25 Fresh, Earthy Spinach Recipes

Incorporate an earthy minerality into this array of recipes with spinach.

Victor Protasio / Food Styling by Chelsea Zimmer / Prop Styling by Audrey Davis

From sautéing to pureeing, here's how to make the most of a bunch or a bag of fresh or frozen spinach. Start the day with a spinach quiche, snack on spinach-artichoke dip or turnovers, enjoy a refreshing spinach salad or silky spinach soup for lunch, or braise spinach for dinner. Showcase the leafy green when it's freshest this season with these earthy spinach recipes.

Woven Lasagna with Prosciutto and Fresh Spinach Sauce

Photo by Victor Protasio / Food Styling by Torie Cox / Prop Styling by Thom Driver

This stunning lasagna recipe from 2005 F&W Best New Chef Lachlan Mackinnon-Patterson is plated on a simple, vibrant sauce made with fresh baby spinach, water, olive oil, and salt.

Get the Recipe

Warm Spinach-Artichoke Dip

Justin Walker

This classic spinach dip is creamy, filled with four kinds of cheese and plenty of tender artichoke hearts, contrasted by a crisp, golden top.

Get the Recipe

Spinach, Grapefruit, and Avocado Salad with Sesame Vinaigrette

Christopher Testani / Food Styling by Chelsea Zimmer / Prop Styling by Claire Spollen

Use fresh baby spinach for this light salad that's perfect for pairing with rich meals.

Get the Recipe

Greens Braised in Coconut Milk

Victor Protasio / Food Styling by Chelsea Zimmer / Prop Styling by Audrey Davis

Swiss chard and spinach are wilted together with coconut milk in this tender, silky riff on callaloo, a stewed vegetable dish popular in the Caribbean.

Get the Recipe

Spinach, Artichoke, and Chicken Stew

Morgan Hunt Glaze / Prop Styling by Josh Hoggle / Food Styling by Nicole Hopper

Transform spinach-artichoke dip into a one-pot stew for dinner by adding chicken thighs, capers, wine, and tangy boursin cheese.

Get the Recipe

Spinach Salad with Warm Maple Dressing

Jennifer Causey / Food Styling by Margret Monroe Dickey / Prop Styling by Nidia Cueva

The tender spinach leaves gently soften under the warm dressing, giving them a barely wilted yet still crisp and refreshing texture.

Get the Recipe

Spinach Shakshuka

© Con Poulos

2012 F&W Best New Chef Jenn Louis opts to make her shakshuka bright, tangy, and spicy with a mix of Malabar spinach and tomatillos, along with jalapeños, cilantro, and spices.

Get the Recipe

Easy Creamed Spinach

Abby Hocking

Butcher Erika Nakamura makes a mean creamed spinach, using a combo of Cognac and Pernod to add complex flavor to the steakhouse staple.

Get the Recipe

Spinach Borani

Excerpted from Taste of Persia by Naomi Duguid (Artisan Books). Copyright © 2016. Photographs by Gentl & Hyers.

Canadian food writer Naomi Duguid describes this Persian dish as a genius combination of cooked vegetable and thick drained yogurt. Borani are generally topped with fried onions and often with a scattering of lightly toasted walnuts.

Get the Recipe

Crustless Spinach Quiche

© Phoebe Lapine

This crustless quiche is similar to a frittata and ready in an hour. You can bake it in advance and reheat it right before guests arrive.

Get the Recipe

Creamy Spinach Soup with Dill

© John Kernick

This soup, adapted from The Nordic Cookbook, has the rich flavor of creamed spinach but a much lighter texture.

Get the Recipe

Spinach Mu'ajinaat

Eva Kolenko

At Reem's in Oakland, California, traditional Arabic-style stuffed turnovers begin with a yeasted dough rather than flaky pastry. The warm-spiced spinach filling includes allspice, cinnamon, and ground sumac.

Get the Recipe

Golden Semolina Quinoa Spinach Cakes

© Jonny Valiant

1996 F&W Best New Chef Maria Helm Sinskey's vegetarian spinach patties are coated with panko bread crumbs so they become deliciously crispy in the skillet.

Get the Recipe

Broccoli-Spinach Soup with Crispy Broccoli Florets and Croutons

© Con Poulos

Baby spinach is stirred into a potato and broccoli stock until wilted and then pureed for this supremely silky soup.

Get the Recipe

Lentil Salad with Spinach, Pecans, and Cheddar

© Dan Goldberg

Spinach serves two purposes here: Half of the leaves are shredded and wilted with the warm lentils, while the rest is dressed and makes a base for the salad.

Get the Recipe

Spinach Spoon Bread

© John Kernick

A Southern specialty, spoon bread is like a cross between corn bread and a savory pudding. Tanya Holland whips egg whites to give this spinach version a soufflé-like texture.

Get the Recipe

Catalan-Style Spinach

Abby Hocking / Food & Wine

Curly spinach is cooked just enough to retain its great flavor when mixed with sautéed garlic, toasted pine nuts, and plump raisins.

Get the Recipe

Spinach and Parmesan Sformati

© Kate Mathis

2005 F&W Best New Chef Lachlan Mackinnon Patterson adds Parmesan to his wonderful spinach custard, then garnishes it with a little more cheese before serving.

Get the Recipe

Warm Spinach and Sunchoke Salad

Con Poulos

Nutty roasted sunchokes gently wilt the greens and crumbled cheddar cheese, while apple slices add great tartness, in Justin Chapple's spinach salad.

Get the Recipe

Spinach and Caramelized Onion Dip

© Eva Kolenko

Food & Wine’s Kay Chun makes her lighter version of classic spinach dip with nonfat Greek yogurt and curly spinach in a half hour.

Get the Recipe

Almond-Milk Creamed Spinach

© Christina Holmes

This creamed spinach is so silky and light that you won't miss the cream. The crunchy bread crumb topping is a fantastic addition.

Get the Recipe

Palestinian Spinach Pies

© Zubin Schroff

The spinach filling in these fatayer, inspired by a recipe from Palestinian-born baker Maha Ziadeh, isn't flavored with feta, as it is in the more common Greek spinach pies. Instead, it's spiked with lemon and sumac —a tangy Middle Eastern spice.

Get the Recipe

Sautéed Spinach with Lemon-and-Garlic Olive Oil

© John Kernick

1990 F&W Best New Chef Nancy Silverton blanches spinach, then sautés it in garlic-spiked oil until all the leaves are thoroughly coated.

Get the Recipe

Spinach Soup with Horseradish Granité

© John Kernick

This creamy spinach soup calls for spinach, leeks, thyme, and bay leaves. Chef Tristan Welch creates an ingenious granité by freezing horseradish with milk, scraping it into icy flakes, and scooping it onto toasts for the garnish.

Get the Recipe

Easy Wonton Spinach and Feta Ravioli

© Todd Porter & Diane Cu

Fill wonton wrappers with baby spinach, egg, lemon zest, pepper, and three cheeses — feta, ricotta, and Parmigiano-Reggiano — for an easy weeknight dinner.

Get the Recipe

For more Food & Wine news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Food & Wine.