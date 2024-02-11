25 Of Grandma's Favorite Chicken Recipes
Chicken doesn't always get the attention it deserves. It's great tossed with pasta, layered on sandwiches, and piled high on nachos. Chicken dishes are easy to pull together for weeknight dinners or for serving hungry guests joining you for an early (and unexpected) Sunday supper. Grandma is known for pulling out her tried-and-true favorites from her recipe box, and you'll be happy to see that chicken stars in so many, from Bourbon Chicken to Easy Chicken Parmesan. Here are 25 of Grandma's go-to chicken recipes that are perfect for any occasion.
Marry Me Chicken
Grandma warned us to only make this recipe for very special occasions and for that very special someone. This dish is made in under an hour and features sun-dried tomatoes, fresh basil, cream, Parmigiano Reggiano, and white wine.
Mississippi Chicken
Break out the crock pot for this budget-friendly dish. Made in the same style as Mississippi Roast, but with chicken taking on the star role. Easy to whip up and filled with so much flavor.
Crispy Fried Chicken
Make room on the table for this Southern icon. This crispy fried chicken is breaded in a seasoned flour mixture after chilling in a flavorful buttermilk marinade. Great for potlucks, picnics, or weeknight dinner.
Asparagus-Stuffed Chicken
Meet the go-to recipe for springtime. Asparagus-stuffed chicken is tender and juicy topped with a buttery sauce that makes it a an anytime meal.
Chicken Gumbo
A recipe made for any day and any occasion. Moist chicken, fresh vegetables, and the aromatic filé powder makes this a must-make dish.
White Bean Chicken Chili
Grab a spoon! A comforting choice for chilly weeknights, this recipe brings together tender chicken, beans, broth, and tortilla chips.
Pepper Jelly-Glazed Chicken Wings
Sure, this recipe is a tailgating season essential but these chicken wings are great for any time of year. The pepper jelly sauce make them the most-requested recipe in the house.
Crispy Breaded Chicken Breasts
Simple and quick to make (under an hour), these crispy breaded chicken breasts are a great idea for serving for dinner with a side or layered on sandwiches.
Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwiches
Turn you favorite recipe into a decadent sandwich that features chicken, ham, and gooey melty cheese.
Lemon Chicken Pasta
Because sometimes we just really want a pasta night with a flavorful kick. Panko-crusted chicken sits on a bed of tender linguine that's tossed with a lemon-cream sauce.
Chicken Lasagna
Everyone loves lasagna. Now add layers of chicken to the noodles and cheese and you'll have a satisfying and delicious meal.
Cajun Fried Chicken
Bored of the same chicken dinner? Not so fast. Spice up your classic fried chicken with some Cajun seasoning.
Instant Pot Chicken Cacciatore
Turn to the trusty Instant Pot for a dish made with chicken, chopped vegetables, and pitted olives and tossed with pasta of your choice.
Buffalo Chicken Casserole
If you love Buffalo Chicken Dip (who doesn't?), then prepare to be impressed by this cozy and filling casserole. It's a keeper alright. Buffalo chicken, cheeses (both shredded Cheddar and crumbled blue), sour cream, and pasta combine for a recipe that has some kick.
Chicken Tortilla Casserole
Love tortilla soup? Make room for this hearty dish that turns the beloved soup into a can't resist casserole that the whole family will love.
Chicken Scallopini
Time to break out the skillet. Chicken meets mushrooms in a creamy sauce that comes together in just 30 minutes.
Bourbon Chicken
Sweet meets smoky in this crowd-pleasing recipe. Chicken is sautéed in a sauce made with ketchup, brown sugar, honey, soy sauce, apple cider vinegar, spices, and bourbon. Serve over rice for a wonderful weeknight dinner.
Chicken Nachos
Some recipes need no introduction. Whether it's a game day appetizer or an easy weeknight family-favorite, these nachos are piled high with chicken, cheese, and all the fixings.
Avocado Chicken Salad
Chicken salad lovers, this is a treat for you. While this recipe is similar to the classic, it adds in a few twists like avocado, grapes. pistachios, and parsley. Perfect for a light dinner or lunch with your friends.
Skillet BBQ Chicken
A dish the whole family will request time after time. All you need is 30 minutes, chicken thighs, and then turn on the heat or make these extra sweet.
Chicken-Bell Pepper Tacos
Taco night? Taco night! In just 20 minutes, you can make a fresh and flavorful dish with chopped chicken, bell peppers, and tomatillos. Add tomatoes, avocado, and cheese for the ultimate family-friendly meal.
Prosciutto-Wrapped Chicken Cutlets With Haricots Verts
Start with chicken... and then things get very interesting. After a tangy Dijon mustard coating, this chicken is wrapped in prosciutto for a can't resist dinner.
Easy Chicken Parmesan
A tried-and-true recipe, chicken cutlets are topped with marinara sauce and thick slices of mozzarella cheese. Comfort food that serves a crowd.
Chicken Tamale Pie
Tamales are turned into a one-skillet pie with a corn muffin base and an ooey, gooey, cheesy topping.
Chicken Cannelloni With Roasted Red Bell Pepper Sauce
When you need something a little different from the typical chicken parm, this recipe does the trick. Made with pasta tubes stuffed with chicken, cream cheese, spinach, and mozzarella, and topped with a Alfredo sauce that can't be beat.
