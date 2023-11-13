25 Thoughtful Gift Ideas for All Eight Nights of Hanukkah



There are so many ways to celebrate Hanukkah—and eating traditional Hanukkah foods is just the beginning. You can also light the menorah, play dreidel, and gather with family and friends. Of course, exchanging gifts is another Hanukkah tradition that's part of the fun. And the best part about it is that there are eight whole nights for opening Hanukkah gifts! That means starting on December 7 and going through December 15, you'll want to have a gift ready for everyone in the family. That's why we've rounded up ideas in our 2023 Hanukkah gift guide!

Ahead, you'll find Hanukkah gifts for just about anyone on your list whether you're looking for gifts for your kids, kitchen gifts, or holiday candles. We even included a few ideas that double as Hanukkah dessert like the Hanukkah sugar cookie kit. Another fun idea is getting a beautiful set of olive oil (to symbolize the oil that burned for eight nights) or matching Hanukkah pajamas for the whole family! Even those who don't celebrate Hanukkah might want to have a few present ideas to share with friends this Hanukkah season. Or, you can wrap one of the presents ahead as a hostess gift if you're invited over to eat latkes for dinner. (Psst: The Pioneer Woman's potato grater would be a great place to start!)

Homesick 'Latkes and Lights' Scented Candle

The smell of latkes frying and sweet sugar-dusted doughnuts is perfectly reminiscent of a Hanukkah celebration—and this candle somehow captures that exact scent! The natural, hand-poured candle has 60 to 80 hours of burn time so you know it'll last for all eight nights.

Dash Dreidel Mini Waffle Maker

Make Hanukkah morning even sweeter with this cute mini waffle maker from Dash. The 4-inch waffles have a dreidel print on one side and classic waffle pattern on the other. You can use your favorite waffle recipe to make 'em!

Hanukkah Matching Family Pajamas

Soft, festive, and so adorable! This pajama set comes in various sizes for everyone in the family, including women, men, kids, babies, and even the family dog. Choose from the blue menorahs or dreidels, or mix-and-match the different prints.

Hanukkah Medallion Set of 4 Plates

These Hanukkah plates have a geometric design featuring star shapes and a blue, white, and silver color scheme that makes it perfect for the Jewish holiday. They'll give your table the festive pop of color it needs for serving up a Hanukkah feast.

The Pioneer Woman Sweet Romance 2-Piece Box Grater Set

You'll need this handy-dandy box grater set to make latkes easier! The stainless-steel grater is perfect for shredding those potatoes and onions. Plus, it's dishwasher safe for a quick and easy cleanup.

Festival of Lights Candy Tackle Box

Candy lovers will appreciate this sweet box from Dylan's Candy Bar. The reusable box is filled with blue sour candies, silver-wrapped milk chocolate stars, blue and white jelly beans, classic chocolate gelt, and so much more. All the candy is certified Kosher so you can feel good about shipping it to friends.

Dripless Chanukah Candles

Hanukkah candles aren't just useful for lighting the menorah, they can also make for a beautiful gift—especially when you get these beautiful hand-made candles with multi-colored design.

Manischewitz Chanukah Ugly Sweater Cookie Decorating Kit

A Hanukkah-style ugly sweater party is just what you need to keep everyone smiling at your next holiday get-together. This kit includes sugar cookie mix, sweater-shaped cookie cutters, Hanukkah sprinkles, and supplies for frosting. It's certified Kosher and a great way to get creative in the kitchen.

Geometric Metal Menorah

You can't go wrong with a beautiful and unique twist on a Hanukkah menorah. This decorative piece features a modern metal design that will look good in your home all year-round.

Glass Match Cloche

This blue colored glass match holder comes complete with long matches and a flint striker on the side. It's perfect for lighting your Hanukkah menorah

Bonnie and Pop Chocolate Gift Box

Assorted chocolates featuring milk, dark, and white truffles and Kosher treats is perfect for just about anyone with a sweet tooth. It comes in a blue treat tin so it's instantly gift-able.

Slip Mayfair Silk Skinny Scrunchie Ornament Gift Set

These award-winning scrunchies are popular for their silky fabric that's designed to avoid hair creases. The blue color scheme makes them perfect for a small but elegant Hanukkah gift.

Happy Hanukkah Embossing Rolling Pin

This wooden rolling pin will become a keepsake for holiday baking year after year! Use it to roll out sugar cookie dough with a Hanukkah print that includes menorahs, dreidels, olive branches, and more.

Hanukkah Pop Fidget Toy Dreidel and Menorah Set

Kids love these pop fidget toys that keep little hands busy. And now they come in cute menorah and dreidel shapes in bright colors. You'll be happy to add this under $10 toy to your cart!

I Could Nosh Cookbook

New York Times bestselling author Jake Cohen has a new cookbook just in time for Hanukkah! It's filled with Jewish recipes that have modern influences, like sweet and savory "Latke Tartines" and a whole chapter dedicated to "Schmears" for your bagels.

Hanukkah Lights & Love Pet Bandana

Your furry friends can get festive for Hanukkah with this adorable bandana that comes in a holiday print. It's machine washable and comes in two different sizes depending on the size of your pup! Bonus: you can get a matching pajama set for yourself!

Harry & David Eight Nights of Hanukkah Gift Box

Shaped like a Star of David, this gift box is filled with treats for all eight nights. Each compartment will reveal dried fruit, rugelach cookies, chocolate gelt coins, and more.

Kosterina Dipping Duo Olive Oil and Balsamic Vinegar Gift Set

An olive oil gift set is a great way to honor the miracle of lights for Hanukkah this year. The ultra-premium extra-virgin olive oil and balsamic vinegar duo come wrapped in a pretty blue box for gifting.

Rite Lite Menorah Drip Tray

This tempered glass tray features a menorah design and candle blessings. But the best part is—it’ll catch the dripping wax from your candles for easy cleanup!

Super Smalls Make It Hanukkah Mini Bead Kit

The beautiful beads in this DIY bracelet kit are perfect for making the holidays sparkle. The kit makes two bracelets or one necklace with special charms, like the Star of David and Hamsa.

The Pioneer Woman Frontier Collection 15-Piece Tool and Gadget Set

Ree Drummond's cobalt blue tool and gadget set comes with everything you need to stock your kitchen, including an all-purpose spatula, whisk, basting spoon, and ice cream scoop.

Crate & Barrel Large White Porcelain Dreidel Sculpture

A modern twist on a symbolic holiday piece, this dreidel sculpture is made from porcelain with a matte white finish. Use it to decorate your mantel or entryway for a festive and eye-catching element of décor.

Hanukkah Jewel Garden

Deliver a beautiful garden right to your friends' home with this gift box featuring three pre-planted fresh succulents. The box comes adorned with a "Happy Hanukkah" message and design.

Orastone Rechargeable Hand Warmer

This gift is perfect for chilly December nights! The rechargeable gadget takes less than two minutes to heat up so you can keep your hands toasty all winter long.

Rifle Paper Co. Hanukkah Greeting Cards

Whether you're looking to send out sweet Hanukkah messages or thank you notes after the holiday, these whimsical cards will come in handy. The set comes with eight cards flocked with doves, florals, and menorahs, along with gold envelopes.

