee as a student at Florida A&M University, where she took the baton from her mother, who had just completed her own degree program.

“My mom decided to earn her college degree when I was in middle school,” she said. “At the time I didn’t realize what that really meant, for her to go to college while raising a family.” Now, she looks back with awe. “She graduated in the spring of 1990 and I started that summer. My parents have taught me many lessons in life but the two that stick out are hard work and never giving up on your dreams.”

Kimberly Hankerson is one of the 25 Women You Need to Know for 2024.

Now, Hankerson helps make dreams come true. After a 14 year fundraising career with The United Way, then the University of Florida and Florida State University, Kimberly joined Florida A&M University as the Assistant Vice President for University Advancement.

“I love making a difference in the lives of others,” she said. “One of my favorite things is meeting with alums and hearing their stories of how a scholarship impacted their life or how they would not be who they are if it was not for FAMU. Recently, I was in a meeting with some students who had received a scholarship, and they were sharing stories about being the first student in their family to go to college and how just by being at FAMU they are breaking generational curses. These stories really inspire me to continue doing what I do,” Hankerson said.

Currently serving as President of the Tallahassee Chapter of the Links, Incorporated, Hankerson is a hands-on leader, helping to plan events like the annual Beautillion, which engages young men in cultural awareness, leadership development, mentoring and community service projects. As an active member in Jack and Jill of America, she was proud to serve as the Five Star Chair when the chapter received this designation for the first time in its history, the highest recognition a chapter can receive for leadership and operational excellence.

Her passion for access to higher education shines through in her work with Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, where she is an Educational Advancement Foundation Ambassador, raising funds for deserving students to receive scholarships that enable them to attend college. “I love knowing that the people on the receiving end of the money that I raised will have their lives changed and impacted forever,” Hankerson said.

When not working or volunteering, she enjoys traveling and seeking adventure with her daughter, visiting with family in Perry, or catching the latest superhero movie at the theater. “We like to go on Thursday night, before they officially come out,” Hankerson said. Her favorite is the "Black Panther," for which she planned two events at the IMAX as part of her work in Jack and Jill, but personally, she most identifies with "Wonder Woman." “You know, that ability to be all things,” she laughs.

Hankerson definitely has the power to be all things, but the most important to her is being a mom to her daughter, who she is raising as a single mother. “I think she could be one of Tallahassee’s Young Women to Watch someday,” Hankerson said. “She is part of who I am, my authentic true self.”

