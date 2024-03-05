25 Fresh, Earthy Spinach Recipes
Incorporate an earthy minerality into this array of recipes with spinach.
From sautéing to pureeing, here's how to make the most of a bunch or a bag of fresh or frozen spinach. Start the day with a spinach quiche, snack on spinach-artichoke dip or turnovers, enjoy a refreshing spinach salad or silky spinach soup for lunch, or braise spinach for dinner. Showcase the leafy green when it's freshest this season with these earthy spinach recipes.
Woven Lasagna with Prosciutto and Fresh Spinach Sauce
This stunning lasagna recipe from 2005 F&W Best New Chef Lachlan Mackinnon-Patterson is plated on a simple, vibrant sauce made with fresh baby spinach, water, olive oil, and salt.
Warm Spinach-Artichoke Dip
This classic spinach dip is creamy, filled with four kinds of cheese and plenty of tender artichoke hearts, contrasted by a crisp, golden top.
Spinach, Grapefruit, and Avocado Salad with Sesame Vinaigrette
Use fresh baby spinach for this light salad that's perfect for pairing with rich meals.
Greens Braised in Coconut Milk
Swiss chard and spinach are wilted together with coconut milk in this tender, silky riff on callaloo, a stewed vegetable dish popular in the Caribbean.
Spinach, Artichoke, and Chicken Stew
Transform spinach-artichoke dip into a one-pot stew for dinner by adding chicken thighs, capers, wine, and tangy boursin cheese.
Spinach Salad with Warm Maple Dressing
The tender spinach leaves gently soften under the warm dressing, giving them a barely wilted yet still crisp and refreshing texture.
Spinach Shakshuka
2012 F&W Best New Chef Jenn Louis opts to make her shakshuka bright, tangy, and spicy with a mix of Malabar spinach and tomatillos, along with jalapeños, cilantro, and spices.
Easy Creamed Spinach
Butcher Erika Nakamura makes a mean creamed spinach, using a combo of Cognac and Pernod to add complex flavor to the steakhouse staple.
Spinach Borani
Canadian food writer Naomi Duguid describes this Persian dish as a genius combination of cooked vegetable and thick drained yogurt. Borani are generally topped with fried onions and often with a scattering of lightly toasted walnuts.
Crustless Spinach Quiche
This crustless quiche is similar to a frittata and ready in an hour. You can bake it in advance and reheat it right before guests arrive.
Creamy Spinach Soup with Dill
This soup, adapted from The Nordic Cookbook, has the rich flavor of creamed spinach but a much lighter texture.
Spinach Mu'ajinaat
At Reem's in Oakland, California, traditional Arabic-style stuffed turnovers begin with a yeasted dough rather than flaky pastry. The warm-spiced spinach filling includes allspice, cinnamon, and ground sumac.
Golden Semolina Quinoa Spinach Cakes
1996 F&W Best New Chef Maria Helm Sinskey's vegetarian spinach patties are coated with panko bread crumbs so they become deliciously crispy in the skillet.
Broccoli-Spinach Soup with Crispy Broccoli Florets and Croutons
Baby spinach is stirred into a potato and broccoli stock until wilted and then pureed for this supremely silky soup.
Lentil Salad with Spinach, Pecans, and Cheddar
Spinach serves two purposes here: Half of the leaves are shredded and wilted with the warm lentils, while the rest is dressed and makes a base for the salad.
Spinach Spoon Bread
A Southern specialty, spoon bread is like a cross between corn bread and a savory pudding. Tanya Holland whips egg whites to give this spinach version a soufflé-like texture.
Catalan-Style Spinach
Curly spinach is cooked just enough to retain its great flavor when mixed with sautéed garlic, toasted pine nuts, and plump raisins.
Spinach and Parmesan Sformati
2005 F&W Best New Chef Lachlan Mackinnon Patterson adds Parmesan to his wonderful spinach custard, then garnishes it with a little more cheese before serving.
Warm Spinach and Sunchoke Salad
Nutty roasted sunchokes gently wilt the greens and crumbled cheddar cheese, while apple slices add great tartness, in Justin Chapple's spinach salad.
Spinach and Caramelized Onion Dip
Food & Wine’s Kay Chun makes her lighter version of classic spinach dip with nonfat Greek yogurt and curly spinach in a half hour.
Almond-Milk Creamed Spinach
This creamed spinach is so silky and light that you won't miss the cream. The crunchy bread crumb topping is a fantastic addition.
Palestinian Spinach Pies
The spinach filling in these fatayer, inspired by a recipe from Palestinian-born baker Maha Ziadeh, isn't flavored with feta, as it is in the more common Greek spinach pies. Instead, it's spiked with lemon and sumac —a tangy Middle Eastern spice.
Sautéed Spinach with Lemon-and-Garlic Olive Oil
1990 F&W Best New Chef Nancy Silverton blanches spinach, then sautés it in garlic-spiked oil until all the leaves are thoroughly coated.
Spinach Soup with Horseradish Granité
This creamy spinach soup calls for spinach, leeks, thyme, and bay leaves. Chef Tristan Welch creates an ingenious granité by freezing horseradish with milk, scraping it into icy flakes, and scooping it onto toasts for the garnish.
Easy Wonton Spinach and Feta Ravioli
Fill wonton wrappers with baby spinach, egg, lemon zest, pepper, and three cheeses — feta, ricotta, and Parmigiano-Reggiano — for an easy weeknight dinner.
