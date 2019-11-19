45 Christmas Albums Guaranteed to Spread Holiday Cheer

Picture this: you and your loved ones are decorating the Christmas tree, the scent of caramel apples is heavy in the air, and Christmas music is playing softly in the background. What do you hear? Michael Buble’s Christmas album, Idina Menzel’s Christmas: A Season of Love, Tony Bennett’s The Classic Christmas Album, or Dolly Parton’s Once Upon a Christmas?



With so many Christmas albums out there, and more coming out each year, it’s hard to pick just one. From timeless classics like A Charlie Brown Christmas to modern renditions crooned by John Legend, you'll want to add these Christmas albums to your collection because are guaranteed to get you in the holiday spirit — whether you’re one of those people who goes straight into Christmas after Halloween or one who actually thinks of Thanksgiving as a holiday that deserves to be celebrated properly.



So this year, make sure to blast one of the best Christmas albums at this year's party while serving festive cocktails and a delicious Christmas dinner.

