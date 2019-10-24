35 Homemade Food Gifts You Can Make At the Last Minute

When the holiday season rolls around, buying gifts can become a bit stressful. You want to be sure that what you're giving to your loved ones is thoughtful and shows just how much you care. Although some may opt for buying something flashy, one easy way to make sure the recipient feels the love is by making something by hand that they're sure to enjoy. And what could they possibly enjoy more than the gift of delicious food?

These delectable homemade food gifts range in skill level from super simple to cookie decorating master, but rest assured that they all taste delicious. Your loved ones will be thanking you with every bite of these sweet treats. For an extra thoughtful touch, you can attach the recipe to your gift so they can recreate the magic whenever the festive (or sugar-craving) mood strikes.